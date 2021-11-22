Log in
    CSS   TH4747010007

COMMUNICATION & SYSTEM SOLUTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CSS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Communication & System Solution Public : Announcement of traditional holidays of the company for the year 2022

11/22/2021 | 05:34am EST
Date/Time
22 Nov 2021 17:05:35
Headline
Announcement of traditional holidays of the company for the year 2022
Symbol
CSS
Source
CSS
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Communication & System Solution pcl published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 10:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 523 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2020 92,7 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
Net cash 2020 135 M 4,10 M 4,10 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 4,08%
Capitalization 2 469 M 75,3 M 75,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart COMMUNICATION & SYSTEM SOLUTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Communication & System Solution Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMUNICATION & SYSTEM SOLUTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Somphong Kangsawiwat Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Panida Sawatwannarat Executive Director, MD-Finance & Control Group
Narachet Chattratitiphan Managing Director-Technology Group
Pitiphat Chataccaraphat Independent Director
Chattaphum Khantiviriya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMUNICATION & SYSTEM SOLUTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED42.86%75
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)51.51%8 114
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.73.52%6 866
REXEL38.04%6 144
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.44.41%367
TAKEBISHI CORPORATION-5.88%205