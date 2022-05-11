Commonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit beats estimate

May 12 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia
on Thursday reported flat third-quarter cash earnings as intense
competition in the home loan market crimped margins and offset
solid growth in lending at the country's biggest bank.
CBA said cash net profit after tax from continuing
operations was about A$2.40 billion ($1.66 billion) for the
quarter to March, in line with a year earlier but higher than a
Barrenjoey estimate of A$2.15 billion.
($1 = 1.4415 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Anil D'Silva)