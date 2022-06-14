Log in
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:51 2022-06-14 pm EDT
90.62 AUD   -0.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ex-CBA unit fined $1.2 million for charging fees from dead pensioners

06/14/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
(Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator on Wednesday fined a former unit of top lender Commonwealth Bank A$1.7 million ($1.2 million) for charging fees from deceased superannuation members.

The unit, Avanteos Investments, was a part of wealth manager Colonial First State, in which CBA divested its majority stake in 2020 to private equity giant KKR.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said 499 deceased members with funds in Avanteos pension products were wrongly charged almost A$700,000 because the company failed to update its defective disclosure statements.

The regulator said this was the first instance of a criminal prosecution for a company failing to update its defective disclosure statements.

Avanteos came under scanner https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/cbas-former-unit-pleads-guilty-pension-fund-charges-regulator-2021-12-08 during an investigation into the "fees for no service" conduct as part of a broader Royal Commission into the country's financial sector in 2018.

The investment platform operator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 1.4461 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.63% 90.62 Delayed Quote.-7.15%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.73% 47.1 Delayed Quote.-36.78%
NAVYA -1.92% 1.227 Real-time Quote.-40.44%
