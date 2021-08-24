CommScope : Good News for GAA Users as More Spectrum is Becoming Available in CBRS

When the CBRS PAL licenses were issued and deployments began back in April, many GAA users assumed they immediately had 70 MHz less spectrum available to them. However, that's not the case. More spectrum is becoming available for GAA users. Read the updates from CommScope's Andrew Beck.

