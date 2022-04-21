Communities First Financial : Proxy Statement April 2022

COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To the Shareholders of Communities First Financial Corporation:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to its Bylaws and the call of its Board of Directors, the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Communities First Financial Corporation (the "Company") will be held at Fresno First Bank - 7690 N. Palm Avenue, Suite 101, Fresno, California on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

1. To consider and vote upon a proposal to elect nine (9) persons to the Board of Directors of the Company to serve until their successors have been elected and have qualified. The Board of Directors has nominated the following persons for election:

Sheila Frowsing Jack Holt Robert Kubo Lorrie Marlette Jared Martin Steve Miller Mark Saleh Joel Slonski Alvin Smith

2. To ratify the selection of Crowe LLP, as the independent public accountant for 2022.

3. Any other matters that may properly be brought before the meeting and any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

Only those shareholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2022 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The Bylaws of the Company provide for the nomination of directors in accordance with the following procedures:

2.14 Nominations of Directors. Nominations for election to the board of directors of the corporation may be made by the board of directors or by any shareholder of the corporation's stock entitled to vote for the election of directors. Nominations, other than those made by or on behalf of the existing management of the corporation, shall be made in writing and shall be delivered or mailed to the president of the corporation not less than 14 days nor more than 50 days prior to any meeting of shareholders called for the election of directors; provided, however, that if less than 21 days' notice of the meeting is given to shareholders, such nomination shall be mailed or delivered to the president of the corporation not later than the close of business on the seventh day following the day on which the notice of meeting was mailed. Such notification shall contain the following information to the extent known by the notifying shareholder:

(a) The name and address of each proposed nominee;

(b) The principal occupation of each proposed nominee;

(c) The total number of shares of common stock of the corporation that will be voted for each proposed nominee;

(d) The name and residence address of the notifying shareholder; and

(e) The number of shares of common stock of the corporation owned by the notifying shareholder.

Nominations not made in accordance herewith shall, in his/her discretion, be disregarded by the chairman of the meeting, and upon his/her instructions, the inspectors of election shall disregard all votes cast for each such nominee.

IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT EVERY SHAREHOLDER VOTE. WE URGE YOU TO SIGN AND RETURN THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE OR VOTE BY INTERNET, WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING IN PERSON. IF YOU DO ATTEND THE MEETING AND YOU WISH TO CHANGE YOUR VOTE, YOU MAY WITHDRAW YOUR PROXY AND VOTE IN PERSON AT THAT TIME. YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PROXY AT ANY TIME PRIOR TO ITS EXERCISE.

PLEASE INDICATE ON THE PROXY CARD WHETHER OR NOT YOU EXPECT TO ATTEND THE MEETING SO WE CAN PROVIDE ADEQUATE ACCOMMODATIONS.

Alvin L. Smith

Secretary April 18, 2022

Please vote promptly.

Mailed to Shareholders on or about April 18, 2022

COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

PROXY STATEMENT

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE SOLICITATION OF PROXIES

This Proxy Statement is being furnished to the shareholders of Communities First Financial Corporation, a California corporation (the "Company"), in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors for use at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held at Fresno First Bank, 7690 N. Palm Avenue, Suite 101, Fresno, California on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. local time (the "Meeting"). Only shareholders of record on April 12, 2022 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to notice of the Meeting and to vote at the Meeting. At the close of business on the Record Date, the Company had outstanding and entitled to be voted 3,108,219 shares of its no par value Common Stock (the "Common Stock").

The 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held for the purpose of considering and voting on the following matters:

1. Election of Directors. To consider and vote upon a proposal to elect nine (9) persons to the Board of Directors of the Company to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until their successors have been elected and have qualified.

2.

Ratification of Independent Accountant. To ratify the selection of Crowe LLP as the independent public accountant for 2022.

3. Other Business. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting and any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

If your common stock is held by a broker, bank, or other nominee, you will receive instructions from them that you must follow to have your shares voted. If you hold your shares in your own name as a holder of record, you may instruct the proxies how to vote your shares by using the internet voting site or mobile voting app listed on the proxy card, or by signing, dating and mailing the proxy card in the postage paid envelope that we have provided to you. Specific instructions for using the internet voting system or mobile app are on the proxy card. The proxies will vote your shares in accordance with the direction you give. If you sign and return a proxy card without giving specific instructions, your shares will be voted in favor of the matters of business listed in this proxy statement.

Shareholders are entitled to one vote for each share held, except that for the election of directors each shareholder has cumulative voting rights and is entitled to as many votes as shall equal the number of shares held by such shareholder multiplied by the number of directors to be elected. Each shareholder may cast all his or her votes for a single candidate or distribute such votes among any or all of the candidates as he or she chooses. However, no shareholder shall beentitled to cumulate votes for a particular candidate (in other words, cast for any candidate a number of votes greater than the number of shares of stock held by such shareholder) unless such candidate's name has been placed in nomination prior to the voting and the shareholder has given notice at the Meeting prior to the voting of the shareholder's intention to cumulate his or her votes.

If any shareholder has given such notice, all shareholders may cumulate their votes for candidates in nomination. Prior to voting, an opportunity will be given for shareholders or their proxies at the Meeting to announce their intention to cumulate their votes. The proxy holders are given, under the terms of the proxy, discretionary authority to cumulate votes on shares for which they hold a proxy.

Any person giving a proxy in the form accompanying this Proxy Statement has the power to revoke that proxy prior to its exercise. The proxy may be revoked prior to the Meeting by delivering to the Secretary of the Company either a written instrument revoking the proxy or a duly executed proxy bearing a later date. The proxy may also be revoked by the shareholder by attending and voting at the Meeting. Unless you decide to attend the meeting and vote your shares in person after you have submitted voting instructions to the proxies, we recommend that you revoke or amend your prior instructions in the same way you initially gave them - that is, by internet or in writing. This will help to ensure that your shares are voted the way you have finally determined you wish them to be voted.

Votes cast by proxy or in person at the Meeting will be counted by the Inspector of Election for the Meeting. The Inspector will treat abstentions and "broker non-votes" (shares held by

brokers or nominees as to which instructions have not been received from the beneficial owners or persons entitled to vote and the broker or nominee does not have discretionary voting power under applicable rules of the stock exchange or other self-regulatory organization of which the broker or nominee is a member) as shares that are present and entitled to vote for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum. Abstentions and "broker non-votes" will not be counted as

shares voted for purposes of determining the outcome of any matter as may properly come before the Meeting.

Unless otherwise instructed, the proxy holders will vote each valid proxy, which is not revoked,

• "FOR" the Company's nominees for the Board of Directors;

• "FOR" ratification of the selection of Crowe LLP, as the independent public accountant for 2022;

• And, in the proxy holders' judgment, on such other matters, if any, which may properly come before the Meeting.

The Company will bear the entire cost of preparing, assembling, printing and mailing proxy materials furnished by the Board of Directors to shareholders. Copies of proxy materials will be furnished to brokerage houses, fiduciaries and custodians to be forwarded to the beneficial owners of the Common Stock. In addition to the solicitation of proxies by use of the mail, some of the officers, directors and regular employees of the Company, may (without additional compensation)solicit proxies by telephone or personal interview, the costs of which will be borne by the Company.

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND

MANAGEMENT

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners

As of April 12, 2022, no individual known to the Company owned or controlled more than five percent (5%) of the outstanding shares of its Common Stock except as set forth in the disclosure and table below.