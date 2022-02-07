Community Bank System : February 2022 Investor Presentation
02/07/2022 | 02:30pm EST
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
F E B R U A RY 2022
DISCLAIMERS
Forward‐Looking Statements
This presentation contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "could," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "forecast," "believe," or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, the Company's plans, objectives and intentions are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include: (1) the macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, variants of COVID-19, and related vaccine rollout and efficacy, including the negative impacts and disruptions on public health, the Company's corporate and consumer customers, the communities the Company serves, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on the Company's business; (2) current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of a decline in housing or vehicle prices, higher unemployment rates, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, inability to obtain raw materials and supplies, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; (3) changes to the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP"), including to the rules under which the PPP is administered, with respect to the origination, servicing, or forgiveness of PPP loans, whether now existing or originated in the future, or the terms and conditions of any guaranteed payments due to the Company from the SBA with respect to PPP loans; (4) the effect of, and changes in, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including future changes in Federal and State statutory incomes tax rates and interest rate and other policy actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (5) the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on the Company's funding costs and net interest margin; (6) future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; (7) changes in nonperforming assets; (8) the effect of a fall in stock market or bond prices on the Company's fee income businesses, including its employee benefit services, wealth management, and insurance businesses; (9) risks related to credit quality; (10) inflation, interest rate, liquidity, market and monetary fluctuations; (11) the strength of the U.S. economy in general and the strength of the local economies where the Company conducts its business; (12) the timely development of new products and services and customer perception of the overall value thereof (including features, pricing and quality) compared to competing products and services; (13) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (14) technological changes and implementation and financial risks associated with transitioning to new technology-based systems involving large multi- year contracts; (15) the ability of the Company to maintain the security of its financial, accounting, technology, data processing and other operating systems and facilities; (16) effectiveness of the Company's risk management processes and procedures, reliance on models which may be inaccurate or misinterpreted, the Company's ability to manage its credit or interest rate risk, the sufficiency of its allowance for credit losses and the accuracy of the assumptions or estimates used in preparing the Company's financial statements and disclosures; (17) failure of third parties to provide various services that are important to the Company's operations; (18) any acquisitions or mergers that might be considered or consummated by the Company and the costs and factors associated therewith, including differences in the actual financial results of the acquisition or merger compared to expectations and the realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements; (19) the ability to maintain and increase market share and control expenses; (20) the nature, timing and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of the Company and its subsidiaries, including changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, accounting, banking, service fees, risk management, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 or those emanating from COVID-19; (21) changes in the Company's organization, compensation and benefit plans and in the availability of, and compensation levels for, employees in its geographic markets; (22) the outcome of pending or future litigation and government proceedings; (23) other risk factors outlined in the Company's filings with the SEC from time to time; and (24) the success of the Company at managing the risks of the foregoing.
Note Regarding Non‐GAAP Financial Measures
The Company also provides supplemental reporting of its results on an "operating," "adjusted" or "tangible" basis, from which it excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts), accretion on non-impaired purchased loans, expenses associated with acquisitions, acquisition-related provision for credit losses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, the unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net gain on sale of investments, litigation accrual expenses and the gain on debt extinguishment. Although these items are non-GAAP measures, the Company's management believes this information helps investors and analysts measure underlying core performance and improves comparability to other organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions. In addition, the Company provides supplemental reporting for "adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision net revenues," which excludes the provision for credit losses, acquisition expenses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, net gain on sale of investments, unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, the gain on debt extinguishment and litigation accrual expenses from income before income taxes. Although adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure, the Company's management believes this information helps investors and analysts measure and compare the Company's performance through a credit cycle by excluding the volatility in the provision for credit losses associated with the adoption of CECL and the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This presentation includes a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
COMPANY PROFILE
Successful, growing community bank headquartered outside of Syracuse, New York.
One of the largest community banks based in Upstate New York with approximately $15.6 billion1 in total assets.
More than 215 customer banking facilities across Upstate New York, Northeast Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Dominant market share: 1st or 2nd in approximately two-thirds of the towns where we do business
Significant and growing fee based non-banking businesses
Market capitalization of $3.85 billion (at 1/31/22 share price of $71.42)
COMPANY STRENGTHS
Track record of superior shareholder returns
Our 10-year cumulative total return to shareholders is 248% (13.3% annualized). This compares to a 10-year cumulative total return for the KBW Regional Banking Index of 217% (12.2% annualized). (2)
Industry leading dividend record - 29 consecutive years of increases.
