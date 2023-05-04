Advanced search
    COMM   US20337X1090

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:59 2023-05-03 pm EDT
4.750 USD   +0.21%
07:23aCommscope : 1Q'23 Financial & Operational Schedules
PU
06:32aCommScope Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
06:15aCOMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
CommScope : 1Q'23 Financial & Operational Schedules

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited -- In millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Net sales

2023

2022

$

2,001.5

$

2,228.6

Cost of sales

1,309.8

1,592.3

Gross profit

691.7

636.3

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

263.5

286.0

Research and development

153.4

170.7

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

126.4

140.7

Restructuring costs (credits), net

(4.1)

12.1

Total operating expenses

539.2

609.5

Operating income

152.5

26.8

Other income, net

5.7

-

Interest expense

(165.1)

(136.5)

Interest income

2.5

0.7

Loss before income taxes

(4.4)

(109.0)

Income tax (expense) benefit

7.8

(30.9)

Net income (loss)

3.4

(139.9)

Series A convertible preferred stock dividends

(15.1)

(14.5)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(11.7)

$

(154.4)

Loss per share:

Basic

$

(0.06)

$

(0.75)

Diluted (a)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.75)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

208.9

205.4

Diluted (a)

208.9

205.4

(a) Calculation of diluted loss per share:

Net loss attributable to common stockholders (basic and diluted)

$

(11.7)

$

(154.4)

Weighted average shares (basic)

208.9

205.4

Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

-

-

Denominator (diluted)

208.9

205.4

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-Q.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except share amounts)

Unaudited

Assets

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$

327.3

$

398.1

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

of $81.2 and $82.8, respectively

1,352.5

1,523.6

Inventories, net

1,622.2

1,588.1

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

207.8

216.4

Total current assets

3,509.8

3,726.2

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

of $905.8 and $873.5, respectively

580.2

609.6

Goodwill

4,078.0

4,072.4

Other intangible assets, net

2,348.0

2,473.5

Other noncurrent assets

821.0

803.7

Total assets

$

11,337.0

$

11,685.4

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

Accounts payable

$

905.4

$

1,025.5

Accrued and other liabilities

864.9

1,050.0

Current portion of long-term debt

32.0

32.0

Total current liabilities

1,802.3

2,107.5

Long-term debt

9,410.5

9,469.6

Deferred income taxes

163.8

173.4

Other noncurrent liabilities

375.4

380.6

Total liabilities

11,752.0

12,131.1

Commitments and contingencies

Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value

1,115.4

1,100.3

Stockholders' deficit:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares: 200,000,000;

Issued and outstanding shares: 1,115,439 and 1,100,310, respectively,

Series A convertible preferred stock

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares: 1,300,000,000;

Issued and outstanding shares: 209,777,988 and 208,371,426, respectively

2.2

2.2

Additional paid-in capital

2,541.3

2,542.9

Accumulated deficit

(3,498.8)

(3,502.2)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(277.5)

(296.3)

Treasury stock, at cost: 13,427,361 shares and

12,726,695 shares, respectively

(297.6)

(292.6)

Total stockholders' deficit

(1,530.4)

(1,546.0)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

11,337.0

$

11,685.4

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-Q.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited -- In millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Operating Activities:

2023

2022

Net income (loss)

$

3.4

$

(139.9)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

164.1

180.2

Equity-based compensation

13.5

16.5

Deferred income taxes

(30.0)

2.3

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

175.3

(60.5)

Inventories

(31.9)

(73.7)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

10.2

29.6

Accounts payable and other liabilities

(318.3)

23.5

Other

(32.4)

7.4

Net cash used in operating activities

(46.1)

(14.6)

Investing Activities:

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(14.4)

(27.4)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

41.0

-

Other

9.3

11.4

Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities

35.9

(16.0)

Financing Activities:

Long-term debt repaid

(8.0)

(93.0)

Long-term debt repurchases

(50.0)

-

Long-term debt proceeds

-

85.0

Proceeds from the issuance of common shares under equity-based compensation plans

-

0.1

Tax withholding payments for vested equity-based compensation awards

(5.0)

(10.6)

Other

1.9

1.3

Net cash used in financing activities

(61.1)

(17.2)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

0.5

2.2

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(70.8)

(45.6)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

398.1

360.3

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

327.3

$

314.7

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-Q.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures

(Unaudited -- In millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Net income (loss), as reported

2023

2022

$

3.4

$

(139.9)

Income tax expense (benefit), as reported

(7.8)

30.9

Interest income, as reported

(2.5)

(0.7)

Interest expense, as reported

165.1

136.5

Other income, net, as reported

(5.7)

-

Operating income, as reported

$

152.5

$

26.8

Adjustments:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

126.4

140.7

Restructuring costs (credits), net

(4.1)

12.1

Equity-based compensation

13.5

16.5

Transaction, transformation and integration costs

2.6

15.6

Acquisition accounting adjustments

0.8

2.0

Patent claims and litigation settlements

(11.0)

1.2

Reserve for Russian accounts receivable

-

5.4

Depreciation

31.3

33.0

Total adjustments to operating income

159.5

226.5

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$

312.0

$

253.3

Net income (loss), as reported

$

3.4

$

(139.9)

Adjustments:

Total pretax adjustments to adjusted EBITDA

128.2

193.5

Pretax amortization of debt issuance costs and OID (1)

6.9

6.4

Pretax gain on debt transactions (2)

(7.5)

-

Tax effects of adjustments and other tax items (3)

(42.1)

4.5

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$

88.9

$

64.4

GAAP EPS, as reported (4)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.75)

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (5)

$

0.35

$

0.26

  1. Included in interest expense.
  2. Included in other income, net.
  3. The tax rates applied to adjustments reflect the tax expense or benefit based on the tax jurisdiction of the entity generating the adjustment. There are certain items for which we expect little or no tax effect.
  4. For all periods presented, GAAP EPS was calculated using net loss attributable to common stockholders in the numerator, which includes the impact of the Series A convertible preferred stock dividend.
  5. Diluted shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are 252.1 million and 247.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

See Description of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Sales by Region

(Unaudited -- In millions)

Sales by Region

% Change

United States

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

YOY

$

1,318.0

$

1,347.1

(2.2)

%

Europe, Middle East and Africa

326.5

406.4

(19.7)

Asia Pacific

158.9

203.4

(21.9)

Caribbean and Latin America

107.9

162.3

(33.5)

Canada

90.2

109.4

(17.6)

Total net sales

$

2,001.5

$

2,228.6

(10.2)

%

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 11:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 134 M - -
Net income 2023 -19,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -23,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 000 M 1 000 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 91,3%
