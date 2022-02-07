Community Bank System : February 2022 Investor Presentation

DISCLAIMERS

Forward‐Looking Statements

This presentation contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "could," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "forecast," "believe," or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, the Company's plans, objectives and intentions are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include: (1) the macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, variants of COVID-19, and related vaccine rollout and efficacy, including the negative impacts and disruptions on public health, the Company's corporate and consumer customers, the communities the Company serves, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on the Company's business; (2) current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of a decline in housing or vehicle prices, higher unemployment rates, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, inability to obtain raw materials and supplies, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; (3) changes to the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP"), including to the rules under which the PPP is administered, with respect to the origination, servicing, or forgiveness of PPP loans, whether now existing or originated in the future, or the terms and conditions of any guaranteed payments due to the Company from the SBA with respect to PPP loans; (4) the effect of, and changes in, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including future changes in Federal and State statutory incomes tax rates and interest rate and other policy actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (5) the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on the Company's funding costs and net interest margin; (6) future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; (7) changes in nonperforming assets; (8) the effect of a fall in stock market or bond prices on the Company's fee income businesses, including its employee benefit services, wealth management, and insurance businesses; (9) risks related to credit quality; (10) inflation, interest rate, liquidity, market and monetary fluctuations; (11) the strength of the U.S. economy in general and the strength of the local economies where the Company conducts its business; (12) the timely development of new products and services and customer perception of the overall value thereof (including features, pricing and quality) compared to competing products and services; (13) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (14) technological changes and implementation and financial risks associated with transitioning to new technology-based systems involving large multi- year contracts; (15) the ability of the Company to maintain the security of its financial, accounting, technology, data processing and other operating systems and facilities; (16) effectiveness of the Company's risk management processes and procedures, reliance on models which may be inaccurate or misinterpreted, the Company's ability to manage its credit or interest rate risk, the sufficiency of its allowance for credit losses and the accuracy of the assumptions or estimates used in preparing the Company's financial statements and disclosures; (17) failure of third parties to provide various services that are important to the Company's operations; (18) any acquisitions or mergers that might be considered or consummated by the Company and the costs and factors associated therewith, including differences in the actual financial results of the acquisition or merger compared to expectations and the realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements; (19) the ability to maintain and increase market share and control expenses; (20) the nature, timing and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of the Company and its subsidiaries, including changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, accounting, banking, service fees, risk management, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 or those emanating from COVID-19; (21) changes in the Company's organization, compensation and benefit plans and in the availability of, and compensation levels for, employees in its geographic markets; (22) the outcome of pending or future litigation and government proceedings; (23) other risk factors outlined in the Company's filings with the SEC from time to time; and (24) the success of the Company at managing the risks of the foregoing.

Note Regarding Non‐GAAP Financial Measures

The Company also provides supplemental reporting of its results on an "operating," "adjusted" or "tangible" basis, from which it excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts), accretion on non-impaired purchased loans, expenses associated with acquisitions, acquisition-related provision for credit losses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, the unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net gain on sale of investments, litigation accrual expenses and the gain on debt extinguishment. Although these items are non-GAAP measures, the Company's management believes this information helps investors and analysts measure underlying core performance and improves comparability to other organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions. In addition, the Company provides supplemental reporting for "adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision net revenues," which excludes the provision for credit losses, acquisition expenses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, net gain on sale of investments, unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, the gain on debt extinguishment and litigation accrual expenses from income before income taxes. Although adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure, the Company's management believes this information helps investors and analysts measure and compare the Company's performance through a credit cycle by excluding the volatility in the provision for credit losses associated with the adoption of CECL and the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This presentation includes a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.