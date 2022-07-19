Communities First Financial : Q2 Summary Financials
SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND
For the Quarter Ended:
Percentage Change From:
Year to Date as of:
June 30,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Percent
RATIOS (unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Change
BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES:
Total assets
$
1,144,334
$
1,102,540
$
988,481
4%
16%
Total portfolio loans
722,632
693,312
703,477
4%
3%
Investment securities
320,279
291,975
251,618
10%
27%
Total deposits
1,004,152
961,510
864,547
4%
16%
Shareholders equity, net
$
81,752
$
85,577
$
78,759
-4%
4%
SELECT INCOME STATEMENT DATA:
Gross revenue
$
14,192
$
13,801
$
13,042
3%
9%
$
27,993
$
24,056
16%
Operating expense
5,536
5,880
4,484
-6%
23%
11,416
8,929
28%
Pre-tax,pre-provision income
8,656
7,921
8,558
9%
1%
16,577
15,130
10%
Net income after tax
$
6,208
$
5,789
$
5,708
7%
9%
$
11,997
$
9,904
21%
SHARE DATA:
Basic earnings per share
$
2.00
$
1.86
$
1.86
7%
7%
$
3.86
$
3.23
20%
Fully diluted earnings per share
$
1.98
$
1.84
$
1.84
7%
7%
$
3.82
$
3.20
19%
Book value per common share
$
26.29
$
27.53
$
25.63
-5%
3%
Common shares outstanding
3,109,755
3,108,219
3,072,858
0%
1%
Fully diluted shares
3,139,747
3,140,706
3,103,164
0%
1%
CFST - Stock price
$
55.20
$
59.75
$
43.00
-8%
28%
RATIOS:
Return on average assets
2.25%
2.14%
2.33%
5%
-4%
2.20%
2.11%
4%
Return on average equity
30.25%
26.49%
30.99%
14%
-2%
28.31%
27.79%
2%
Efficiency ratio
39.01%
42.60%
34.34%
-8%
14%
40.78%
37.58%
9%
Yield on earning assets
4.37%
4.34%
4.29%
1%
2%
4.36%
4.44%
-2%
Cost to fund earning assets
0.07%
0.08%
0.09%
-9%
-18%
0.08%
0.10%
-18%
Net Interest Margin
4.29%
4.26%
4.20%
1%
2%
4.28%
4.34%
-2%
Equity to assets
7.14%
7.76%
7.97%
-8%
-10%
Loan to deposits ratio
71.96%
72.11%
81.37%
0%
-12%
Full time equivalent employees
93.5
86.0
69.0
9%
36%
BALANCE SHEET DATA - AVERAGES:
Total assets
$
1,105,754
$
1,097,173
$
980,937
1%
13%
$
1,101,488
$
946,027
16%
Total loans
693,985
725,136
698,740
-4%
-1%
709,475
676,441
5%
Investment securities
304,428
297,048
239,475
2%
27%
300,759
232,227
30%
Deposits
964,710
953,547
854,198
1%
13%
959,159
822,165
17%
Shareholders equity, net
$
82,304
$
88,627
$
73,870
-7%
11%
$
85,448
$
71,868
19%
ASSET QUALITY:
Total delinquent accruing loans
$
15,395
$
24,495
$
6,610
-37%
133%
Nonperforming assets
$
2,747
$
2,899
$
1,018
-5%
170%
Non Accrual / Total Loans
.38%
.42%
.14%
-9%
163%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
.24%
.26%
.10%
-9%
133%
LLR / Total loans
1.35%
1.41%
1.33%
-4%
1%
Communities First Financial Corporation ‐ CFST
Summary Ratios
STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended:
Percentage Change From:
For the Year Ended
(unaudited)
June 30,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Percent
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Change
Interest Income
Loan interest income
$
8,949
$
9,228
$
8,409
-3%
6%
$
18,177
$
16,758
8%
Investment income
2,208
1,961
1,625
13%
36%
4,169
3,133
33%
Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks
108
19
18
468%
500%
128
69
86%
Dividends from non-marketable equity
93
8
43
1063%
116%
100
67
52%
Interest income
11,358
11,216
10,095
1%
13%
22,574
20,027
13%
Int. on deposits
189
208
208
-9%
-9%
397
436
-9%
Int. on short-term borrowings
2
1
2
100%
0%
3
3
0%
Int. on long-term debt
465
464
464
0%
0%
929
928
0%
Interest expense
656
673
674
-3%
-3%
1,329
1,367
-3%
Net interest income
10,702
10,543
9,421
2%
14%
21,245
18,660
14%
Provision for loan losses
0
0
750
0%
-100%
-
1,600
-100%
