  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:37 2023-05-08 am EDT
97.12 AUD   +1.03%
05:49pCommonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit rises on lending strength
RE
04:09pCommonwealth Bank of Australia Posts 3Q Net Profit of A$2.6 Billion
DJ
05/07Australian shares rise 1% as financials, miners rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit rises on lending strength

05/08/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo adorns the wall of a branch in Sydney, Australia

(Reuters) -Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Tuesday reported an 8.3% rise in third-quarter cash earnings, as higher volumes in business and home lending portfolios offset the impact from stiff competition.

Australian banks over the past year have enjoyed higher margins owing to aggressive monetary tightening by the central bank to contain runaway inflation, boosting banks' earnings and asset quality.

However, their strong run of high profits and stock market outperformances faces hurdle as higher funding costs and a cooling economy augurs slower credit growth and more bad debt.

CBA did not disclose its quarterly net interest margin - the difference between interest earned from lending and paid for deposits - but said continued competitive pressure in home loan pricing and customers switching to higher yielding deposits impacted its margins.

Its quarterly home lending balance jumped A$6.90 billion from December-end, while business lending grew A$2.6 billion, CBA said.

The country's biggest lender said cash net profit after tax was about A$2.60 billion ($1.76 billion) for the three months ending March 31, marginally beating the consensus estimate of A$2.58 billion by Visible Alpha, according to Citi.

The company reported A$2.40 billion in cash net profit after tax a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 406 M 18 610 M 18 610 M
Net income 2023 10 353 M 7 030 M 7 030 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 4,53%
Capitalization 164 B 111 B 111 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,97x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 48 860
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 97,12 AUD
Average target price 90,92 AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis O'Malley Chairman
Gavin Munroe Global Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-6.31%109 267
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%399 594
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%244 118
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.33%220 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%175 620
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%159 279
