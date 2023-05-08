Commonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit rises on lending strength

Australian banks over the past year have enjoyed higher margins owing to aggressive monetary tightening by the central bank to contain runaway inflation, boosting banks' earnings and asset quality.

However, their strong run of high profits and stock market outperformances faces hurdle as higher funding costs and a cooling economy augurs slower credit growth and more bad debt.

CBA did not disclose its quarterly net interest margin - the difference between interest earned from lending and paid for deposits - but said continued competitive pressure in home loan pricing and customers switching to higher yielding deposits impacted its margins.

Its quarterly home lending balance jumped A$6.90 billion from December-end, while business lending grew A$2.6 billion, CBA said.

The country's biggest lender said cash net profit after tax was about A$2.60 billion ($1.76 billion) for the three months ending March 31, marginally beating the consensus estimate of A$2.58 billion by Visible Alpha, according to Citi.

The company reported A$2.40 billion in cash net profit after tax a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)