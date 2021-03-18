Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CommScope Holding Company, Inc.    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CommScope : Accelerating CBRS deployments with CommScope's Quick Grant Authorization feature

03/18/2021 | 11:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In addition to abiding by FCC rules and actively supporting WInnForum and OnGo Alliance standards, CommScope has developed custom features to help our customers install and operate their CBRS networks more efficiently and cost effectively. One such feature is our 'quick grant authorization' for CBRS radio devices.

A fundamental requirement of CBRS regulations is that a CBRS device (Citizen's Broadband Radio Device, or CBSD) must receive a successful spectrum grant authorization from the Spectrum Access System (SAS) before it can start radio transmissions over the air. This ensures all interference protection rules for PAL and incumbent users are analyzed and verified before the CBSD starts transmissions.

The SAS must perform this analysis for the CBSDs it locally manages, and also to include the interference contribution from CBSDs managed by other SASs. Thus, all SASs must exchange basic CBSD data with each other to accurately perform these computations. In scenarios where incumbents are present, a CBSD that requests a new channel from a typical SAS must wait for the nightly Coordinated Periodic Activities among SASs (CPAS) synchronization between all SASs before a channel is authorized.

This poses an operational challenge to CBRS network operators, as field crews installing CBSDs must wait until the next day before a site can come on-air and allow them to confirm a successful installation, prompting multiple site visits and adding cost to the process. At CommScope, we've worked with our lead CBRS customers to mitigate this challenge. Specifically, CommScope enhanced its SAS by introducing a quick grant authorization feature that makes use of interference headroom margin computed during the prior CPAS sync. This enables the feature to almost immediately authorize a grant.

How does this work? Essentially, the initial grant request is briefly suspended while potential interference is checked against available margins. If there is sufficient margin, the CBSD grant is authorized. In rare cases in which there is not enough margin to provide full power as requested, the CBSD grant may be authorized at a slightly lower transmit power until the nightly CPAS can be executed to assess the requested power. The result is almost immediate feedback, meaning a CBSD can initiate transmission during installation - while the crew is still on-site.

Using this feature, the CommScope SAS authorizes a grant within the next 'heartbeat' message - typically less than 4 minutes - around 98% of the time, rather than having to wait overnight for the CPAS sync. These results highlight how the quick grant authorization feature provides significant value to our SAS customers by saving installation time and costs.

Real-world CBRS deployments are still relatively new, so it's critical for vendors and users to identify and proactively tackle obstacles. Quick grant authorization is one example of this. We welcome input from customers on other challenges they are experiencing, so that we can continue to innovate and enhance the value of CBRS networks.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 15:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
11:58aCOMMSCOPE  : Accelerating CBRS deployments with CommScope's Quick Grant Authoriz..
PU
03/17COMMSCOPE  : PKI Center for End-to-End Supply Chain Security
PU
03/11COMMSCOPE  : The Importance of a Turnkey Healthcare IoT Solution
PU
03/10LOW LATENCY DOCSIS : Concept and Experimental Results
PU
03/09COMMSCOPE  : RUCKUS® Analytics delivers practical artificial intelligence (AI) f..
PU
03/04COMMSCOPE  : Why Telecom Construction Projects Need a Universal Source of Truth
PU
03/03COMMSCOPE  : The role of OM5 in the data center
PU
03/02COMMSCOPE  : Important enhancements to Cloudpath Enrollment System
PU
02/25THE NEW JOTS NHIB SPECIFICATION : Good news for indoor wireless connectivity
PU
02/24COMMSCOPE  : The Top Five Reasons Why Government Is Pivoting to Wireless
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 545 M - -
Net income 2021 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 677 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 374 M 3 374 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,50 $
Last Close Price 16,80 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles L. Treadway President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudius E. Watts Chairman
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gordon Robb Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.25.37%3 376
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.10.44%208 598
ERICSSON AB17.63%45 341
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-1.02%40 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.6.63%30 738
NOKIA OYJ13.49%24 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