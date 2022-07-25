Community Bank System : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K 07/25/2022 | 09:04am EDT Send by mail :

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - July 25, 2022 - Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) reported second quarter 2022 net income of $39.8 million, or $0.73 per fully-diluted share. This compares to $47.9 million of net income, or $0.88 per fully-diluted share for the second quarter of 2021. The $0.15, or 17.0%, decrease in earnings per share was primarily attributable to increases in the provision for credit losses and operating expenses, offset, in part, by increases in net interest income and noninterest revenues and decreases in income taxes and fully-diluted shares outstanding. Comparatively, the Company recorded $0.86 in fully-diluted earnings per share for the linked first quarter of 2022. Operating earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes acquisition expenses, acquisition-related provision for credit losses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net of tax, was $0.85 for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.88 in the second quarter of 2021 and $0.87 in the first quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2021 results were enhanced by a net benefit recorded in the provision for credit losses and higher Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")-related revenues than the second quarter of 2022 which, net of tax, were responsible for a $0.13 decrease in fully-diluted operating earnings per share year-over-year. The $0.02 decrease in operating earnings per share from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by higher operating expenses, a higher provision for credit losses and lower noninterest revenues, offset, in part, by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in income taxes. Second quarter 2022 adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes income taxes, the provision for credit losses, acquisition-related provision for credit losses, acquisition expenses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities from net income, of $1.13 was up $0.07 in comparison to the second quarter of 2021 and $0.01 from the first quarter of 2022. Second Quarter 2022 Performance Highlights : ❖ Completed the acquisition of Elmira Savings Bank ❖ GAAP EPS • $0.73 per share, down $0.15 per share from the second quarter of 2021 ❖ Operating EPS (non-GAAP) • $0.85 per share, down $0.03 per share from the second quarter of 2021 ❖ Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Per Share (non-GAAP) • $1.13 per share, up $0.07 per share from the second quarter of 2021 ❖ Return on Assets • 1.03% ❖ Return on Equity • 9.16% ❖ Return on Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) • 17.61% ❖ Total Deposit Funding Costs • 0.08% ❖ Annualized Loan Net Charge-Offs • 0.02% ❖ Loan Growth • $722.4 million, or 9.7% • $313.4 million, or 4.2%, excluding loans acquired during the quarter and PPP loans Mark E. Tryniski, President and CEO of Community Bank System, Inc., said, "I am pleased with the Company's performance and the accomplishments we achieved during the second quarter. The hard work and dedication from our team enabled us to successfully acquire and integrate the former Elmira Savings Bank ("Elmira"). This strategic acquisition extends and broadens our customer base and banking presence in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions of New York, while enhancing our consumer mortgage origination capabilities and product offerings. In addition, the Company meaningfully improved its net interest margin, produced solid organic loan growth across all five of its major loan segments, continued to maintain very good asset quality and produced solid earnings results. Excluding loans acquired in connection with the Elmira acquisition and PPP loans, ending loans increased $313.4 million, or 4.2% during the quarter, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of organic loan growth for the Company. This helped drive the expansion of the Company's net interest margin, resulting in record levels of net interest income for the quarter. In addition, the Company recorded a $4.6 million, or 7.8%, increase in noninterest revenues over the prior year's second quarter despite market-related headwinds, which negatively impacted fiduciary-related revenues in our wealth management and employee benefit services businesses. While revenue growth in the second quarter was offset, in part, by increases in operating expenses, we believe we are very well-positioned heading into the third quarter. Asset quality remained strong with annualized net charge-offs of just two basis points in the quarter. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans decreased to 0.46% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.49% at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 0.97% one year earlier. Although ending total deposit balances were up in the second quarter driven by the Elmira acquisition, municipal deposits decreased $368.4 million during the quarter due in part to seasonal factors." Mr. Tryniski continued, "GAAP basis earnings per share were $0.73 for the quarter, as compared to GAAP earnings per share of $0.88 in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding acquisition expenses, acquisition-related provision for credit losses and acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment, the Company recorded $0.85 of operating earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, in the second quarter of 2022. This compares to $0.88 of operating earnings per share in the second quarter of 2021. While earnings per share were down from the prior year period, this was largely driven by an increase in the provision for credit losses and an expected decrease in PPP-related interest income. