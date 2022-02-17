CommScope : 4Q'21 Financial & Operational Schedules

Log in
CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited -- In millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

2,224.1

$

2,131.8

$

8,586.7

$

8,435.9

Cost of sales

1,538.3

1,416.8

5,902.4

5,688.1

Gross profit

685.8

715.0

2,684.3

2,747.8

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

324.6

272.0

1,233.9

1,170.7

Research and development

167.6

162.2

683.2

703.3

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

151.1

157.0

613.0

630.5

Restructuring costs (credits), net

(8.3)

4.8

91.9

88.4

Asset impairments

13.7

-

13.7

206.7

Total operating expenses

648.7

596.0

2,635.7

2,799.6

Operating income (loss)

37.1

119.0

48.6

(51.8)

Other income (expense), net

5.9

0.9

(23.8)

(29.3)

Interest expense

(137.1)

(139.9)

(561.2)

(577.8)

Interest income

0.4

-

1.9

4.4

Loss before income taxes

(93.7)

(20.0)

(534.5)

(654.5)

Income tax benefit

6.6

43.9

71.9

81.1

Net income (loss)

(87.1)

23.9

(462.6)

(573.4)

Series A convertible preferred stock dividend

(14.3)

(14.3)

(57.3)

(56.1)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(101.4)

$

9.6

$

(519.9)

$

(629.5)

Earnings (loss) per share:

Basic

$

(0.50)

$

0.05

$

(2.55)

$

(3.20)

Diluted (a)

$

(0.50)

$

0.05

$

(2.55)

$

(3.20)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

204.5

199.4

203.6

196.8

Diluted (a)

204.5

204.2

203.6

196.8

(a) Calculation of diluted income (loss) per share:

Net income (loss) (basic and diluted)

$

(101.4)

$

9.6

$

(519.9)

$

(629.5)

Weighted average shares (basic)

204.5

199.4

203.6

196.8

Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

-

4.8

-

-

Denominator (diluted)

204.5

204.2

203.6

196.8

See notes to consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-K.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except share amounts)

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

360.3

$

521.9

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts

of $63.7 and $40.3, respectively

1,532.6

1,487.4

Inventories, net

1,435.8

1,088.9

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

251.0

256.3

Total current assets

3,579.7

3,354.5

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

of $787.4 and $705.7, respectively

656.3

684.5

Goodwill

5,231.7

5,286.5

Other intangible assets, net

3,027.3

3,650.4

Other noncurrent assets

764.5

600.9

Total assets

$

13,259.5

$

13,576.8

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

Accounts payable

$

1,160.7

$

1,010.8

Accrued and other liabilities

989.8

910.6

Current portion of long-term debt

32.0

32.0

Total current liabilities

2,182.5

1,953.4

Long-term debt

9,478.5

9,488.6

Deferred income taxes

208.2

206.2

Other noncurrent liabilities

490.8

531.8

Total liabilities

12,360.0

12,180.0

Commitments and contingencies

Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value

1,056.1

1,041.8

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares: 200,000,000;

Issued and outstanding shares: 1,056,144 and 1,041,819, respectively,

Series A convertible preferred stock

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares: 1,300,000,000;

Issued and outstanding shares: 204,567,294 and 200,095,232,

respectively

2.2

2.1

Additional paid-in capital

2,540.7

2,512.9

Accumulated deficit

(2,215.3)

(1,752.7)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(206.4)

(155.9)

Treasury stock, at cost: 10,970,585 shares and

9,223,081 shares, respectively

(277.8)

(251.4)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(156.6)

355.0

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

13,259.5

$

13,576.8

See notes to consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-K.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited -- In millions)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Activities:

Net income (loss)

$

(87.1)

$

23.9

$

(462.6)

$

(573.4)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to

net cash generated by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

190.6

204.5

786.3

823.3

Equity-based compensation

18.6

25.0

79.6

115.0

Deferred income taxes

10.6

(58.1)

(147.5)

(154.7)

Asset impairments

13.7

-

13.7

206.7

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(23.5)

27.5

(59.6)

228.4

Inventories

(186.3)

29.8

(359.8)

(100.5)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17.2

(23.0)

3.2

(17.2)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

99.2

(169.8)

256.0

(175.2)

Other noncurrent liabilities

(5.3)

15.6

8.4

(4.0)

Other noncurrent assets

(70.5)

2.4

(45.5)

28.8

Other

10.4

19.9

50.1

59.0

Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

(12.4)

97.7

122.3

436.2

Investing Activities:

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(35.1)

(47.7)

(131.4)

(121.2)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

10.5

4.8

13.1

5.0

Cash paid for Cable Exchange acquisition

-

-

-

(3.5)

Payments upon settlement of net investment hedge

-

-

(18.0)

