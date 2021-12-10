Log in
CommScope's New RDK-based Streamers Will Be Included in Netflix's DaVinci Scaling Partner Program

12/10/2021 | 07:32am EST
CommScope, a global leader in home networks, has announced that its upcoming RDK-based VIP73xx streaming solutions will be included in Netflix’s new DaVinci scaling partner program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005014/en/

CommScope's upcoming RDK-based VIP73xx streaming solutions will be included in Netflix’s new DaVinci scaling partner program. The scaling program provides CommScope with the ability to reduce the effort of integration and time-to-market to launch Netflix services on its RDK devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

CommScope's upcoming RDK-based VIP73xx streaming solutions will be included in Netflix’s new DaVinci scaling partner program. The scaling program provides CommScope with the ability to reduce the effort of integration and time-to-market to launch Netflix services on its RDK devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, announced the launch of the DaVinci program during the Virtual IBC 2021 Show. The scaling program provides CommScope with the ability to reduce the effort of integration and time-to-market to launch Netflix services on its RDK devices. The program’s aim is to both improve a service provider’s ability to offer more enhanced viewing options and make Netflix more accessible to subscribers globally.

Several of the CommScope’s other streaming solutions are already members of Netflix’s Hailstorm program, a similar scaling program designed for its devices powered by Android TV™.

“CommScope’s Home Networks business welcomes Netflix’s new DaVinci scaling program because it delivers additional value to our customers,” said Joe Chow, Senior Vice President, Home Networks, CommScope. “We are delighted to be part of this program at its inception, because it enables us to provide operators with an RDK streaming solution fully integrated with Netflix and other OTT solutions with improved time to market and reduced integration complexity.”

CommScope’s streamers integrate access to multiple popular OTT services in one place. To address broadband-only service subscribers, operators can offer an alternative to a retail streaming device for easy access to content across the various applications. The platform is also capable of providing universal search via a voice remote control, giving the subscriber the ability to search for relevant content.

CommScope’s VIP73xx RDK streaming solutions are expected to be launched in 2022 and designed to enhance a subscriber’s live TV and on demand content with many popular streaming services. The streamers will have remote management protocols for reducing a service providers’ costs and can be managed by CommScope’s ECO Service Management solutions. This provides service providers with the visibility into their subscribers’ home network, and the ability to automate and improve their subscriber’s devices and experiences.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope


© Business Wire 2021
