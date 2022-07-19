Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Communities First Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CFST   US20344D1046

COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CFST)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:45 2022-07-19 pm EDT
56.20 USD   +2.18%
COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL : Q2 Summary Financials
PU
Communities First Financial Corporation Earns $6.21 Million, or $1.98 per Diluted Share, for the Second Quarter of 2022
AQ
Communities First Financial Corporation Ranks #6 on American Banker's Top 200 Publicly-Traded Community Banks List for 2022
AQ
Communities First Financial : Q2 Summary Financials

07/19/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND

For the Quarter Ended:

Percentage Change From:

Year to Date as of:

June 30,

Mar. 31,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Percent

RATIOS (unaudited)

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Change

BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES:

Total assets

$

1,144,334

$

1,102,540

$

988,481

4%

16%

Total portfolio loans

722,632

693,312

703,477

4%

3%

Investment securities

320,279

291,975

251,618

10%

27%

Total deposits

1,004,152

961,510

864,547

4%

16%

Shareholders equity, net

$

81,752

$

85,577

$

78,759

-4%

4%

SELECT INCOME STATEMENT DATA:

Gross revenue

$

14,192

$

13,801

$

13,042

3%

9%

$

27,993

$

24,056

16%

Operating expense

5,536

5,880

4,484

-6%

23%

11,416

8,929

28%

Pre-tax,pre-provision income

8,656

7,921

8,558

9%

1%

16,577

15,130

10%

Net income after tax

$

6,208

$

5,789

$

5,708

7%

9%

$

11,997

$

9,904

21%

SHARE DATA:

Basic earnings per share

$

2.00

$

1.86

$

1.86

7%

7%

$

3.86

$

3.23

20%

Fully diluted earnings per share

$

1.98

$

1.84

$

1.84

7%

7%

$

3.82

$

3.20

19%

Book value per common share

$

26.29

$

27.53

$

25.63

-5%

3%

Common shares outstanding

3,109,755

3,108,219

3,072,858

0%

1%

Fully diluted shares

3,139,747

3,140,706

3,103,164

0%

1%

CFST - Stock price

$

55.20

$

59.75

$

43.00

-8%

28%

RATIOS:

Return on average assets

2.25%

2.14%

2.33%

5%

-4%

2.20%

2.11%

4%

Return on average equity

30.25%

26.49%

30.99%

14%

-2%

28.31%

27.79%

2%

Efficiency ratio

39.01%

42.60%

34.34%

-8%

14%

40.78%

37.58%

9%

Yield on earning assets

4.37%

4.34%

4.29%

1%

2%

4.36%

4.44%

-2%

Cost to fund earning assets

0.07%

0.08%

0.09%

-9%

-18%

0.08%

0.10%

-18%

Net Interest Margin

4.29%

4.26%

4.20%

1%

2%

4.28%

4.34%

-2%

Equity to assets

7.14%

7.76%

7.97%

-8%

-10%

Loan to deposits ratio

71.96%

72.11%

81.37%

0%

-12%

Full time equivalent employees

93.5

86.0

69.0

9%

36%

BALANCE SHEET DATA - AVERAGES:

Total assets

$

1,105,754

$

1,097,173

$

980,937

1%

13%

$

1,101,488

$

946,027

16%

Total loans

693,985

725,136

698,740

-4%

-1%

709,475

676,441

5%

Investment securities

304,428

297,048

239,475

2%

27%

300,759

232,227

30%

Deposits

964,710

953,547

854,198

1%

13%

959,159

822,165

17%

Shareholders equity, net

$

82,304

$

88,627

$

73,870

-7%

11%

$

85,448

$

71,868

19%

ASSET QUALITY:

Total delinquent accruing loans

$

15,395

$

24,495

$

6,610

-37%

133%

Nonperforming assets

$

2,747

$

2,899

$

1,018

-5%

170%

Non Accrual / Total Loans

.38%

.42%

.14%

-9%

163%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

.24%

.26%

.10%

-9%

133%

LLR / Total loans

1.35%

1.41%

1.33%

-4%

1%

Q2‐2022 Summary Financials for OTCQX.xls

Communities First Financial Corporation ‐ CFST

Summary Ratios

STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended:

Percentage Change From:

For the Year Ended

(unaudited)

June 30,

Mar. 31,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Percent

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Change

Interest Income

Loan interest income

$

8,949

$

9,228

$

8,409

-3%

6%

$

18,177

$

16,758

8%

Investment income

2,208

1,961

1,625

13%

36%

4,169

3,133

33%

Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks

108

19

18

468%

500%

128

69

86%

Dividends from non-marketable equity

93

8

43

1063%

116%

100

67

52%

Interest income

11,358

11,216

10,095

1%

13%

22,574

20,027

13%

Int. on deposits

189

208

208

-9%

-9%

397

436

-9%

Int. on short-term borrowings

2

1

2

100%

0%

3

3

0%

Int. on long-term debt

465

464

464

0%

0%

929

928

0%

Interest expense

656

673

674

-3%

-3%

1,329

1,367

-3%

Net interest income

10,702

10,543

9,421

2%

14%

21,245

18,660

14%

Provision for loan losses

0

0

750

0%

-100%

-

1,600

-100%

Net interest income after provision

10,702

10,543

8,671

2%

23%

21,245

17,060

25%

Non-Interest Income:

