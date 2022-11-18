Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMM   US20337X1090

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:15 2022-11-18 am EST
9.135 USD   +2.18%
11:01aCommScope to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/03Transcript : CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03CommScope's Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
Summary 
Summary

CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/18/2022 | 11:01am EST
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity solutions, plans to participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29, 2022, and the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on November 30, 2022.

BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kyle Lorentzen will participate in a fireside chat at 2:50 p.m. Eastern on November 29, 2022.

Mr. Lorentzen and the CommScope Investor Relations team will conduct individual meetings with attendees throughout the day on November 29, 2022.

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
President and Chief Executive Officer Chuck Treadway and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kyle Lorentzen will participate in a fireside chat at 11:40 a.m. Mountain on November 30, 2022.

Mr. Treadway, Mr. Lorentzen and the CommScope Investor Relations team will conduct individual meetings with attendees throughout the day on November 30, 2022.

A live webcast of the conferences will be available on CommScope’s Investor Relations page. The link will be live just prior to the start of the event and will be available for on-demand viewing approximately 24 hours after the event is complete. The webcast recording will be available for a limited time following the conference.

About CommScope:
CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Source: CommScope


© Business Wire 2022
