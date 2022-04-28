CommScope's Innovative Set Top Will Provide Orange Moldova's Subscribers with Both Live and Streaming Viewing Options

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has partnered with Orange Moldova to provide their subscribers with the latest generation of set tops powered by Android TV™ designed to provide both live television and premium streaming services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005196/en/

With the launch of the Orange TV Box 4K manufactured and supplied by CommScope's Home Network business, Orange Moldova will offer their subscribers the next generation of a Hybrid DVB-C and IP connected 4K UHD digital video decoder that will seamlessly receive broadcast DVB-C TV services and connect to the Internet to provide OTT streaming services. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the launch of the Orange TV Box 4K, Orange Moldova will offer their subscribers the next generation of a Hybrid DVB-C and IP connected 4K UHD digital video decoder that will seamlessly receive broadcast DVB-C TV services and connect to the Internet to provide OTT streaming services.

The Orange TV Box 4K set top provides users with a state-of-the-art interface and Android TV for an enhanced viewing experience. Subscribers can also easily cast their favorite movies, music, and more to their TV with Chromecast built-in™.

“Orange Moldova is providing their subscribers with innovative set tops that will enhance their viewing experience and deliver aggregated streaming content,” said Anthony Zuyderhoff, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, Home Networks, CommScope. “We are enthusiastic to continue our partnership with Orange and to supply state-of-the-art devices that provides their subscribers with the services and entertainment they have come to expect.”

The casings for the set top are manufactured with 99 percent post-consumer recycled plastics. CommScope eliminated all single-use plastics in the packaging, aligning with both CommScope and Orange’s strong commitment to reducing environmental impact.

The Orange TV Box 4K provides access to the full Orange Moldova TV Grid, with more than 180 live TV channels and the device also allows for one hour of recording for Play / Pause functionality.

“We understand that our subscribers’ television viewing habits have evolved. That means our services and devices had to evolve as well,” said Olga Surugiu, CEO, Orange Moldova. “Through our continued partnership with CommScope, we are excited to provide our subscribers with the Orange TV Box 4K that enhances their live and streaming entertainment viewing. With the new TV Box, we will bring innovation to our customers’ homes, while Android TV brings users endless entertainment in one place.”

Orange Moldova represents the third affiliate CommScope has deployed with Android TV. The first two were Orange Slovensko in 2021 and Orange Belgium several weeks ago. CommScope and Orange will continue to launch similar platforms to additional affiliates throughout the course of 2022.

Android TV and Chromecast built-in are trademarks of Google LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

About Orange Moldova:

Orange Moldova is a part of the Orange Group, one of the most important telecommunications operators in the world, with over 271 million customers on five continents. Orange is the #1 mobile operator in Moldova, offering voice and mobile data services, fiber Internet and TV services, all under the same brand. Currently, the company with a team of over 1,300 employees, has over 2.6 million customers connected to its network and services. Orange Moldova has the most extensive and high-performance 3G+ and 4G network, as well as 2 world premieres: HD Voice and HD Voice International. For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange.md, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005196/en/