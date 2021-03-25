Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CommScope Holding Company, Inc.    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CommScope : Earns Gold Sustainability Rating for Fifth Consecutive Year

03/25/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CommScope's ongoing commitment and strong focus on corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year with a Gold medal by EcoVadis, a global provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains.

CommScope completed its annual CSR assessment in December 2020. CommScope earned an overall score of 70/100 that indicates advanced sustainability performance and engagement, putting us in the top five percent of all companies assessed, and in the top three percent within our industry category (communication equipment manufacturing).

A Culture of Corporate Responsibility


'CommScope fundamentally believes that a culture of ethics, compliance and sustainability is critical to our company's success. Our commitment to corporate responsibility is core to who we are, 'said William Pleasant, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, and Corporate Ethics and Compliance Officer. 'We are proud of the progress we are making and the EcoVadis Gold recognition further demonstrates our leadership in this critical business area. We care about the legacy CommScope will leave to future generations.'

CLICK TO TWEET: CommScope Earns Gold Sustainability Rating for Fifth Consecutive Year

EcoVadis conducts the annual CSR assessment on behalf of many CommScope customers to evaluate how well a company has integrated CSR principles into their business and management system. The assessment considers a range of CSR issues, which are grouped into four themes:

  • Environment: involving energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions; materials, chemicals and waste; product sustainability and more.
  • Labor and human rights: regarding employee health and safety; working conditions; diversity, discrimination and harassment; child labor; forced labor and more.
  • Ethics:regarding corruption and bribery; anti-competitive practices and responsible information management.
  • Sustainable procurement: supplier environmental practices; supplier social practices.
International Standards for Sustainability


The EcoVadis methodology is aligned to international CSR standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the ISO 26000 standard, the CERES Roadmap, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, also known as the Ruggie Framework.

Sustainability performance is a high priority for CommScope as we utilize our EcoVadis assessment results to drive continuous improvement. Our CommScope Sustainability philosophy embraces our core values and enables us to push the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced networks while respecting our people and our planet.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 12:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
08:11aCOMMSCOPE  : The French Group Barrière Accelerates its Digital Transformation wi..
PU
08:09aCOMMSCOPE  : Earns Gold Sustainability Rating for Fifth Consecutive Year
PU
03/24COMMSCOPE  : Telehealth is here to stay, and healthcare providers must be prepar..
PU
03/24COMMSCOPE  : 's All-Digital ERA Distributed Antenna System Now Meets TAA Require..
BU
03/24COMMSCOPE  : Accelerating the Path to Digital Transformation
PU
03/23COMMSCOPE  : Accelerates 5G Rollouts with New Antenna Solutions
BU
03/18COMMSCOPE  : Accelerating CBRS deployments with CommScope's Quick Grant Authoriz..
PU
03/17COMMSCOPE  : Unleashing DOCSIS 4.0 for HFC & FTTH
PU
03/11COMMSCOPE  : The Importance of a Turnkey Healthcare IoT Solution
PU
03/10LOW LATENCY DOCSIS : Concept and Experimental Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 545 M - -
Net income 2021 -127 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 677 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 976 M 2 976 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,50 $
Last Close Price 14,63 $
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles L. Treadway President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudius E. Watts Chairman
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gordon Robb Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.9.18%3 376
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.10.95%208 598
ERICSSON AB17.17%45 341
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.24%40 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.6.46%30 738
NOKIA OYJ7.43%24 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