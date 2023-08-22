Comms Group Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 51.92 million compared to AUD 41.05 million a year ago. Revenue was AUD 54.6 million compared to AUD 41.34 million a year ago.

Net loss was AUD 0.57773 million compared to AUD 0.67738 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0015 compared to AUD 0.0019 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0015 compared to AUD 0.0019 a year ago.