Total deposit fee income

541

475

414

14%

31%

1,016

684

49%

Debit / credit card interchange income

141

127

131

11%

8%

268

232

16%

Merchant services income

2,168

1,679

1,089

29%

99%

3,847

2,050

88%

Gain on sale of loans

497

803

1,882

-38%

-74%

1,300

1,899

-32%

Other operating income

143

174

105

-18%

36%

317

534

-41%

Non-interest income

3,490

3,258

3,621

7%

-4%

6,748

5,399

25%

Non-Interest Expense:

Salaries & employee benefits

3,361

3,848

2,798

-13%

20%

7,209

5,404

33%

Occupancy expense

297

235

203

26%

46%

532

413

29%

Other operating expense

1,878

1,797

1,483

5%

27%

3,675

3,112

18%

Non-interest expense

5,536

5,880

4,484

-6%

23%

11,416

8,929

28%

Net income before tax

8,656

7,921

7,808

9%

11%

16,577

13,530

23%

Tax provision

2,448

2,132

2,100

15%

17%

4,580

3,626

26%

Net income after tax

$

6,208

$

5,789

$

5,708

7%

9%

$

11,997

$

9,904

21%

Q2-2022 Summary Financials for OTCQX.xls

Communities First Financial Corporation - CFST

Income Statement

BALANCE SHEET ($ in thousands )

End of Period:

Percentage Change From:

June 30,

Mar. 31,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

June 30,

(unaudited)

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

19,763

$

17,992

$

18,159

10%

9%

Fed funds sold and deposits in banks

38,294

67,384

1,098

-43%

3388%

CDs in other banks

1,490

1,490

2,237

0%

-33%

Investment securities

320,279

291,975

251,618

10%

27%

Loans held for sale

6,062

5,430

3,852

12%

57%

Portfolio loans outstanding:

RE constr & land development

49,543

37,630

25,373

32%

95%

Residential RE 1-4 Family

16,018

15,733

18,341

2%

-13%

Commercial Real Estate

404,971

373,954

291,042

8%

39%

Agriculture

63,366

58,022

50,032

9%

27%

Commercial and Industrial

184,618

185,424

178,361

0%

4%

SBA PPP Loans

3,934

22,378

140,317

-82%

-97%

Consumer and Other

182

171

11

6%

1555%

Total Portfolio Loans

722,632

693,312

703,477

4%

3%

Deferred fees & discounts

(2,422)

(2,492)

(4,761)

-3%

-49%

Allowance for loan losses

(9,755)

(9,785)

(9,385)

0%

4%

Loans, net

710,455

681,035

689,331

4%

3%

Non-marketable equity investments

5,203

4,131

4,070

26%

28%

Cash value of life insurance

8,495

8,447

8,299

1%

2%

Accrued interest and other assets

34,293

24,656

9,817

39%

249%

Total assets

$

1,144,334

$

1,102,540

$

988,481

4%

16%

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Non-interest bearing deposits

$

695,977

$

611,890

$

527,259

14%

32%

Interest checking

33,521

28,401

45,533

18%

-26%

Savings

82,438

95,902

67,765

-14%

22%

Money market

148,022

171,589

136,113

-14%

9%

Certificates of deposits

44,194

53,728

87,877

-18%

-50%

Total deposits

1,004,152

961,510

864,547

4%

16%

Short-term borrowings

0

0

0

0%

0%

Long-term debt

39,362

39,323

39,204

0%

0%

Other liabilities

19,068

16,130

5,971

18%

219%

Total liabilities

1,062,582

1,016,963

909,722

4%

17%

Common stock & paid in capital

33,479

33,136

32,019

1%

5%

Retained earnings

65,945

59,737

43,325

10%

52%

Total equity

99,424

92,873

75,344

7%

32%

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(17,672)

(7,296)

3,415

142%

-617%

Shareholders equity, net

81,752

85,577

78,759

-4%

4%

Total Liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,144,334

$

1,102,540

$

988,481

4%

16%

Q2-2022 Summary Financials for OTCQX.xls

Communities First Financial Corporation - CFST

Balance Sheet

ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)

Period Ended:

(unaudited)