Net interest income after provision
10,702
10,543
8,671
2%
23%
21,245
17,060
25%
Non-Interest Income:
Total deposit fee income
541
475
414
14%
31%
1,016
684
49%
Debit / credit card interchange income
141
127
131
11%
8%
268
232
16%
Merchant services income
2,168
1,679
1,089
29%
99%
3,847
2,050
88%
Gain on sale of loans
497
803
1,882
-38%
-74%
1,300
1,899
-32%
Other operating income
143
174
105
-18%
36%
317
534
-41%
Non-interest income
3,490
3,258
3,621
7%
-4%
6,748
5,399
25%
Non-Interest Expense:
Salaries & employee benefits
3,361
3,848
2,798
-13%
20%
7,209
5,404
33%
Occupancy expense
297
235
203
26%
46%
532
413
29%
Other operating expense
1,878
1,797
1,483
5%
27%
3,675
3,112
18%
Non-interest expense
5,536
5,880
4,484
-6%
23%
11,416
8,929
28%
Net income before tax
8,656
7,921
7,808
9%
11%
16,577
13,530
23%
Tax provision
2,448
2,132
2,100
15%
17%
4,580
3,626
26%
Net income after tax
$
6,208
$
5,789
$
5,708
7%
9%
$
11,997
$
9,904
21%
Communities First Financial Corporation - CFST
Income Statement
BALANCE SHEET ($ in thousands )
End of Period:
Percentage Change From:
June 30,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
(unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
19,763
$
17,992
$
18,159
10%
9%
Fed funds sold and deposits in banks
38,294
67,384
1,098
-43%
3388%
CDs in other banks
1,490
1,490
2,237
0%
-33%
Investment securities
320,279
291,975
251,618
10%
27%
Loans held for sale
6,062
5,430
3,852
12%
57%
Portfolio loans outstanding:
RE constr & land development
49,543
37,630
25,373
32%
95%
Residential RE 1-4 Family
16,018
15,733
18,341
2%
-13%
Commercial Real Estate
404,971
373,954
291,042
8%
39%
Agriculture
63,366
58,022
50,032
9%
27%
Commercial and Industrial
184,618
185,424
178,361
0%
4%
SBA PPP Loans
3,934
22,378
140,317
-82%
-97%
Consumer and Other
182
171
11
6%
1555%
Total Portfolio Loans
722,632
693,312
703,477
4%
3%
Deferred fees & discounts
(2,422)
(2,492)
(4,761)
-3%
-49%
Allowance for loan losses
(9,755)
(9,785)
(9,385)
0%
4%
Loans, net
710,455
681,035
689,331
4%
3%
Non-marketable equity investments
5,203
4,131
4,070
26%
28%
Cash value of life insurance
8,495
8,447
8,299
1%
2%
Accrued interest and other assets
34,293
24,656
9,817
39%
249%
Total assets
$
1,144,334
$
1,102,540
$
988,481
4%
16%
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
695,977
$
611,890
$
527,259
14%
32%
Interest checking
33,521
28,401
45,533
18%
-26%
Savings
82,438
95,902
67,765
-14%
22%
Money market
148,022
171,589
136,113
-14%
9%
Certificates of deposits
44,194
53,728
87,877
-18%
-50%
Total deposits
1,004,152
961,510
864,547
4%
16%
Short-term borrowings
0
0
0
0%
0%
Long-term debt
39,362
39,323
39,204
0%
0%
Other liabilities
19,068
16,130
5,971
18%
219%
Total liabilities
1,062,582
1,016,963
909,722
4%
17%
Common stock & paid in capital
33,479
33,136
32,019
1%
5%
Retained earnings
65,945
59,737
43,325
10%
52%
Total equity
99,424
92,873
75,344
7%
32%
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(17,672)
(7,296)
3,415
142%
-617%
Shareholders equity, net
81,752
85,577
78,759
-4%
4%
Total Liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,144,334
$
1,102,540
$
988,481
4%
16%
Communities First Financial Corporation - CFST
Balance Sheet
ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)
Period Ended:
(unaudited)
June 30,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days
$
2,627
$
8,270
$
4,666
Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days
$
1,813
$
173
$
1,944
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days
$
10,955
$
16,052
$
0
Total delinquent accruing loans
$
15,395
$
24,495
$
6,610
Loans on non accrual
$
2,747
$
2,899
$
1,018
Other real estate owned
$
0
$
0
$
0
Nonperforming assets
$
2,747
$
2,899
$