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded $2.1 million in the provision for credit losses, excluding acquisition-related provision for credit losses, compared to a $4.3 million net benefit recorded in the provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2021, reflective of improvements in the economic outlook at that time as the U.S. rebounded from effects of the pandemic. Additionally, the Company recorded PPP-related interest income of $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $3.9 million during the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the provision for credit losses and the decrease in PPP-related revenues, net of tax, were responsible for a $0.13 decrease in fully-diluted operating earnings per share year-over-year. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share, a non-GAAP measure, of $1.13 was up $0.07, or 6.6%, over the prior year's second quarter." Mr. Tryniski further noted, "The Company achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of growth in loans outstanding, as our team maintained its enhanced focus on organic loan generation, which included increases in all the Company's major loan portfolios, including business lending, consumer mortgage, home equity, consumer direct and consumer indirect loans. The combination of organic loan growth, the Elmira acquisition, the deployment of low yield cash equivalents into the investment securities portfolio, stable funding costs and higher market interest rates for new loans drove an $11.0 million, or 12.0%, increase in net interest income over the prior year's second quarter, despite a $2.8 million decrease in PPP-related interest income. With loan growth momentum, including healthy pipelines, and a solid set of new business opportunities in our financial services operations, we are pleased with the many near-term growth opportunities we see ahead." The Company recorded total revenues of $167.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $15.7 million, or 10.3%, over the prior year's second quarter. The increase in total revenues between the periods was driven by an $11.0 million, or 12.0%, increase in net interest income, a $1.8 million, or 11.8%, increase in deposit service and other banking fees, a $1.4 million, or 5.3% increase in employee benefit services revenues, and a $1.5 million, or 9.0%, increase in wealth management and insurance services revenues. Comparatively, total revenues were up $6.7 million, or 4.2%, over first quarter 2022 results, due to an $8.3 million, or 8.7%, increase in net interest income, offset, in part, by a $1.6 million, or 2.4%, decrease in noninterest revenues, as market-driven conditions began to impact the Company's financial services revenues. The Company recorded net interest income of $103.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. This compares to $92.1 million of net interest income recorded in the second quarter of 2021. Between comparable periods, the Company's average interest-earning assets increased $1.10 billion, or 8.2%, due to the large net inflows of funds from government stimulus programs, PPP loan originations and the second quarter 2022 acquisition of Elmira, further benefitting from the tax equivalent net interest margin increasing from 2.79% in the second quarter of 2021 to 2.89% in the second quarter of 2022. The tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets in the second quarter of 2022 of 2.97% was eight basis points higher than the tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets of 2.89% in the second quarter of 2021. Comparatively, the Company recorded net interest income of $94.9 million during the first quarter of 2022, $8.3 million less than second quarter 2022 results, while the tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.73%. Interest income and fees on loans increased $2.1 million, or 2.7%, from $75.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $78.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Average total loans outstanding increased $383.9 million, or 5.2% between the comparable quarterly periods, while the weighted-average tax equivalent loan yield decreased 11 basis points from 4.16% in the second quarter of 2021 to 4.05% in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the tax equivalent loan yields between the periods was driven by a $2.8 million decrease in PPP-related interest income. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded $1.1 million of PPP-related interest income, down from $3.9 million of PPP-related interest income recorded in the prior year's second quarter. Comparatively, the Company recorded $72.5 million of interest income and fees on loans during the first quarter of 2022, including $1.7 million of PPP-related interest income, while the average tax equivalent yield on loans was 3.99%. Interest income on investments, including cash equivalents, increased $8.8 million, or 45.0%, between the second quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022. The increase in interest income on investments was driven by both an increase in average outstanding investment balances and an increase in the tax equivalent average yield on investments, including cash equivalents, between the periods. The tax-equivalent average yield on investments, including cash equivalents, increased from 1.34% in the second quarter of 2021 to 1.73% in the second quarter of 2022, reflective of a significant change in the composition of investment securities and cash equivalents and an increase in market interest rates. The average book value of investments increased $714.9 million, or 11.9%, between the comparable periods. This included a $2.32 billion, or 58.6%, increase in the investments securities portfolio, offset, in part, by a $1.60 billion decrease in the average balance of cash equivalents, driven by the Company's investment security purchase activities between the periods. The average tax equivalent yield on the investment securities portfolio, excluding cash equivalents, decreased 18 basis points from 1.99% in the second quarter of 2021 to 1.81% in the second quarter of 2022, while the average yield on cash equivalents increased 54 basis points from 0.11% to 0.65%. Although the tax equivalent average yield on the investment securities portfolio decreased 18 basis points between the periods, the tax equivalent average yield on investments, including cash equivalents, increased 39 basis points due to the large increase in the average outstanding balance of investment securities with a significantly higher yield than cash equivalents. Interest expense decreased $0.2 million, or 6.8%, from $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Although average interest-bearing deposit liabilities increased $687.2 million, or 8.0%, between the periods, interest expense decreased due primarily to decreases in the average outstanding balance and interest rate paid on time deposits. The Company's average cost of funds was 0.09% in the second quarter of 2022, down from 0.10% during the second quarter of 2021. Given the recent increases in both short-term and long-term market interest rates, the Company expects interest expense to increase in both the third and fourth quarters of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million, $3.9 million of which was due to the acquisition of Elmira. This compares to a $4.3 million net benefit recorded in the provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2021. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans outstanding, during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to net loan recoveries of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.03% of average loans outstanding, for the second quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, the Company has recorded net loan charge-offs of $0.9 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans outstanding. The Company's allowance for credit losses increased $5.4 million from the end of the first quarter of 2022, due in part to a $750.4 million increase in non-PPP loans outstanding, including $437.0 million of loans acquired from Elmira, combined with economic forecasts moderately deteriorating during the second quarter of 2022. Comparatively, in the second quarter of 2021, economic forecasts reflected a post-vaccine economic recovery and loans outstanding remaining on pandemic-related payment deferral decreased significantly, resulting in a release of reserves in that quarter. Employee benefit services revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $28.9 million, up $1.4 million, or 5.3%, in comparison to the second quarter of 2021. The improvement in revenues was driven by increases in employee benefit trust and custodial fees, as well as incremental revenues from the acquisition of Fringe Benefits Design of Minnesota, Inc. ("FBD") during the third quarter of 2021. Wealth management revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $8.1 million, down slightly from $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The $0.1 million, or 1.0%, decrease in wealth management revenues was primarily driven by a decline in trust services revenues. The Company recorded insurance services revenues of $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, which represents a $1.6 million, or 19.1%, increase over the prior year's second quarter, driven by organic expansion, as well as the second quarter 2021 acquisition of a Florida-based personal lines insurance agency and third quarter 2021 acquisition of a Boston-based specialty-lines insurance practice. Banking noninterest revenues increased $1.7 million, or 11.0%, from $15.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $17.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. This was driven by a $1.8 million, or 11.8%, increase in deposit service and other banking fees that benefitted from the continued recovery of economic activity as the impact of the pandemic recedes and incremental revenues from the Elmira acquisition, offset, in part, by a $0.1 million decrease in mortgage banking revenue. Comparatively, the Company recorded $29.6 million of employee benefit services revenues, $8.6 million of wealth management revenues and $10.4 million of insurance services revenues during the first quarter of 2022, which on a combined basis were $1.8 million higher than the financial services revenues generated in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting the impact from market-related headwinds. First quarter 2022 banking noninterest revenues were $17.0 million, $0.2 million, or 1.2%, lower than second quarter 2022 banking noninterest revenues. The Company recorded $110.4 million in total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $93.5 million of total operating expenses in the prior year's second quarter. The $16.9 million, or 18.0%, increase in operating expenses was attributable to a $7.5 million, or 13.0%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $4.4 million increase in acquisition-related expenses, a $3.4 million, or 36.5%, increase in other expenses, a $0.8 million, or 6.6%, increase in data processing and communications expenses, a $0.6 million, or 18.6%, increase in the amortization of intangible assets and a $0.2 million, or 1.5%, increase in occupancy and equipment expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits expense was driven by increases in merit and incentive-related employee wages, acquisition-related staffing increases, higher payroll taxes and higher employee benefit-related expenses. Other expenses were up due to the general increase in the level of business activities and incremental expenses associated with operating an expanded franchise subsequent to the Elmira acquisition, including increases in business development and marketing expenses, insurance, professional fees and travel-related expenses. The increase in data processing and communications expenses was due to the Company's implementation of new customer-facing digital technologies and back office systems between the comparable periods. The slight increase in occupancy and equipment expense was driven by inflationary pressures. In comparison, the Company recorded $99.8 million of total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022. The $10.6 million, or 10.6%, increase in total operating expenses between the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2022 was largely attributable to a $4.0 million increase in acquisition-related expenses, a $3.8 million, or 6.1%, increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $2.3 million increase in other expenses due to inflationary pressures and incremental expenses associated with operating an expanded franchise subsequent to the Elmira acquisition. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 21.6%, down from 23.1% in the second quarter of 2021. