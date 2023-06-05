Commonwealth Bank of Australia removes international money transfer fee

Starting this month, the bank is waiving off a A$6 ($3.97) fee for international money transfers for CBA Transaction Account and Foreign Currency Account holders sending money overseas through NetBank, CommBank App or CommBiz platforms, it said in a statement.

In February, the bank launched an extended Australian dollar clearing and settlement processing for inward international payments to nearly 24 hours every business day.

($1 = 1.5122 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)