Communications Services Down on Growth Doubts -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Newspaper publisher Gannett shares surged after the U.S.A. Today parent swung to a quarterly profit.

Shares of CommScope Holding rose after the maker of fiber-optic cables posted fourth-quarter earnings ahead of the Wall Street target.

Ozy Media and Chief Executive Carlos Watson were indicted on charges of lying to investors and lenders about the size of the company's audience and other aspects of its business.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1728ET