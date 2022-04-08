Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMM   US20337X1090

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/07 04:00:01 pm EDT
6.800 USD   -0.44%
04/05CommScope Partners with Orange Belgium to Deploy Its State-Of-The-Art Set Tops Providing Subscribers with Both Live and Premium Streaming Viewing Options
CI
04/01Goldman Sachs Downgrades CommScope Holding Company to Neutral From Buy, Lowers PT to $9 From $18
MT
03/31CommScope Propels Data Centers into the Future
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CommScope : Sponsors Escuderia Telmex Drivers Abraham Calderón and Andrés Perez de Lara in 2022 NASCAR Season

04/08/2022 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CommScope today announced its renewed sponsorship of Escudería Telmex driver Abraham Calderón and newly sponsored Andrés Perez de Lara in the NASCAR Mexico and Challenge Series.

CLICK TO TWEET: Just Announced! CommScope Sponsors Escuderia Telmex Drivers Abraham Calderón and Andrés Perez de Lara in 2022 NASCAR Season

CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity solutions, will make its first 2022 appearance at the NASCAR Mexico Series at Súper Óvalo Chiapas triv-oval track in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, April 9-10, 2022.

The continued sponsorship builds on CommScope's partnership with Carlos Slim Domit, chairman of Escudería Telmex, in support of international motorsports opportunities for Mexican and Latin American drivers. CommScope recently announced its continued backing of Daniel Suárez in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series in the U.S. with Trackhouse Racing. CommScope's ongoing NASCAR sponsorship reflects the company's commitment to speed, agility and world-class performance both in motorsports racing and in delivering communications networks of the future.

"We're proud to continue our partnership in support of diversity, motorsports, and telecommunications in Mexico with Escudería Telmex," said Marcos Takanohashi, vice president, service providers for Latin America and the Caribbean, CommScope. "Our continued collaboration reinforces our legacy of leadership and shared passion, both on and off the track, for world-class performance and cutting edge technology. We are excited to see what the NASCAR Mexico and Challenge Mexico Series bring this year."

This season, Abraham Calderón will drive the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro and Andrés Perez de Lara will drive the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro.

For more information on the NASCAR Mexico Series, visit here, and the NASCAR Challenge Series, visit here. For a full racing schedule and more information on CommScope racing, please visit https://www.nascar.mx/

-END-

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:
CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

News Media Contacts:
Cheryl Przychodni, CommScope
+1-620-297-1794 or publicrelations@commscope.com

Financial Contact:
Michael McCloskey, CommScope
+1-828-431-9874

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
04/05CommScope Partners with Orange Belgium to Deploy Its State-Of-The-Art Set Tops Providin..
CI
04/01Goldman Sachs Downgrades CommScope Holding Company to Neutral From Buy, Lowers PT to $9..
MT
03/31CommScope Propels Data Centers into the Future
BU
03/31CommScope Introduces Propel, High-Speed Fiber Platform Designed to Help Data Center Man..
CI
03/29CommScope to Deploy its Cloud-based ECO Service Management Platform for TELUS
BU
03/29CommScope to Deploy its Cloud-based ECO Service Management Platform for TELUS
CI
03/25CommScope Shares Drop After BofA Securities Downgrade
MT
03/25BofA Securities Downgrades CommScope to Underperform From Neutral
MT
03/24CommScope Adds New Tier to Partner Program
MT
03/24New RUCKUS BIG DOGS™ Partner Program Accelerates Growth Opportunities for Network..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 852 M - -
Net income 2022 -269 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 406 M 1 406 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,80 $
Average target price 11,45 $
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles L. Treadway President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kyle David Lorentzen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudius E. Watts Chairman
Praveen Jonnala Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. Gray Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.-38.41%1 406
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-13.79%226 942
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-7.60%40 866
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.19%40 404
ERICSSON-9.36%31 902
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.60%31 424