June 30,

Mar. 31,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days

$

2,627

$

8,270

$

4,666

Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days

$

1,813

$

173

$

1,944

Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days

$

10,955

$

16,052

$

0

Total delinquent accruing loans

$

15,395

$

24,495

$

6,610

Loans on non accrual

$

2,747

$

2,899

$

1,018

Other real estate owned

$

0

$

0

$

0

Nonperforming assets

$

2,747

$

2,899

$

1,018

Performing restructured loans

$

1,310

$

800

$

0

Delq 30-60 / Total Loans

.36%

1.19%

.66%

Delq 60-90 / Total Loans

.25%

.02%

.28%

Delq 90+ / Total Loans

1.52%

2.32%

.00%

Delinquent Loans / Total Loans

2.13%

3.53%

.94%

Non Accrual / Total Loans

.38%

.42%

.14%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

.24%

.26%

.10%

Year-to-datecharge-off activity

Charge-offs

$

36

$

0

$

64

Recoveries

$

6

$

0

$

0

Net charge-offs

$

30

$

0

$

64

Annualized net loan losses (recoveries) to average loans

.01%

.00%

.02%

LOAN LOSS RESERVE RATIOS:

Reserve for loan losses

$

9,755

$

9,785

$

9,385

Total loans

$

722,632

$

693,312

$

703,477

Purchased govt. guaranteed loans

$

38,533

$

38,533

$

43,040

Originated govt. guaranteed loans

$

42,292

$

64,721

$

177,777

LLR / Total loans

1.35%

1.41%

1.33%

LLR / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (PPP and purchased)

1.43%

1.55%

1.80%

LLR / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans

1.52%

1.66%

1.94%

LLR / Total assets

.85%

.89%

.95%

Q2-2022 Summary Financials for OTCQX.xls

Communities First Financial Corporation - CFST

Asset Quality

SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION

For the Quarter Ended:

(unaudited)

June 30, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021

BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES:

Total assets

$

1,144,334

$

1,102,540

$

1,080,103

$

1,023,299

$

988,481

Loans held for sale

6,062

5,430

3,811

3,835

3,852

Loans held for investment ex. PPP

718,698

670,934

673,659

616,036

563,160

PPP Loans

3,934

22,378

52,594

84,282

140,317

Investment securities

320,279

291,975

291,969

269,236

251,618

Non-interest bearing deposits

695,977

611,890

594,044

554,579

527,259

Interest bearing deposits

308,175

349,620

342,505

338,670

337,288

Total deposits

1,004,152

961,510

936,549

893,249

864,547

Short-term borrowings

0

0

0

0

0

Long-term debt

39,362

39,323

39,283

39,244

39,204

Total equity

99,424

92,873

86,434

80,790

75,344

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(17,672)

(7,296)

2,858

3,453

3,415

Shareholders equity, net

$

81,752

$

85,577

$

89,292

$

84,243

$

78,759

INCOME STATEMENT - QUARTERLY VALUES:

Interest income

$

11,358

$

11,216

$

11,096

$

10,435

$

10,095

Int. on dep. & short-term borrowings

191

209

213

208

210

Int. on long-term debt

465

464

464

464

464

Interest expense

656

673

677

672

674

Net interest income

10,702

10,543

10,419

9,763

9,421

Non-interest income

3,490

3,258

2,278

2,293

3,621

Gross revenue

14,192

13,801

12,697

12,056

13,042

Provision for loan losses

0

0

0

400

750

Non-interest expense

5,536

5,880

5,216

4,446

4,484

Net income before tax

8,656

7,921

7,481

7,210

7,808

Tax provision

2,448

2,132

2,076

1,990

2,100

Net income after tax

$

6,208

$

5,789

$

5,405

$

5,220

$

5,708

BALANCE SHEET DATA - QUARTERLY AVERAGES:

Total assets

$

1,105,754

$

1,097,173

$

1,074,440

$

1,017,060

$

980,937

Loans held for sale

12,728

3,806

4,492

4,652

12,485

Loans held for investment ex. PPP

680,584

686,639

640,412

583,254

521,676

PPP Loans

13,401

38,497

67,283

117,564

177,065

Investment securities

304,428

297,048

284,958

255,152

239,475

Non-interest bearing deposits

654,968

603,185

593,190

555,860

502,819

Interest bearing deposits

309,742

350,362

348,036

334,113

351,378

Total deposits

964,710

953,547

941,227

889,973

854,198

Short-term borrowings

2,330

1,432

3

411

7,516

Long-term debt

39,344

39,305

39,265

39,225

39,186

Total equity

95,137

88,468

82,751

77,136

71,477

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(12,834)

159

2,497

4,019

2,394

Shareholders equity, net

$

82,304

$

88,627

$

85,248

$

81,155

$

73,870

Disclaimer

Communities First Financial Corporation published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 46,8 M - -
Net income 2021 20,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 175 M 175 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,67x
EV / Sales 2021 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Kenneth Miller President, CEO & Director
Steve Canfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark D. Saleh Chairman
Sheila Frowsing Independent Director
Jack A. Holt Independent Director