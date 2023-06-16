Advanced search
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:15 2023-06-16 am EDT
99.35 AUD   +1.39%
02:23aWestpac raises Australia cash rate peak forecast to 4.6%
RE
06/15Yen struggles before BOJ decision; hawkish ECB, soft US data dent dollar
RE
06/15Analysis-Australia's top companies back Indigenous Voice as public support wavers
RE
Westpac raises Australia cash rate peak forecast to 4.6%

06/16/2023 | 02:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker delivering parcels pushes a trolley past the Reserve Bank of Australia building in central Sydney, Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Westpac on Friday lifted its forecast for Australia's cash rate peak to 4.6%, tipping quarter-point hikes in July and August, joining other major banks that are expecting higher rates and slower growth as the central bank turns more hawkish.

Rates are already at an 11-year high of 4.1%, but the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has said more hikes may be required to tame inflation. Governor Philip Lowe last week warned of upside risks that would derail inflation's return to the central bank's 2% to 3% target by mid-2025.

A blockbuster labour force report on Thursday showed employment rising beyond expectations despite the policy tightening to date. In its wake, markets are pricing in a split chance of a rate hike in July, while wagering rates will reach 4.6% by November.

"The evidence of strong ongoing momentum in the labour market is sufficient to trigger the 'considerable risk' of an August rate hike in our central forecast," said Bill Evans, Westpac's chief economist.

"Given the higher interest rate path than we expected in March, it is reasonable to have considered an even larger downside revision to our growth forecasts."

The bank now sees economic growth slowing to 0.6% this year, from a previous forecast of 1%, and the unemployment rate hitting 5.3% by the end of 2024, up from 3.6% in May.

Economists at National Australia Bank and ANZ Group had already forecast the RBA would lift rates to 4.6%.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia expects one more hike in August to 4.35%, although its economists said a strong inflation reading due on June 28 could tip the balance on its current steady call for July.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.39% 99.35 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.78% 25.85 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
TOPIX INDEX 0.28% 2300.36 Delayed Quote.21.26%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 1.50% 20.91 Delayed Quote.-11.78%
Financials
Sales 2023 27 124 M 18 634 M 18 634 M
Net income 2023 10 216 M 7 018 M 7 018 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 4,43%
Capitalization 164 B 113 B 113 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 48 860
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis O'Malley Chairman
Gavin Munroe Global Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-4.49%112 949
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.51%413 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.32%232 062
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%229 687
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 315
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.91%157 894
