CommScope's Ruckus Networks Announces New Global Hospitality Leader

New head of Ruckus Networks hospitality team will drive hospitality-focused innovation to elevate the individual guest experience

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced that Steven Bronken has joined Ruckus Networks as the head of its Global Hospitality team. In this role, Steven will focus on providing valued networking solutions for leading hoteliers as Ruckus Networks continues to work with hospitality partners to enhance guest experiences.

Today’s hotel guests expect faster speeds and continuous coverage to facilitate seamless online check-in and for uninterrupted connectivity throughout the premises. To achieve this, hotels need a network on which they can rely. CommScope’s RUCKUS hospitality portfolio enables the easy addition of services and applications while introducing new IoT capabilities at every opportunity. Leading hotel companies around the world have trusted their guest experience and network services to CommScope’s RUCKUS networking portfolio for more than a decade.

As the leader of the Ruckus Networks hospitality team, Steven will sharpen Ruckus’ focus on hospitality-specific innovations and drive adoption of RUCKUS solutions and services in order to meet hotel and resort properties’ future needs. Before joining CommScope’s Ruckus Networks, Steven held an Executive Vice President role at one of the top hospitality technology providers in the industry. In addition, his prior roles have included sales and marketing, focusing on hospitality internet solutions and services over the last 15 years. Beyond hospitality, his industry experience extends to multi-family, senior living and healthcare, government, public sector, retail and higher education.

“As a leading global hospitality technology provider, CommScope’s Ruckus Networks is dedicated to creating solutions for hoteliers that use IoT technologies to enable a personalized guest experience that differentiates their hotel property and brand,” stated Eric Law, SVP, Sales for Ruckus Networks, CommScope. “We are thrilled to have Steven join our team as the new lead of hospitality sales.”

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005053/en/