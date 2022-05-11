Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/11 02:10:01 am EDT
101.51 AUD   -0.19%
05:58pAustralia's Commonwealth Bank profit beats estimate on higher lending, cost control
RE
05:39pCommonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit beats estimate
RE
05/04Australian shares rise on mining, tech boost; NAB drops
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit beats estimate

05/11/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 12 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Thursday reported flat third-quarter cash earnings as intense competition in the home loan market crimped margins and offset solid growth in lending at the country's biggest bank.

CBA said cash net profit after tax from continuing operations was about A$2.40 billion ($1.66 billion) for the quarter to March, in line with a year earlier but higher than a Barrenjoey estimate of A$2.15 billion. ($1 = 1.4415 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
05:58pAustralia's Commonwealth Bank profit beats estimate on higher lending, cost control
RE
05:39pCommonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit beats estimate
RE
05/04Australian shares rise on mining, tech boost; NAB drops
RE
05/04Australia shares end choppy session lower ahead of U.S. Fed meet outcome
RE
05/03Australian shares rise on banks, energy boost; Fed meeting in focus
RE
05/03Australian bank ANZ's half-yearly cash profit rises 4%
RE
05/03Major Aussie banks to raise home loan variable interest rates after RBA hike
RE
05/03Australia's CBA to raise home loan variable interest rate after RBA hikes rate
RE
05/03Australian shares fall as cenbank raises interest rates, flags more hikes
RE
05/02Australian regulator presses banks to update online payments tech
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 369 M 17 054 M 17 054 M
Net income 2022 10 111 M 7 076 M 7 076 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 173 B 121 B 121 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 47 532
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 101,51 AUD
Average target price 95,92 AUD
Spread / Average Target -5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA0.69%120 157
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.04%349 186
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.62%288 114
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.18%239 555
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%176 994
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.21%163 288