London Stock Exchange Group PLC - London-based stock exchange operator and market data provider - Hires Pascal Boillat to be chief operating officer, based in New York and reporting to Chief Executive David Schwimmer. Most recently, Boillat was with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where he was chief information officer & head of Enterprise Services. Boillat also has worked for Deutsche Bank AG and US mortgage finance provider Fannie Mae. At LSEG, he replaces David Shalders.
Current stock price: 9,420.00p
12-month change: up 7.4%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
