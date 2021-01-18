Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CommScope Holding Company, Inc.    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CommScope : Files Patent Infringement Suit Against SOLiD in Germany

01/18/2021 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, filed an additional patent infringement lawsuit in Germany against SOLiD, a manufacturer of distributed antenna systems (DAS) based in South Korea.

The complaint asserts German part of European Patent No. EP 2290850B1 relating to CommScope’s digital DAS innovations against SOLiD’s Genesis DAS product. CommScope asserted the United Kingdom part of this patent against SOLiD’s Genesis DAS product in the U.K. last year.

CommScope also enforced the U.S. counterparts of EP 2290850B1 in separate U.S. patent infringement actions against Dali Wireless and SOLiD. The U.S. action against SOLiD was filed in May of 2020 and, after noting that SOLiD withdrew its Genesis DAS product from the U.S. market, CommScope voluntarily dismissed that action.

“CommScope has invested heavily in innovation in the field of digital distributed antenna systems to benefit its customers and reinforce its position as a global leader in wireless and wireline network infrastructure. This leadership was recognized when Kathrein took a royalty-bearing license to CommScope’s digital DAS patents in 2017 and again in the 2019 U.S. case against Dali with a jury finding CommScope’s patents valid and that Dali willfully infringed. We continue to vigorously protect these valuable assets, and this additional action against SOLiD is a necessary step to prevent unauthorized infringement,” said Matt Melester, chief technology officer, Venue and Campus Networks, CommScope.

The new German action was filed December 18, 2020 in the Munich District Court. The German part of EP 2290850B1 is subject matter of nullity proceedings pending with the Federal Patent Court (docket no. 4 Ni 7/20 (EP)). The pending action before the U.K. Patents Court is Claim No. HP-2020-0017 and asserts both EP 2290850B1 and EP 1570626B1.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
11:04aCOMMSCOPE : Files Patent Infringement Suit Against SOLiD in Germany
BU
08:18aCOMMSCOPE : Outdoor Wireless Network Trends for 2021
PU
01/14COMMSCOPE : Healthcare should leave the legacy networks behind
PU
01/14COMMSCOPE : Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Sails Ahead with CommScope's RUCKUS
BU
01/13COMMSCOPE : What's next for video services?
PU
01/11COMMSCOPE : to Showcase New, Innovative SURFboard Home Network Devices During th..
BU
01/07COMMSCOPE : Home Network Trends for 2021
PU
01/06COMMSCOPE : How 5G is Enabling the Future of Government
PU
01/05COMMSCOPE : Expands Its Wi-Fi 6 Residential Gateway Portfolio with Introduction ..
BU
01/05COMMSCOPE : Poll Shows Federal Government Making Progress on Mobility and Wirele..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 488 M - -
Net income 2020 -692 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 089 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 924 M 2 924 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,85 $
Last Close Price 14,72 $
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles L. Treadway President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudius E. Watts Chairman
Gordon Robb Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.9.85%2 924
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.52%191 965
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.11.40%46 765
ERICSSON AB1.45%39 721
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.05%29 421
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.9.12%23 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