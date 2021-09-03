Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Community Bank System, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBU   US2036071064

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.

(CBU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Community Bank System : Appoints Maureen Gillan-Myer as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (Form 8-K)

09/03/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Community Bank System, Inc. Appoints Maureen Gillan-Myer as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - September 2, 2021 - Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Maureen Gillan-Myer will join the Company as its Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer ('CHRO'). Ms. Gillan-Myer has over 29 years of leadership and oversight experience with respect to all aspects of human capital management and is currently serving as HSBC USA's CHRO. Her appointment is effective October 1, 2021 and she will serve on the Company's executive management team.

Ms. Gillan-Myer joined HSBC USA in 2003 and has served in various leadership roles with increasing responsibility over her career with HSBC, including her current position of CHRO in which she leads a team of over 150 HR professionals and supports over 10,000 associates. Prior to HSBC USA, she held HR positions at two other financial services companies, Household Finance Corporation and Beneficial Corporation. She brings extensive experience in the financial services industry and a deep knowledge of leading HR strategies and implementing programs that produce an efficient and dynamic workforce.

Mark E. Tryniski, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are thrilled to have Maureen join our executive management team. The Company is fortunate to add an experienced CHRO who brings invaluable experience from a major financial institution. With Maureen's significant experience and leadership, she is uniquely qualified to help us continue to develop an innovative, diverse and inclusive workforce and culture.'

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 225 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $14.8 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company's stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or https://ir.communitybanksystem.com.

###

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of CBU's operations to differ materially from CBU's expectations: the successful integration of operations of its acquisitions; competition; changes in economic conditions, interest rates and financial markets; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CBU's management and CBU does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Community Bank System Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 15:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.
11:02aCOMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Appoints Maureen Gillan-Myer as Executive Vice President..
PU
11:00aCOMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
09/02COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Appoints Maureen Gillan-Myer as Executive Vice Pre..
BU
09/02Community Bank System, Inc. Appoints Maureen Gillan-Myer as Its Executive Vic..
CI
08/23COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : August 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
08/19COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Second Quarter 2021 Report
PU
08/09COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/02COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Subsidiary Acquires Assets of Thomas Gregory Associates ..
MT
08/02COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Acquires Assets of Boston Area Insurance Agency
BU
07/26Community Bank System to Look for Acquisitions
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 610 M - -
Net income 2021 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 3 924 M 3 924 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 927
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Community Bank System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 72,77 $
Average target price 75,75 $
Spread / Average Target 4,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark E. Tryniski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph E. Sutaris Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sally A. Steele Chairman
Susan S. Fox Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Aaron Friot Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.17.91%3 924
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.69%479 479
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.33%345 179
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.72%244 878
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.41%203 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.90%183 963