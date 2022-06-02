Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telenor Sverige AB Selects CommScope's Home Networks to Supply Its Customers with the powerful VIP5702W Set Top Solution Powered by Android TV

06/02/2022 | 08:16am EDT
—CommScope continues to expand its Android TV market share globally—

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has partnered with Telenor Sverige AB to provide their customers in Sweden with the VIP5702W set top powered by Android TV™.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005246/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

This marks a continued expansion of CommScope’s leadership in video devices and a further commitment to our strong presence in the important Nordic region.

“Telenor Sverige is a leading service provider that wants to grow its business with a new video offering,” said Phil Cardy, Vice President, International PLM, Home Networks, CommScope. “By using a solution powered by Android TV from the Home Networks’ business, Telenor Sverige will deliver a great viewing experience to its customers with its own branded user interface using a solution that is compact and easy to install.”

The VIP5702W set top delivers ultra-high definition 4K video and comes with dual-band selectable Wi-Fi for flexible deployment in Telenor’s managed networks. The set top also provides users with a state-of-the-art interface and Android TV features for an enhanced viewing experience.

“We are excited to offer our customers a new TV and entertainment experience by deploying CommScope’s innovative set top solution,” said Hanna Idstam, Manager TV and Media, Telenor Sverige AB. “CommScope’s expertise in deploying solutions powered by Android TV enabled us to deliver a rich, entertainment offering that our customers have come to expect.”

The set top’s live and on-demand viewing experience on the set top is powered by 24i’s software platform which supports attractive features such as unified search and single sign-on, while allowing the Telenor team the freedom to build and design its own user interfaces.

“24i is delighted to support our friends at Telenor Sverige with its on-going service enhancement, including the rollout of this new generation of Android TV set tops, powered by the same 24i software platform that brings the Telenor Sverige customer experience to existing set tops, iOS and Android mobile phones as well as Apple TV devices,” said Joachim Bergman, CEO, 24i.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

About Telenor Sverige AB

Telenor Sverige AB is a comprehensive provider of telecommunications services and our mobile network covers 99.9 percent of the entire population of Sweden. Telenor Sweden currently has 2.7 million mobile subscribers, approximately 700,000 fiber and broadband customers and half a million TV customers. Telenor Sweden has sales of approximately SEK 12 billion (2020) and has approximately 1,700 employees. Read more at www.telenor.se.

About 24i

24i offers a fast, cost-effective route to video streaming success on all consumer devices including Smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV, STBs, and phones. Its end-to-end software solutions and expertise enable OTT services, broadcasters, and Pay TV operators to launch elegant video streaming services, operate efficiently and grow their brands and revenue. Founded in 2009, 24i is an Aferian plc (AIM: AFRN) group company headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Brno, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Madrid, Burlingame, and Buenos Aires. We serve 250+ customers in 100 countries. 24i embodies the Dutch spirit: we work hard, innovate, and explore. For more, visit 24i.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: CommScope


© Business Wire 2022
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
