Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wheat flat; set for second weekly drop as U.S. weather improves

03/11/2021 | 10:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Wheat down 1.6% this week on improved weather across U.S. Plains

* Soybeans down after four weeks of gains, corn falls for 2nd week

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Friday, with the market set for a second straight weekly decline as expectations of improved weather across the U.S. Plains weighed on prices.

Soybeans lost ground and were on track to end the week with losses after climbing for the last four weeks. Corn fell and is poised for a second weekly drop.

"The upcoming rainfall to the U.S. Hard Red Winter wheat regions, including the very western third, continues to weigh on prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) has lost 1.6% this week, the second straight weekly loss. The market was unmoved at $6.42-1/2 a bushel by 0302 GMT.

Soybeans are down 1.3% for the week, their first weekly loss in five and the biggest slide in nearly two months. Corn is down 1.8%, its second straight weekly fall.

Weekend storms are set to soak the U.S. Plains wheat belt, much of which has endured dry conditions for several months.

The region's winter wheat is just starting its key spring growth phase, when the crop's need for water increases.

Losses in the soybean market were curbed by South American crop worries.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange lowered its estimates of Argentina's soybean harvest to 44 million tonnes and its corn forecast to 45 million tonnes, below its previous forecasts of 46 million tonnes for each crop, citing dry conditions.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soyoil and soybean futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of wheat and soymeal futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.31% 86.45 End-of-day quote.5.29%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.32% 555 End-of-day quote.16.74%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.98% 402 End-of-day quote.-3.71%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.99% 56.46 End-of-day quote.24.76%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.23% 636.25 End-of-day quote.2.50%
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
03/11COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA  : Wheat flat; set for second weekly drop as U.S...
RE
03/11COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA  : Issues Bonds Worth $2.75 Billion
MT
03/10Australian shares end lower as miners, financials weigh; Fortescue drops
RE
03/08Australia Could Shed More Than 100,000 Jobs as Wage Subsidy Ends
DJ
03/07Soybeans climb to highest since 2014 on S.American crop worries
RE
03/04Wall Street slumps on Fed remarks, bond scare
RE
03/03COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA  : Soybeans firm as inclement South American weat..
RE
03/03Rising bond yields spook world shares as investors look to Powell
RE
03/03SALT LAKE POTASH  : Signs Sequoia Economic Fund, Commonwealth Bank to Join $138 ..
MT
03/02Australia shares climb as upbeat GDP data cements economic recovery hopes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 827 M 18 571 M 18 571 M
Net income 2021 9 669 M 7 536 M 7 536 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 153 B 119 B 119 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 42 720
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 81,68 AUD
Last Close Price 86,45 AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA5.29%118 503
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.44%473 380
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION22.86%322 400
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.74%285 578
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.21%209 820
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.25%190 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