Wheat flat; set for second weekly drop as U.S. weather improves

* Wheat down 1.6% this week on improved weather across U.S.
Plains
* Soybeans down after four weeks of gains, corn falls for
2nd week
SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were
little changed on Friday, with the market set for a second
straight weekly decline as expectations of improved weather
across the U.S. Plains weighed on prices.
Soybeans lost ground and were on track to end the week with
losses after climbing for the last four weeks. Corn fell and is
poised for a second weekly drop.
"The upcoming rainfall to the U.S. Hard Red Winter wheat
regions, including the very western third, continues to weigh on
prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) has lost 1.6% this week, the second straight weekly
loss. The market was unmoved at $6.42-1/2 a bushel by 0302 GMT.
Soybeans are down 1.3% for the week, their first weekly loss
in five and the biggest slide in nearly two months. Corn
is down 1.8%, its second straight weekly fall.
Weekend storms are set to soak the U.S. Plains wheat belt,
much of which has endured dry conditions for several months.
The region's winter wheat is just starting its key spring
growth phase, when the crop's need for water increases.
Losses in the soybean market were curbed by South American
crop worries.
The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange lowered its estimates of
Argentina's soybean harvest to 44 million tonnes and its corn
forecast to 45 million tonnes, below its previous forecasts of
46 million tonnes for each crop, citing dry conditions.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soyoil and
soybean futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of wheat
and soymeal futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)