    CBU   US2036071064

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.

(CBU)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
63.66 USD   -0.89%
Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

05/18/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) (the “Company”) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on July 11, 2022 to Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022. The $0.43 cash dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.68% based on the closing share price of $64.23 on May 17, 2022.

The Company also announced that the Shareholders voted in line with the Board of Directors’ recommendations on all proposals at its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on May 18, 2022 and elected all thirteen (13) of the directors standing for re-election for a one-year term. The Shareholders also (i) approved, on an advisory basis, the Company’s executive compensation programs, (ii) approved the Community Bank System, Inc. 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as amended, and (iii) ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates over 220 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $15.6 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country’s 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or https://ir.communitybanksystem.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “will,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management’s current beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management’s control. The following factors, among others listed in Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, could cause the actual results of the Company’s operations to differ materially from the Company’s expectations: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on public health, corporate and consumer customers, the communities CBU serves, and the domestic and global economy, including various actions taken in response by governments, central banks and others, which may have an adverse effect on CBU’s business; the successful integration of operations of its acquisitions; competition; changes in economic conditions, interest rates and financial markets; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. The Company does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 662 M - -
Net income 2022 186 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 3 463 M 3 463 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 828
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
Mark E. Tryniski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Joseph E. Sutaris Director-Municipal Banking
Eric E. Stickels Chairman
Susan S. Fox Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Aaron Friot Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.-13.76%3 463
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.32%358 849
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.11%289 967
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%237 223
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 630
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.90%165 676