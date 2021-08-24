Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMM   US20337X1090

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CommScope : Good News for GAA Users as More Spectrum is Becoming Available in CBRS

08/24/2021 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good News for GAA Users as More Spectrum is Becoming Available in CBRS

When the CBRS PAL licenses were issued and deployments began back in April, many GAA users assumed they immediately had 70 MHz less spectrum available to them. However, that's not the case. More spectrum is becoming available for GAA users. Read the updates from CommScope's Andrew Beck.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
08:14aCOMMSCOPE : Good News for GAA Users as More Spectrum is Becoming Available in CB..
PU
08/23COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cr..
AQ
08/18COMMSCOPE : Insiders Make Significant Stock buys in CommScope Holding Company (C..
MT
08/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase of CommScope Holding Company Stock Continues 9..
MT
08/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase Adds to CommScope Holding Company Positive Tre..
MT
08/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Added to with Purchase of CommScope Holding Comp..
MT
08/17GoZone WiFi and CommScope Enhance Connected Guest Experience for Outdoor Spac..
CI
08/12COMMSCOPE : Prices $1,250 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering (Form 8-K)
PU
08/11COMMSCOPE : Prices $1.25 Billion Offering of 4.75% Senior Notes Due 2029 in Refi..
MT
08/11COMMSCOPE : Prices $1,250 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 665 M - -
Net income 2021 -292 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,51x
Yield 2021 0,18%
Capitalization 3 165 M 3 165 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 15,50 $
Average target price 21,59 $
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles L. Treadway President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudius E. Watts Chairman
Tom Cloonan Chief Technology Officer
Gordon Robb Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.15.67%3 165
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.30.82%246 700
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.40.56%40 474
ERICSSON2.72%38 289
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.05%36 905
NOKIA OYJ63.47%34 093