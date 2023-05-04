CommScope : 1Q'23 Financial & Operational Schedules

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited -- In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Net sales
2023
2022
$
2,001.5
$
2,228.6
Cost of sales
1,309.8
1,592.3
Gross profit
691.7
636.3
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
263.5
286.0
Research and development
153.4
170.7
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
126.4
140.7
Restructuring costs (credits), net
(4.1)
12.1
Total operating expenses
539.2
609.5
Operating income
152.5
26.8
Other income, net
5.7
-
Interest expense
(165.1)
(136.5)
Interest income
2.5
0.7
Loss before income taxes
(4.4)
(109.0)
Income tax (expense) benefit
7.8
(30.9)
Net income (loss)
3.4
(139.9)
Series A convertible preferred stock dividends
(15.1)
(14.5)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(11.7)
$
(154.4)
Loss per share:
Basic
$
(0.06)
$
(0.75)
Diluted (a)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.75)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
208.9
205.4
Diluted (a)
208.9
205.4
(a) Calculation of diluted loss per share:
Net loss attributable to common stockholders (basic and diluted)
$
(11.7)
$
(154.4)
Weighted average shares (basic)
208.9
205.4
Dilutive effect of equity-based awards
-
-
Denominator (diluted)
208.9
205.4
See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-Q.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, except share amounts)
Unaudited
Assets
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
$
327.3
$
398.1
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
of $81.2 and $82.8, respectively
1,352.5
1,523.6
Inventories, net
1,622.2
1,588.1
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
207.8
216.4
Total current assets
3,509.8
3,726.2
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
of $905.8 and $873.5, respectively
580.2
609.6
Goodwill
4,078.0
4,072.4
Other intangible assets, net
2,348.0
2,473.5
Other noncurrent assets
821.0
803.7
Total assets
$
11,337.0
$
11,685.4
Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
Accounts payable
$
905.4
$
1,025.5
Accrued and other liabilities
864.9
1,050.0
Current portion of long-term debt
32.0
32.0
Total current liabilities
1,802.3
2,107.5
Long-term debt
9,410.5
9,469.6
Deferred income taxes
163.8
173.4
Other noncurrent liabilities
375.4
380.6
Total liabilities
11,752.0
12,131.1
Commitments and contingencies
Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value
1,115.4
1,100.3
Stockholders' deficit:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares: 200,000,000;
Issued and outstanding shares: 1,115,439 and 1,100,310, respectively,
Series A convertible preferred stock
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares: 1,300,000,000;
Issued and outstanding shares: 209,777,988 and 208,371,426, respectively
2.2
2.2
Additional paid-in capital
2,541.3
2,542.9
Accumulated deficit
(3,498.8)
(3,502.2)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(277.5)
(296.3)
Treasury stock, at cost: 13,427,361 shares and
12,726,695 shares, respectively
(297.6)
(292.6)
Total stockholders' deficit
(1,530.4)
(1,546.0)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
11,337.0
$
11,685.4
See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-Q.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited -- In millions)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Operating Activities:
2023
2022
Net income (loss)
$
3.4
$
(139.9)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
164.1
180.2
Equity-based compensation
13.5
16.5
Deferred income taxes
(30.0)
2.3
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
175.3
(60.5)
Inventories
(31.9)
(73.7)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
10.2
29.6
Accounts payable and other liabilities
(318.3)
23.5
Other
(32.4)
7.4
Net cash used in operating activities
(46.1)
(14.6)
Investing Activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(14.4)
(27.4)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
41.0
-
Other
9.3
11.4
Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities
35.9
(16.0)
Financing Activities:
Long-term debt repaid
(8.0)
(93.0)
Long-term debt repurchases
(50.0)
-
Long-term debt proceeds
-
85.0
Proceeds from the issuance of common shares under equity-based compensation plans
-
0.1
Tax withholding payments for vested equity-based compensation awards
(5.0)
(10.6)
Other
1.9
1.3
Net cash used in financing activities
(61.1)
(17.2)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
0.5
2.2
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(70.8)
(45.6)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
398.1
360.3
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
327.3
$
314.7
See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-Q.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures
(Unaudited -- In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Net income (loss), as reported
2023
2022
$
3.4
$
(139.9)
Income tax expense (benefit), as reported
(7.8)
30.9
Interest income, as reported
(2.5)
(0.7)
Interest expense, as reported
165.1
136.5
Other income, net, as reported
(5.7)
-
Operating income, as reported
$
152.5
$
26.8
Adjustments:
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
126.4
140.7
Restructuring costs (credits), net
(4.1)
12.1
Equity-based compensation
13.5
16.5
Transaction, transformation and integration costs
2.6
15.6
Acquisition accounting adjustments
0.8
2.0
Patent claims and litigation settlements
(11.0)
1.2
Reserve for Russian accounts receivable
-
5.4
Depreciation
31.3
33.0
Total adjustments to operating income
159.5
226.5
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$
312.0
$
253.3
Net income (loss), as reported
$
3.4
$
(139.9)
Adjustments:
Total pretax adjustments to adjusted EBITDA
128.2
193.5
Pretax amortization of debt issuance costs and OID (1)
6.9
6.4
Pretax gain on debt transactions (2)
(7.5)
-
Tax effects of adjustments and other tax items (3)
(42.1)
4.5
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
$
88.9
$
64.4
GAAP EPS, as reported (4)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.75)
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (5)
$
0.35
$
0.26
Included in interest expense.
Included in other income, net.
The tax rates applied to adjustments reflect the tax expense or benefit based on the tax jurisdiction of the entity generating the adjustment. There are certain items for which we expect little or no tax effect.
For all periods presented, GAAP EPS was calculated using net loss attributable to common stockholders in the numerator, which includes the impact of the Series A convertible preferred stock dividend.
Diluted shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are 252.1 million and 247.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
