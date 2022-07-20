Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Community Bank System, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBU   US2036071064

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.

(CBU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
65.17 USD   +0.45%
05:23pCommunity Bank System Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.44 From $0.43, Payable Oct. 10 to Shareholders as of Sept. 15
MT
05:16pCommunity Bank System, Inc. Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend Resulting in Its 30th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases
BU
07/08SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Gain Premarket Friday
MT
Summary 
Summary

Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend Resulting in Its 30th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

07/20/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) (the “Company”) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022.

The $0.44 cash dividend represents a $0.01, or 2.33%, increase and an annualized yield of 2.71% based on the closing share price of $64.88 on July 19, 2022. President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark E. Tryniski, commented, “The payment of a meaningful and growing dividend is an important component of our commitment to provide consistent and favorable long term returns to our shareholders. In recognition of the continued strength of our current operating performance, capital position, and confidence in the future of the Company, the Board of Directors has voted to increase the quarterly dividend for the 30th consecutive year.”

Community Bank System, Inc. operates over 220 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $15.4 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country’s 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or https://ir.communitybanksystem.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “will,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management’s current beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management’s control. The following factors, among others listed in Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, could cause the actual results of the Company’s operations to differ materially from the Company’s expectations: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on public health, corporate and consumer customers, the communities CBU serves, and the domestic and global economy, including various actions taken in response by governments, central banks and others, which may have an adverse effect on CBU’s business; the successful integration of operations of its acquisitions; competition; changes in economic conditions, interest rates and financial markets; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. The Company does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 665 M - -
Net income 2022 187 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 3 498 M 3 498 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 828
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
Mark E. Tryniski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Joseph E. Sutaris Director-Municipal Banking
Eric E. Stickels Chairman
Susan S. Fox Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Aaron Friot Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.-12.89%3 498
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.40%337 282
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%267 975
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%220 841
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 391