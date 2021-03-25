CommScope's ongoing commitment and strong focus on corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year with a Gold medal by EcoVadis, a global provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains.

CommScope completed its annual CSR assessment in December 2020. CommScope earned an overall score of 70/100 that indicates advanced sustainability performance and engagement, putting us in the top five percent of all companies assessed, and in the top three percent within our industry category (communication equipment manufacturing).



'CommScope fundamentally believes that a culture of ethics, compliance and sustainability is critical to our company's success. Our commitment to corporate responsibility is core to who we are, 'said William Pleasant, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, and Corporate Ethics and Compliance Officer. 'We are proud of the progress we are making and the EcoVadis Gold recognition further demonstrates our leadership in this critical business area. We care about the legacy CommScope will leave to future generations.'

CLICK TO TWEET: CommScope Earns Gold Sustainability Rating for Fifth Consecutive Year

EcoVadis conducts the annual CSR assessment on behalf of many CommScope customers to evaluate how well a company has integrated CSR principles into their business and management system. The assessment considers a range of CSR issues, which are grouped into four themes:

Environment : involving energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions; materials, chemicals and waste; product sustainability and more.

: involving energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions; materials, chemicals and waste; product sustainability and more. Labor and human rights : regarding employee health and safety; working conditions; diversity, discrimination and harassment; child labor; forced labor and more.

: regarding employee health and safety; working conditions; diversity, discrimination and harassment; child labor; forced labor and more. Ethics: regarding corruption and bribery; anti-competitive practices and responsible information management.

regarding corruption and bribery; anti-competitive practices and responsible information management. Sustainable procurement: supplier environmental practices; supplier social practices.



The EcoVadis methodology is aligned to international CSR standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the ISO 26000 standard, the CERES Roadmap, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, also known as the Ruggie Framework.

Sustainability performance is a high priority for CommScope as we utilize our EcoVadis assessment results to drive continuous improvement. Our CommScope Sustainability philosophy embraces our core values and enables us to push the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced networks while respecting our people and our planet.