-

Other

(0.5)

(0.5)

(0.5)

(0.5)

Net cash used in investing activities

(25.1)

(43.4)

(136.8)

(120.2)

Financing Activities:

Long-term debt repaid

(8.0)

(108.0)

(1,282.0)

(1,282.0)

Long-term debt proceeds

-

-

1,250.0

950.0

Debt issuance costs

(2.4)

(0.1)

(12.0)

(11.7)

Debt extinguishment costs

-

(3.0)

(34.4)

(17.9)

Dividends paid on Series A convertible preferred stock

-

(14.3)

(43.0)

(14.3)

Proceeds from the issuance of common shares under

equity-based compensation plans

0.1

8.1

5.6

9.0

Tax withholding payments for vested equity-based

compensation awards

(1.7)

(6.6)

(26.4)

(16.9)

Other

-

-

2.7

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(11.9)

(123.9)

(139.5)

(383.8)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1.7)

8.7

(7.6)

(8.5)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(51.2)

(60.9)

(161.6)

(76.3)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

411.5

582.8

521.9

598.2

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

360.3

$

521.9

$

360.3

$

521.9

See notes to consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-K.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures

(Unaudited -- In millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss), as reported

$

(87.1)

$

23.9

$

(462.6)

$

(573.4)

Income tax benefit, as reported

(6.6)

(43.9)

(71.9)

(81.1)

Interest income, as reported

(0.4)

-

(1.9)

(4.4)

Interest expense, as reported

137.1

139.9

561.2

577.8

Other (income) expense, net, as reported

(5.9)

(0.9)

23.8

29.3

Operating income (loss), as reported

$

37.1

$

119.0

$

48.6

$

(51.8)

Adjustments:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

151.1

157.0

613.0

630.5

Restructuring costs (credits), net

(8.3)

4.8

91.9

88.4

Equity-based compensation

18.6

25.0

79.6

115.0

Asset impairments

13.7

-

13.7

206.7

Transaction, transformation and integration costs

27.6

7.1

90.3

24.9

Acquisition accounting adjustments

2.4

4.9

11.5

20.6

Patent claims and litigation settlements

(14.8)

5.0

31.7

16.3

Executive severance

-

-

-

6.3

Depreciation

33.2

39.7

136.7

158.3

Total adjustments to operating income (loss)

223.5

243.5

1,068.4

1,267.0

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$

260.6

$

362.2

$

1,117.0

$

1,215.2

Net income (loss), as reported

$

(87.1)

$

23.9

$

(462.6)

$

(573.4)

Adjustments:

Total pretax adjustments to adjusted EBITDA

190.3

203.8

931.7

1,108.7

Pretax amortization of debt issuance costs and OID (1)

6.4

8.0

36.5

34.5

Pretax loss on debt transactions (2)

-

3.0

34.4

17.9

Tax effects of adjustments and other tax items (3)

(32.0)

(94.9)

(196.3)

(216.7)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$

77.5

$

143.8

$

343.7

$

371.0

GAAP EPS, as reported (4)

$

(0.50)

$

0.05

$

(2.55)

$

(3.20)

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (5)

$

0.31

$

0.59

$

1.39

$

1.56

  1. Included in interest expense.
  2. Included in other income (expense), net.
  3. The tax rates applied to adjustments reflect the tax expense or benefit based on the tax jurisdiction of the entity generating the adjustment. There are certain items for which we expect little or no tax effect.
  4. For all periods presented, GAAP EPS was calculated using net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders in the numerator, which includes the impact of the Series A convertible preferred stock dividend.
  5. The Company's definition of non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is non-GAAP adjusted net income, excluding the Series A convertible preferred stock dividend, divided by weighted average shares outstanding assuming the if-converted method, which reflects the conversion of the Series A convertible preferred stock.

Note: Components may not sum to total due to rounding

See Description of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Sales by Region

(Unaudited -- In millions)

Sales by Region

% Change

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

YOY

United States

$

1,312.6

$

1,293.0

1.5%

Europe, Middle East and Africa

407.3

368.8

10.4

Asia Pacific

240.7

198.7

21.1

Caribbean and Latin America

160.4

178.0

(9.9)

Canada

103.1

93.3

10.5

Total net sales

$

2,224.1

$

2,131.8

4.3%

Sales by Region

% Change

Full Year 2021

Full Year 2020

YOY

United States

$

4,960.5

$

5,185.3

(4.3)%

Europe, Middle East and Africa

1,620.6

1,530.2

5.9

Asia Pacific

938.6

797.2

17.7

Caribbean and Latin America

699.0

610.3

14.5

Canada

368.0

312.9

17.6

Total net sales

$

8,586.7

$

8,435.9

1.8%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 11:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
