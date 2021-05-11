Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    COMM   US20337X1090

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CommScope : Wi-Fi Alliance® Discloses FragAttacks

05/11/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Since its introduction in 1997, Wi-Fi researchers have found various vulnerabilities that could be the target of potential hacker attacks, and the industry has always found ways to manage them.

Today, Wi-Fi Alliance® shared that security researchers identified new vulnerabilities in Wi-Fi devices. The vulnerability is called FragAttacks and it is a so-called Man-In-The-Middle (MITM) vulnerability that relates to the way internet traffic is sent between Wi-Fi access points and user devices. It's important to note that there is presently no evidence of the vulnerabilities being used against Wi-Fi users maliciously and these issues are mitigated through routine device updates once updated firmware becomes available.

Like many previous vulnerabilities, FragAttacks has been academically well-researched and responsibly reported in a manner allowing the industry to proactively prepare and begin to roll out updates that fully eliminate the vulnerabilities. This set of vulnerabilities requires a potential attacker to be physically within range of the Wi-Fi network (or user device) in order to exploit it. This significantly reduces the likelihood of actual exploitation or attack.

What else can you do to better secure your network and help mitigate the risk of any vulnerability? Here are a few simple tips.

  • Keep your devices up-to-date: FragAttacks and many other potential issues are easily mitigated through routine device updates, always update IoT and personal computing devices (PCs, mobile phones, tablets) to the latest software
  • Change up your password(s): Update and/or change default passwords on home networking IoT devices (e.g., smart home devices, smart security, surveillance cameras, and routers).
  • Secure It: Keep anti-virus and anti-malware software updated on personal computing devices. When browsing the internet or using online services look for an encrypted connection, which often resembles a padlock in the browser and the website will start with 'https'.

By taking those simple steps, you can be better protected against the FragAttacks vulnerability and many others. To learn more about FragAttacks, CommScope's counter-measures and the most updated patch release information, visit:

CommScope is in the process of providing patches to service providers. If you are a user of a Wi-Fi device provided by your Service Provider, then your service provider will be making these available once fully tested.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 20:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 667 M - -
Net income 2021 -185 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,7x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 3 704 M 3 704 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 20,68 $
Last Close Price 18,15 $
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles L. Treadway President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudius E. Watts Chairman
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gordon Robb Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.35.45%3 704
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.79%224 430
ERICSSON AB17.49%45 921
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-1.75%41 869
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.17.85%34 003
NOKIA OYJ32.70%28 684