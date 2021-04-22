Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COVID and Broadband Networks: A Year Later

04/22/2021 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the most disruptive forces in the history of broadband networks. Overnight, billions of people began video conferencing, remote working, and virtual schooling, at all hours of the day. In a few short weeks, peak usage periods grew from four hours a day to eighteen, and the average household demand surged, especially in the upstream. Around the world, operators had to contend with unprecedented spikes in bandwidth consumption and massively prolonged peak hours.

But, as we reported last May, the internet still worked-thanks in large part to operators' preemptive investments in network infrastructure. By preparing for a future of faster speeds and more advanced services, operators had built enough headroom into their networks to absorb the worst of the pandemic demand.

In the fall, the pandemic surged again after a summer lull. The broadband bandwidth demands surged as well, surpassing the earlier spring peaks. As we reach the one-year point, we've found that this fall-winter surge has been less of a burden on proactive operators who continued to invest in their broadband networks. They were even better prepared than they were in the spring. And these operators are in the best position to manage increasing demand on the network going forward. In addition to this proactive operator advantage, we've identified several emerging patterns in pandemic-era broadband network trends.

Our annual survey of broadband subscriber bandwidth consumption showed that the upstream had a significantly higher jump than the downstream. For years, downstream bandwidth consumption has led the way. But in 2020, upstream bandwidth growth took center stage as the world had to work and school from home.

Network priorities are changing, as everyone becomes dependent on their broadband connection. It is now a necessity and a utility. As we learned in each COVID-19 bandwidth surge, operators who were best prepared to handle it were those who had done proper network capacity planning and had upgraded aggressively. To support the design of modern networks-operators can't plan for steady growth; rather they have to prepare for massive peak bandwidth spikes.

Perhaps most significantly, the past year has underscored a new emphasis on upstream bandwidth development. Prior to the pandemic, the average yearly growth in upstream bandwidth was typically 20%. The past year saw a 57% growth in peak upstream bandwidth consumption. For much of the last decade, downstream growth driven by video has exceeded upstream growth. The DS:US ratio peaked last year with downstream peak consumption being 15 times higher than upstream. Today, that gap has closed to 12:1. We're seeing that change primarily because of new trends in video interactivity such as the many video conferencing applications.

Analyzing last year's data can help us project our network capacity demands for the next decade. At the start of the pandemic, we saw a 10-15% increase in the subscriber downstream average bandwidth while the upstream step was in the 25-35% range. If we factor out that step increase, we see an underlying annual growth rate in the 20-25% range. This general growth, particularly with the increased upstream growth rates, begets significant network upgrades by operators to keep pace with demand.

Over the past year, we've observed particular interest from the world's leading operators in node splits, DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0 upgrades, upstream and downstream channel additions, distributed access architectures, and virtualization. These are not merely patches, but investments in the future of faster and more robust digital networks. These are all stepping stones on our Cable 10G roadmap. What we've seen during the pandemic and time and time again is that success in network planning isn't done with the next 6 months in mind, but the next 6 years.

For more information on the broadband network evolution and related solutions, please visit our website.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 13:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
09:43aCOMMSCOPE  : Tracking Bandwidth Consumption – Start of the Roaring ‘..
PU
09:43aCOVID AND BROADBAND NETWORKS : A Year Later
PU
04/21COMMSCOPE  : Telework is here to stay. Do your agency employees have the best ne..
PU
04/16COMMSCOPE  : to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6
BU
04/15COMMSCOPE  : Chief Legal Officer Retires; Successor Named
MT
04/15COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fi..
AQ
04/15COMMSCOPE  : Announces Retirement of Chief Legal Officer Burk Wyatt
BU
04/14COMMSCOPE  : Why Game-Changing TV is Personal
PU
04/13COMMSCOPE  : How US school's IT departments can use federal funding to improve d..
PU
04/13COMMSCOPE  : Deutsche Bank Upgrades CommScope to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Ta..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 549 M - -
Net income 2021 -128 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 677 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 358 M 3 358 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 18,50 $
Last Close Price 16,51 $
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles L. Treadway President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudius E. Watts Chairman
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gordon Robb Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.23.21%3 358
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.16.04%218 646
ERICSSON AB23.52%47 696
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.33%44 145
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.9.66%31 376
NOKIA OYJ12.01%23 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