Strong asset quality even through the great recession and COVID-19 Pandemic
Focus on smaller, in-footprint customers than our large competitors.
Significant fee based non-banking businesses reduce dependence on net interest income.
Employee Benefit Services, Wealth Management and Insurance Services contributed approximately 74% of the Company's noninterest income in 2021.
2
(1)
As of December 31, 2021
(2)
Total return based on 10-year historical performance through January 31, 2022 assuming dividend reinvestment.
RECENT ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Navigated challenges of COVID pandemic, while generating solid operating results in the fourth quarter of 2021
Return on Assets - 1.12%
Return on Equity - 8.30%
Return on Tangible Equity - 13.7%(1)
Deposit Funding Costs - 0.08%
GAAP EPS - $0.80; down $0.06 per share from the fourth quarter of 2020
Operating Diluted EPS(2) - $0.81; down $0.04 per share from the fourth quarter of 2020
Raised our dividend in July 2021 for the 29th consecutive year, retaining our "Dividend Aristocrat" Status
In 2021, identified as a "Performance Powerhouse" by Bank Director Magazine. Ranked #1 in retail strategy.
Regularly in the Top 10 of America's best large banks by Forbes Magazine. Ranked #7 for the 2021 list.
Maintained strong asset quality. Part of our operating DNA
0.09% annualized net charge-off ratio for Q4 2021
0.04% net charge-off ratio for 2021
STRATEGIC PROFILE
OUR CONSISTENT BUSINESS MODEL FOR OVER 20 YEARS
Goal of 10% annual total shareholder return over time
Market-leadingbranch/digital service strategy focused on core accounts
Excellent core deposit customer base
Decentralized decision-making and authority
Continue to focus on multiple channels of noninterest revenues
(1) Banking Services (2) Employee Benefit Plan Administration and Trust Services and (3) Wealth Management & Insurance Services
Disciplined growth through organic and acquired opportunities
Focused on profitable relationships
Focused on low risk accretive transactions
(1)
Return on Tangible Equity is calculated by dividing Net Income by Average Shareholders' Equity less average intangible assets, net of deferred tax on intangible assets.
3
(2)
Operating earnings are a non-GAAP measure and exclude unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, acquisition related expenses and special charges; net of tax effect.
Please see Appendix for details.
OPERATING PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
Q4 2021
% Change
YTD 2021
% Change
In Millions
from Q4 2020
In Millions
from YTD 2020
(except EPS)
(except EPS)
Net interest income
$95.7
2.5%
$374.4
1.6%
Noninterest revenues
63.9
12.6%
246.2
8.0%
Operating expenses (1)
100.1
5.9%
387.2
5.1%
Provision for credit losses
2.2
NM
(8.8)
NM
Net income, operating (2)
44.2
(4.7%)
190.3
9.9%
Fully diluted weighted average common
54.6
0.7%
54.5
1.9%
shares outstanding
GAAP EPS (diluted)
$0.80
(6.9%)
$3.48
13.0%
Operating EPS (diluted)(2)
$0.81
(4.7%)
$3.49
7.7%
ADJUSTED PRE-TAX,PRE-PROVISION ("PTPP") RESULTS
PTPP Net Revenue, $ in Millions
$60
$59.5
$1.20
$58
$55.6
$1.10
$56
$1.09
$1.00
$54
$1.03
$0.90
$52
$50
$0.80
Q4 2020
Q4 2021
Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue(3) Adjusted PTPP EPS (3)
EPS PTPP
PTPP Net Revenue, $ in Millions
$240
$4.50
$227.8
$233.3
$4.40
$230
$4.30
$220
$4.20
$4.26
$4.28
$210
$4.10
$200
$4.00
YTD 2020
YTD 2021
Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue (3) Adjusted PTPP EPS (3)
EPS PTPP
(1)
Excludes acquisition expenses and special charges.
4
(2)
Operating earnings are a non-GAAP measure and exclude unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, acquisition related expenses and special charges; net of
tax effect. Please see Appendix for details.
(3)
Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision ("PTPP") net revenue and PTPP EPS are non-GAAP measures. Please see the Appendix for details.
