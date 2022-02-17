CommScope : 4Q'21 Financial & Operational Schedules

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited -- In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
2,224.1
$
2,131.8
$
8,586.7
$
8,435.9
Cost of sales
1,538.3
1,416.8
5,902.4
5,688.1
Gross profit
685.8
715.0
2,684.3
2,747.8
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
324.6
272.0
1,233.9
1,170.7
Research and development
167.6
162.2
683.2
703.3
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
151.1
157.0
613.0
630.5
Restructuring costs (credits), net
(8.3)
4.8
91.9
88.4
Asset impairments
13.7
-
13.7
206.7
Total operating expenses
648.7
596.0
2,635.7
2,799.6
Operating income (loss)
37.1
119.0
48.6
(51.8)
Other income (expense), net
5.9
0.9
(23.8)
(29.3)
Interest expense
(137.1)
(139.9)
(561.2)
(577.8)
Interest income
0.4
-
1.9
4.4
Loss before income taxes
(93.7)
(20.0)
(534.5)
(654.5)
Income tax benefit
6.6
43.9
71.9
81.1
Net income (loss)
(87.1)
23.9
(462.6)
(573.4)
Series A convertible preferred stock dividend
(14.3)
(14.3)
(57.3)
(56.1)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(101.4)
$
9.6
$
(519.9)
$
(629.5)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.50)
$
0.05
$
(2.55)
$
(3.20)
Diluted (a)
$
(0.50)
$
0.05
$
(2.55)
$
(3.20)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
204.5
199.4
203.6
196.8
Diluted (a)
204.5
204.2
203.6
196.8
(a) Calculation of diluted income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) (basic and diluted)
$
(101.4)
$
9.6
$
(519.9)
$
(629.5)
Weighted average shares (basic)
204.5
199.4
203.6
196.8
Dilutive effect of equity-based awards
-
4.8
-
-
Denominator (diluted)
204.5
204.2
203.6
196.8
See notes to consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-K.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, except share amounts)
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
360.3
$
521.9
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts
of $63.7 and $40.3, respectively
1,532.6
1,487.4
Inventories, net
1,435.8
1,088.9
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
251.0
256.3
Total current assets
3,579.7
3,354.5
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
of $787.4 and $705.7, respectively
656.3
684.5
Goodwill
5,231.7
5,286.5
Other intangible assets, net
3,027.3
3,650.4
Other noncurrent assets
764.5
600.9
Total assets
$
13,259.5
$
13,576.8
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Accounts payable
$
1,160.7
$
1,010.8
Accrued and other liabilities
989.8
910.6
Current portion of long-term debt
32.0
32.0
Total current liabilities
2,182.5
1,953.4
Long-term debt
9,478.5
9,488.6
Deferred income taxes
208.2
206.2
Other noncurrent liabilities
490.8
531.8
Total liabilities
12,360.0
12,180.0
Commitments and contingencies
Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value
1,056.1
1,041.8
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares: 200,000,000;
Issued and outstanding shares: 1,056,144 and 1,041,819, respectively,
Series A convertible preferred stock
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares: 1,300,000,000;
Issued and outstanding shares: 204,567,294 and 200,095,232,
respectively
2.2
2.1
Additional paid-in capital
2,540.7
2,512.9
Accumulated deficit
(2,215.3)
(1,752.7)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(206.4)
(155.9)
Treasury stock, at cost: 10,970,585 shares and
9,223,081 shares, respectively
(277.8)
(251.4)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
(156.6)
355.0
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
13,259.5
$
13,576.8
See notes to consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-K.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited -- In millions)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(87.1)
$
23.9
$
(462.6)
$
(573.4)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to
net cash generated by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
190.6
204.5
786.3
823.3
Equity-based compensation
18.6
25.0
79.6
115.0
Deferred income taxes
10.6
(58.1)
(147.5)
(154.7)
Asset impairments
13.7
-
13.7
206.7
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(23.5)
27.5
(59.6)
228.4
Inventories
(186.3)
29.8
(359.8)
(100.5)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17.2
(23.0)
3.2
(17.2)
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
99.2
(169.8)
256.0
(175.2)
Other noncurrent liabilities
(5.3)
15.6
8.4
(4.0)
Other noncurrent assets
(70.5)
2.4
(45.5)
28.8
Other
10.4
19.9
50.1
59.0
Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities
(12.4)
97.7
122.3
436.2
