Corn futures rally as ethanol production rises; wheat, soy firm

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures on Wednesday
rallied 2.4% to their highest level in more than two months,
supported by signs of robust ethanol production that bolstered
demand for the yellow grain, traders said.
The strength in corn spilled over into the soybean and wheat
markets.
"You had humongous ethanol numbers," said Jim Gerlach,
president of brokerage A/C Trading. "Profit margins are just
off-the-charts good right now. Any time margins are good,
everything is good."
Weekly U.S. ethanol production rose to 1.106 million barrels
per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration. The weekly total was the second biggest ever,
trailing only the December 2017 total of 1.108 million barrels
per day.
Ethanol stocks dropped to 19.925 million barrels despite the
increased production, EIA said.
At 11:32 a.m. CDT (1624 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
December corn futures were up 13-1/4 cents at $5.56-3/4 a
bushel. Prices peaked at $5.63-1/4, the highest for the
most-active contract on a continuous basis since Aug. 19.
CBOT December soft red winter wheat gained 4-3/4 cents
to $7.57 a bushel, with the market also receiving support from
hopes of a pick-up in export demand for U.S. supplies as global
stocks tighten.
European wheat futures rose to their highest level since
2008 on Tuesday before paring some of their gains on Wednesday.
"Prices are being driven up by the tight supply – with low
and still falling inventories in the key export countries – and
the mixed assessment of the U.S. winter wheat that has now
emerged," Commerzbank said.
Egypt's GASC on Wednesday said that it bought 180,000 tonnes
of wheat from Russia, 12,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine and
60,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania in its latest tender.
CBOT November soybeans were up 3/4 cent at $12.38-3/4
a bushel.
