Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:48:41 2023-06-05 pm EDT
97.14 AUD   -0.37%
06/05Asian stocks wobble as traders weigh Fed rate pause option
RE
06/05Commonwealth Bank of Australia removes international money transfer fee
RE
06/05Commonwealth Bank of Australia removes international money transfer fee
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia removes international money transfer fee

06/05/2023 | 10:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo adorns the wall of a branch in Sydney, Australia

(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest lender, said on Tuesday it was removing transaction fees for its domestic retail and business banking customers sending money outside of the country using one of its digital platforms.

Starting this month, the bank is waiving off a A$6 ($3.97) fee for international money transfers for CBA Transaction Account and Foreign Currency Account holders sending money overseas through NetBank, CommBank App or CommBiz platforms, it said in a statement.

In February, the bank launched an extended Australian dollar clearing and settlement processing for inward international payments to nearly 24 hours every business day.

($1 = 1.5122 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.07% 0.88859 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.13% 92.309 Delayed Quote.3.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.01% 1.08906 Delayed Quote.1.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.02% 0.59916 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.6616 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.01% 1.88036 Delayed Quote.6.06%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.39% 97.14 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.03% 1.61943 Delayed Quote.3.13%
TOPIX INDEX 0.24% 2225.5 Delayed Quote.15.38%
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
06/05Asian stocks wobble as traders weigh Fed rate pause option
RE
06/05Commonwealth Bank of Australia removes international money transfer fee
RE
06/05Commonwealth Bank of Australia removes international money transfer fee
RE
06/05Commonwealth Bank Of Australia : CBA launches $0 fee International Money Transfers using N..
PU
06/05Shares steady on hopes for rate-hike hiatus in June
RE
06/05Shares steady on hopes for rate-hike hiatus in June
RE
06/05Shares steady on June hike hiatus hopes
RE
06/05Asia Week Ahead: Monetary Policy Decisions from India and Australia; Inf..
MT
06/05Most Asian shares rise, oil prices up after Saudi output cuts
RE
06/04Brent may rise toward $100/bbl as Saudi output cut could worsen supply gap - analysts
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 156 M 17 983 M 17 983 M
Net income 2023 10 239 M 6 780 M 6 780 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 4,46%
Capitalization 164 B 108 B 108 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,03x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 48 860
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 97,50 AUD
Average target price 89,53 AUD
Spread / Average Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis O'Malley Chairman
Gavin Munroe Global Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-5.55%107 838
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.75%410 494
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%232 313
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%228 794
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.66%162 583
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.63%154 742
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer