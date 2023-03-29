CommScope to Increase Fiber-Optic Cable Production As Part of Biden's Infrastructure Law

By Sabela Ojea

CommScope Holding Co. said Wednesday that it is expanding its fiber-optic cable production to increase the rollout of broadband across U.S. rural areas.

The network infrastructure provider plans to invest $47 million in fiber-optic cable production to meet the needs of underserved areas through the introduction of a new Heliarc fiber-optic cable.

CommScope's investment supports President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure law, approved late in 2021.

"With today's announcement of a $47 million investment, CommScope is demonstrating its commitment to our once-in-a-generation infrastructure moment," said Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

Heliarc is a smaller and lighter-weight cable that allows faster installation and lower cost of deployment, CommScope said.

At 15:08 E.T., shares were up 2.4% at $6.11.