Investing Activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(35.1)
(47.7)
(131.4)
(121.2)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
10.5
4.8
13.1
5.0
Cash paid for Cable Exchange acquisition
-
-
-
(3.5)
Payments upon settlement of net investment hedge
-
-
(18.0)
-
Other
(0.5)
(0.5)
(0.5)
(0.5)
Net cash used in investing activities
(25.1)
(43.4)
(136.8)
(120.2)
Financing Activities:
Long-term debt repaid
(8.0)
(108.0)
(1,282.0)
(1,282.0)
Long-term debt proceeds
-
-
1,250.0
950.0
Debt issuance costs
(2.4)
(0.1)
(12.0)
(11.7)
Debt extinguishment costs
-
(3.0)
(34.4)
(17.9)
Dividends paid on Series A convertible preferred stock
-
(14.3)
(43.0)
(14.3)
Proceeds from the issuance of common shares under
equity-based compensation plans
0.1
8.1
5.6
9.0
Tax withholding payments for vested equity-based
compensation awards
(1.7)
(6.6)
(26.4)
(16.9)
Other
-
-
2.7
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(11.9)
(123.9)
(139.5)
(383.8)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1.7)
8.7
(7.6)
(8.5)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(51.2)
(60.9)
(161.6)
(76.3)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
411.5
582.8
521.9
598.2
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
360.3
$
521.9
$
360.3
$
521.9
See notes to consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-K.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures
(Unaudited -- In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss), as reported
$
(87.1)
$
23.9
$
(462.6)
$
(573.4)
Income tax benefit, as reported
(6.6)
(43.9)
(71.9)
(81.1)
Interest income, as reported
(0.4)
-
(1.9)
(4.4)
Interest expense, as reported
137.1
139.9
561.2
577.8
Other (income) expense, net, as reported
(5.9)
(0.9)
23.8
29.3
Operating income (loss), as reported
$
37.1
$
119.0
$
48.6
$
(51.8)
Adjustments:
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
151.1
157.0
613.0
630.5
Restructuring costs (credits), net
(8.3)
4.8
91.9
88.4
Equity-based compensation
18.6
25.0
79.6
115.0
Asset impairments
13.7
-
13.7
206.7
Transaction, transformation and integration costs
27.6
7.1
90.3
24.9
Acquisition accounting adjustments
2.4
4.9
11.5
20.6
Patent claims and litigation settlements
(14.8)
5.0
31.7
16.3
Executive severance
-
-
-
6.3
Depreciation
33.2
39.7
136.7
158.3
Total adjustments to operating income (loss)
223.5
243.5
1,068.4
1,267.0
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$
260.6
$
362.2
$
1,117.0
$
1,215.2
Net income (loss), as reported
$
(87.1)
$
23.9
$
(462.6)
$
(573.4)
Adjustments:
Total pretax adjustments to adjusted EBITDA
190.3
203.8
931.7
1,108.7
Pretax amortization of debt issuance costs and OID (1)
6.4
8.0
36.5
34.5
Pretax loss on debt transactions (2)
-
3.0
34.4
17.9
Tax effects of adjustments and other tax items (3)
(32.0)
(94.9)
(196.3)
(216.7)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
$
77.5
$
143.8
$
343.7
$
371.0
GAAP EPS, as reported (4)
$
(0.50)
$
0.05
$
(2.55)
$
(3.20)
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (5)
$
0.31
$
0.59
$
1.39
$
1.56
Included in interest expense.
Included in other income (expense), net.
The tax rates applied to adjustments reflect the tax expense or benefit based on the tax jurisdiction of the entity generating the adjustment. There are certain items for which we expect little or no tax effect.
For all periods presented, GAAP EPS was calculated using net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders in the numerator, which includes the impact of the Series A convertible preferred stock dividend.
The Company's definition of non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is non-GAAP adjusted net income, excluding the Series A convertible preferred stock dividend, divided by weighted average shares outstanding assuming the if-converted method, which reflects the conversion of the Series A convertible preferred stock.
Note: Components may not sum to total due to rounding
See Description of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
Sales by Region
(Unaudited -- In millions)
Sales by Region
% Change
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
YOY
United States
$
1,312.6
$
1,293.0
1.5%
Europe, Middle East and Africa
407.3
368.8
10.4
Asia Pacific
240.7
198.7
21.1
Caribbean and Latin America
160.4
178.0
(9.9)
Canada
103.1
93.3
10.5
Total net sales
$
2,224.1
$
2,131.8
4.3%
Sales by Region
% Change
Full Year 2021
Full Year 2020
YOY
United States
$
4,960.5
$
5,185.3
(4.3)%
Europe, Middle East and Africa
1,620.6
1,530.2
5.9
Asia Pacific
938.6
797.2
17.7
Caribbean and Latin America
699.0
610.3
14.5
Canada
368.0
312.9
17.6
Total net sales
$
8,586.7
$
8,435.9
1.8%
