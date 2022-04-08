CommScope : Sponsors Escuderia Telmex Drivers Abraham Calderón and Andrés Perez de Lara in 2022 NASCAR Season

CommScope today announced its renewed sponsorship of Escudería Telmex driver Abraham Calderón and newly sponsored Andrés Perez de Lara in the NASCAR Mexico and Challenge Series.



CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity solutions, will make its first 2022 appearance at the NASCAR Mexico Series at Súper Óvalo Chiapas triv-oval track in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, April 9-10, 2022.

The continued sponsorship builds on CommScope's partnership with Carlos Slim Domit, chairman of Escudería Telmex, in support of international motorsports opportunities for Mexican and Latin American drivers. CommScope recently announced its continued backing of Daniel Suárez in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series in the U.S. with Trackhouse Racing. CommScope's ongoing NASCAR sponsorship reflects the company's commitment to speed, agility and world-class performance both in motorsports racing and in delivering communications networks of the future.

"We're proud to continue our partnership in support of diversity, motorsports, and telecommunications in Mexico with Escudería Telmex," said Marcos Takanohashi, vice president, service providers for Latin America and the Caribbean, CommScope. "Our continued collaboration reinforces our legacy of leadership and shared passion, both on and off the track, for world-class performance and cutting edge technology. We are excited to see what the NASCAR Mexico and Challenge Mexico Series bring this year."

This season, Abraham Calderón will drive the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro and Andrés Perez de Lara will drive the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro.

For more information on the NASCAR Mexico Series, visit here, and the NASCAR Challenge Series, visit here. For a full racing schedule and more information on CommScope racing, please visit https://www.nascar.mx/

