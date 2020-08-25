Log in
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
CommScope : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/25/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in connectivity solutions for communications networks, plans to participate in the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Virtual Summit on September 1, 2020 and Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference on September 9, 2020.

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Virtual Summit
September 1, 2020
CommScope Chief Financial Officer Alex Pease and the Investor Relations team will conduct individual meetings with attendees.

Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference
September 9, 2020
At 7:05 a.m. Eastern, CommScope Chief Executive Officer, Eddie Edwards will join a fireside chat with Citi analyst Jim Suva and then attend meetings with Investor Relations.

We encourage everyone interested in CommScope and global communication networks to listen to Mr. Edwards presentation live or on-demand. The live webcast of Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference will be available through the CommScope Investor Relations website. The link will be available there just prior to the start of Mr. Edwards’ presentation at 7:05 a.m. Eastern. The recording will be available for on-demand viewing approximately 24 hours after the event is complete and will be available for a limited time following the conference.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

Source: CommScope


© Business Wire 2020
