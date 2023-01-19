Advanced search
    COMM   US20337X1090

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

(COMM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-18 pm EST
9.100 USD   -0.11%
RUCKUS Networks Enables Multi-Dwelling-Units to Access New 6 GHz Spectrum, Enhancing Advanced Wi-Fi Services

01/19/2023 | 08:06am EST
CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity solutions, announced today the availability of two new Wi-Fi 6E products, the RUCKUS® R760 and the RUCKUS R560. These products allow Multi-Dwelling-Units (MDUs) including residential apartments, student housing, assisted living, and other high-density living spaces to leverage the 6 GHz Wi-Fi® band and deliver superior wireless connectivity to their residents. RUCKUS Networks is also adding support for the WPA3 security framework to RUCKUS Dynamic PSKTM (DPSK) technology, combining ease of deployment with advanced user security and control.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005140/en/

RUCKUS R760. (Photo: Business Wire)

RUCKUS R760. (Photo: Business Wire)

MDU service providers value the importance of having a high-performance, reliable, scalable and secure network infrastructure. Their customers expect dependable internet access. MDU service providers rely on vendors who can deliver highly reliable and easy to deploy wired and wireless network infrastructure while reducing support costs.

“The opening of the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi represents the largest expansion of Wi-Fi spectrum to date, enabling dramatic increase in bandwidth and reduction of latency and paving the way for entirely new classes of applications connecting over Wi-Fi,” stated Bart Giordano, Senior Vice President, RUCKUS Networks, CommScope.

After deploying the latest RUCKUS Wi-Fi 6E access points, Denton Meier, CTO, Firefly Technologies, noted, “Wi-Fi 6E is the re-birth of wireless that Firefly Technologies has been anticipating for a long time. The Ruckus R760 Wi-Fi 6E access points replaced our R750s and within minutes, clients were connecting to the 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz radios. From some of our initial testing, we were able to truly achieve Gigabit speed wireless in an MDU test setting using the 6 GHz channels. 6 GHz access points will revolutionize what we can achieve in crowded, high-performance wireless environments and we are excited to partner with Ruckus Networks as these new products launch.”

RUCKUS Wi-Fi 6E solutions enable organizations to take advantage of the dramatic capacity increase, performance improvement and reduced interference of the 6 GHz spectrum. With up to 8.35 Gbps aggregated max throughput, Wi-Fi 6E supports next generation applications such as augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR), 8K ultra-high-definition video, and gaming.

Additionally, RUCKUS continues to include its patented suite of Smart Wi-Fi optimization technology in Wi-Fi 6E Access Points, including BeamFlex®, ChannelFly®, SmartMesh™, and SmartCast™, to enable MDU organizations to maximize the use of the new 6 GHz spectrum. This portfolio of technologies has made Wi-Fi better and simpler in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz spectrums and will further improve connectivity in the 6 GHz spectrum.

CommScope and the CommScope logo are registered trademarks of CommScope and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A list of CommScope trademarks is available at https://www.commscope.com/trademarks. Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E are trademarks of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope


© Business Wire 2023
