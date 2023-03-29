Advanced search
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:52:53 2023-03-29 am EDT
96.15 AUD   +0.09%
12:23aU.S. banks fallout will intensify margin headwinds for Aussie lenders, UBS says
RE
03/28Dollar on the defensive as banking fears ebb; yen drops
RE
03/28Safe-haven dollar slips as bank fears ease; yen, Aussie soar
RE
U.S. banks fallout will intensify margin headwinds for Aussie lenders, UBS says

03/29/2023 | 12:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo

(Reuters) - Australian banks are well-positioned to deal with the pressures emanating from the recent bank runs in the United States, but their margins could be squeezed by the fierce competition for deposits, increased cost of funding and higher bad debts, brokerage UBS said.

The brokerage prefers diversely funded banks, specifically with a larger share of retail lending amid tighter banking regulations and rising deposit costs, it said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Australian banks are "well regulated" and carry strong liquidity coverage ratios, UBS said.

However, it slashed the net interest margin forecasts for the major lenders amid increasing risk of global contagion and a weakening credit environment in the country.

Regulators and bankers insist the country's banks, bolstered by post-global financial crisis reforms, are well placed to handle the solvency and liquidity shocks that rocked lenders overseas like Silicon Valley Bank in the United States.

Banks are likely to compete more aggressively for market share for loans and deposits, dominated by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and Westpac Banking Corp.

Competition for mortgages, accounting for anywhere between 45% and 65% of net interest income of banks, "has never been fiercer," with some banks "sub-economically" pricing new business, UBS said.

Corporate lender National Australia Bank would likely face slower relative loan volume growth compared to peers as it allocates capital selectively and targets pockets of growth within business banking, the brokerage said.

Still, the brokerage expects the bank to report strong first half earnings on sustained operational momentum.

It believes ANZ Group Holdings was "closer to the eye of the unfolding storm being more institutionally focused and wholesale funded".

Three of the "Big Four" banks barring CBA lost between 1% and 5% from March 10 when the first signs of trouble surfaced at the tech-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank. CBA gained about 1% during this period.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.09% 22.66 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.07% 0.67 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.04% 96.15 Delayed Quote.-7.34%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -2.24% 27.04 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.74% 21.38 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
Financials
Sales 2023 27 402 M 18 371 M 18 371 M
Net income 2023 10 342 M 6 933 M 6 933 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 4,58%
Capitalization 162 B 109 B 109 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 48 860
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis O'Malley Chairman
Gavin Munroe Global Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-7.34%106 506
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%378 192
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.10%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%220 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 105
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%141 527
