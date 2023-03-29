Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMM   US20337X1090

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51:34 2023-03-29 pm EDT
6.145 USD   +2.93%
03:42pCommScope to Increase Fiber-Optic Cable Production As Part of Biden's Infrastructure Law
DJ
02:56pCommScope Announces Increase in U.S. Fiber Optic Cable Production to Accelerate Rollout of Broadband to Underserved Communities
BU
03/16Compelling Clarity : PTO Director Explains Compelling Merits Test
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CommScope to Increase Fiber-Optic Cable Production As Part of Biden's Infrastructure Law

03/29/2023 | 03:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


CommScope Holding Co. said Wednesday that it is expanding its fiber-optic cable production to increase the rollout of broadband across U.S. rural areas.

The network infrastructure provider plans to invest $47 million in fiber-optic cable production to meet the needs of underserved areas through the introduction of a new Heliarc fiber-optic cable.

CommScope's investment supports President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure law, approved late in 2021.

"With today's announcement of a $47 million investment, CommScope is demonstrating its commitment to our once-in-a-generation infrastructure moment," said Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

Heliarc is a smaller and lighter-weight cable that allows faster installation and lower cost of deployment, CommScope said.

At 15:08 E.T., shares were up 2.4% at $6.11.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1541ET

All news about COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
03:42pCommScope to Increase Fiber-Optic Cable Production As Part of Biden's Infrastructure La..
DJ
02:56pCommScope Announces Increase in U.S. Fiber Optic Cable Production to Accelerate Rollout..
BU
03/16Compelling Clarity : PTO Director Explains Compelling Merits Test
AQ
03/15Commscope Holding Company, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14Director Vidal Further Clarifies When A Discretionary Denial Of An IPR Is Appropriate U..
AQ
03/13Director Vidal Clarifies That The Compelling Merits Determination Is Not A Substitute F..
AQ
03/07Transcript : CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Presents at JPMorgan’s 2023..
CI
02/27CommScope to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Confe..
BU
02/27Comcast Receives CommScope Equipment for 10G Technology Testing
MT
02/27Werner Enterprises Names Chris Wikoff as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 229 M - -
Net income 2023 -17,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 000 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -32,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 252 M 1 252 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,97 $
Average target price 11,88 $
Spread / Average Target 98,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles L. Treadway President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kyle David Lorentzen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudius E. Watts Chairman
Praveen Jonnala Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. Gray Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.-18.78%1 252
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.5.77%206 389
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.34.32%49 942
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.76.03%47 519
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.5.89%45 639
NOKIA OYJ0.03%26 191
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer