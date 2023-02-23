Advanced search
    COMM   US20337X1090

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-23 pm EST
8.580 USD   +16.58%
Transcript : CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
Commscope : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CommScope's Q4 Adjusted Net Income, Sales Rise
Communications Services Down on Growth Doubts -- Communications Services Roundup

02/23/2023 | 05:29pm EST
Communications services companies fell slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Newspaper publisher Gannett shares surged after the U.S.A. Today parent swung to a quarterly profit.

Shares of CommScope Holding rose after the maker of fiber-optic cables posted fourth-quarter earnings ahead of the Wall Street target.

Ozy Media and Chief Executive Carlos Watson were indicted on charges of lying to investors and lenders about the size of the company's audience and other aspects of its business. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1728ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 245 M - -
Net income 2022 -162 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,80x
Yield 2022 0,24%
Capitalization 1 533 M 1 533 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 91,9%
Managers and Directors
Charles L. Treadway President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kyle David Lorentzen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudius E. Watts Chairman
Praveen Jonnala Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. Gray Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.0.14%1 533
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.4.30%202 571
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.48%44 172
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.11.42%41 428
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.66%28 091
NOKIA OYJ1.90%26 169