1,018
Performing restructured loans
$
1,310
$
800
$
0
Delq 30-60 / Total Loans
.36%
1.19%
.66%
Delq 60-90 / Total Loans
.25%
.02%
.28%
Delq 90+ / Total Loans
1.52%
2.32%
.00%
Delinquent Loans / Total Loans
2.13%
3.53%
.94%
Non Accrual / Total Loans
.38%
.42%
.14%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
.24%
.26%
.10%
Year-to-datecharge-off activity
Charge-offs
$
36
$
0
$
64
Recoveries
$
6
$
0
$
0
Net charge-offs
$
30
$
0
$
64
Annualized net loan losses (recoveries) to average loans
.01%
.00%
.02%
LOAN LOSS RESERVE RATIOS:
Reserve for loan losses
$
9,755
$
9,785
$
9,385
Total loans
$
722,632
$
693,312
$
703,477
Purchased govt. guaranteed loans
$
38,533
$
38,533
$
43,040
Originated govt. guaranteed loans
$
42,292
$
64,721
$
177,777
LLR / Total loans
1.35%
1.41%
1.33%
LLR / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (PPP and purchased)
1.43%
1.55%
1.80%
LLR / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans
1.52%
1.66%
1.94%
LLR / Total assets
.85%
.89%
.95%
Communities First Financial Corporation - CFST
Asset Quality
SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION
For the Quarter Ended:
(unaudited)
June 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021
BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES:
Total assets
$
1,144,334
$
1,102,540
$
1,080,103
$
1,023,299
$
988,481
Loans held for sale
6,062
5,430
3,811
3,835
3,852
Loans held for investment ex. PPP
718,698
670,934
673,659
616,036
563,160
PPP Loans
3,934
22,378
52,594
84,282
140,317
Investment securities
320,279
291,975
291,969
269,236
251,618
Non-interest bearing deposits
695,977
611,890
594,044
554,579
527,259
Interest bearing deposits
308,175
349,620
342,505
338,670
337,288
Total deposits
1,004,152
961,510
936,549
893,249
864,547
Short-term borrowings
0
0
0
0
0
Long-term debt
39,362
39,323
39,283
39,244
39,204
Total equity
99,424
92,873
86,434
80,790
75,344
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(17,672)
(7,296)
2,858
3,453
3,415
Shareholders equity, net
$
81,752
$
85,577
$
89,292
$
84,243
$
78,759
INCOME STATEMENT - QUARTERLY VALUES:
Interest income
$
11,358
$
11,216
$
11,096
$
10,435
$
10,095
Int. on dep. & short-term borrowings
191
209
213
208
210
Int. on long-term debt
465
464
464
464
464
Interest expense
656
673
677
672
674
Net interest income
10,702
10,543
10,419
9,763
9,421
Non-interest income
3,490
3,258
2,278
2,293
3,621
Gross revenue
14,192
13,801
12,697
12,056
13,042
Provision for loan losses
0
0
0
400
750
Non-interest expense
5,536
5,880
5,216
4,446
4,484
Net income before tax
8,656
7,921
7,481
7,210
7,808
Tax provision
2,448
2,132
2,076
1,990
2,100
Net income after tax
$
6,208
$
5,789
$
5,405
$
5,220
$
5,708
BALANCE SHEET DATA - QUARTERLY AVERAGES:
Total assets
$
1,105,754
$
1,097,173
$
1,074,440
$
1,017,060
$
980,937
Loans held for sale
12,728
3,806
4,492
4,652
12,485
Loans held for investment ex. PPP
680,584
686,639
640,412
583,254
521,676
PPP Loans
13,401
38,497
67,283
117,564
177,065
Investment securities
304,428
297,048
284,958
255,152
239,475
Non-interest bearing deposits
654,968
603,185
593,190
555,860
502,819
Interest bearing deposits
309,742
350,362
348,036
334,113
351,378
Total deposits
964,710
953,547
941,227
889,973
854,198
Short-term borrowings
2,330
1,432
3
411
7,516
Long-term debt
39,344
39,305
39,265
39,225
39,186
Total equity
95,137
88,468
82,751
77,136
71,477
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(12,834)
159
2,497
4,019
2,394
Shareholders equity, net
$
82,304
$
88,627
$
85,248
$
81,155
$
73,870
Disclaimer
Communities First Financial Corporation published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 21:53:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
