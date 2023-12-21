COMMUNITY BANCORP : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
December 21, 2023 at 12:07 pm EST
COMMUNITY BANCORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
Derby, VT
For Immediate Release
For more information, contact Kathryn M. Austin, President and CEO at 802-334-7915
Trading Symbol: CMTV
(Traded on the OTCQX)
Community Bancorp. the parent company of Community National Bank, has declared a dividend of $0.23 per share payable February 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2024.
Community National Bank is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851, with offices in Derby, Derby Line, Island Pond, Barton, Newport, Troy, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Barre, Lyndonville, Morrisville and Enosburg.
Community Bancorp. is a bank holding company for Community National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of loan and deposit services to the individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in its northern and central Vermont markets. Its services include business banking, commercial real estate lending, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. It offers credit products for a variety of general business purposes, including financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit. It offers business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, card processing, and remote deposit capture. It provides loan products, including personal loans, automobile loans and boat/recreational vehicle loans. It provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, and mobile and telephone banking.