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company's effective tax rate was driven up by an increase in certain state income tax rates that were enacted during the period. The Company also provides supplemental reporting of its results on an "operating," "adjusted" and "tangible" basis, from which it excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts), accretion on non-purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, expenses associated with acquisitions, acquisition-related provision for credit losses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, litigation accrual expenses and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities. In addition, the Company provides supplemental reporting for "adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues," which subtracts the provision for credit losses, acquisition expenses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, litigation accrual expenses and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities from income before income taxes. The amounts for such items are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although these items are non-GAAP measures, the Company's management believes this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition and other non-recurring activity in its reported results. Diluted adjusted net earnings per share were $0.89 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.91 in both the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share was $1.13 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.06 in the second quarter of 2021 and $1.12 in the first quarter of 2022. Financial Position The Company's total assets were $15.49 billion at June 30, 2022, representing a $686.5 million, or 4.6%, increase from one year prior and a $138.1 million, or 0.9%, decrease from the prior quarter end. The increase in the Company's total assets during the prior twelve-month period was primarily due to net inflows of deposits between the periods and the Elmira acquisition. Average deposit balances increased $1.03 billion, or 8.4%, between the second quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022. Likewise, average earning assets were up from $13.37 billion in the second quarter of 2021 to $14.47 billion in the second quarter of 2022, representing a $1.10 billion, or 8.2%, increase. This included a $2.32 billion, or 58.6%, increase in average book value of investment securities and a $383.9 million, or 5.2%, increase in average loans outstanding, partially offset by a $1.60 billion, or 77.2%, decrease in average cash equivalents. Despite the Elmira acquisition during the second quarter of 2022, total assets decreased from the prior quarter end due primarily to a net outflow of municipal deposits totaling $368.4 million due in part to seasonal factors and a $260.2 million decrease in the market-value adjustment on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio due to an increase in market interest rates. On a linked quarter basis, average earning assets increased $235.3 million, or 1.7%, due primarily to the Elmira acquisition. Average deposit balances increased $260.7 million, or 2.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The average book value of investment securities increased $357.7 million, or 6.0%, while average cash equivalents decreased $458.2 million, or 49.2% during the quarter, primarily due to the Company's investment securities purchase activities and loan growth. Average loan balances increased $335.8 million, or 4.5%, as the acquisition of Elmira and strong organic growth more than offset a $34.7 million decrease in average PPP loan balances due to loan forgiveness activities during the quarter. Average loan balances for consumer mortgages, business lending, consumer direct loans, home equity loans and consumer indirect loans increased during the second quarter, due to the Elmira acquisition and organic growth. Ending loans at June 30, 2022 of $8.14 billion were $722.4 million, or 9.7%, higher than the first quarter of 2022 and $900.5 million, or 12.4%, higher than one year prior. The increase in ending loans year-over-year was driven by increases in all loan categories, including consumer mortgage, consumer indirect, business lending, home equity and consumer direct loans, due to the Elmira acquisition and net organic growth despite a $259.9 million decrease in PPP loans. Over the prior twelve month period, consumer mortgage loans increased $495.3 million, or 20.6%, consumer indirect loans increased $200.2 million, or 18.0%, business lending loans increased $145.5 million, or 4.6%, home equity loans increased $34.3 million, or 8.8%, and consumer direct loans increased $25.1 million, or 16.9%. The increase in loans outstanding on a linked quarter basis was driven by a $311.2 million, or 12.0%, increase in consumer mortgage loans, a $229.5 million, or 7.4%, increase in business lending loans, a $133.4 million, or 11.3%, increase in consumer indirect loans, a $27.1 million, or 6.8%, increase in home equity loans and a $21.2 million, or 13.9%, increase in consumer direct loans, due to the Elmira acquisition and organic growth. The Company's liquidity position remains strong. The Company's banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), maintains a funding base largely comprised of core noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts and low cost interest-bearing checking, savings and money market deposit accounts with customers that operate, reside or work within its branch footprint. At June 30, 2022, the Company's readily available sources of liquidity totaled $5.82 billion, including cash and cash equivalents balances, net of float, of $120.2 million. The Company also maintains an available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, comprised primarily of highly-liquid U.S. Treasury securities, highly-rated municipal securities and U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities, which totaled $5.57 billion at June 30, 2022, $3.45 billion of which was unpledged as collateral. The Bank's unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York at June 30, 2022 was $1.81 billion and it had access to $435.3 million of funding availability at the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window. Although there remains some uncertainty around the duration of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's management believes that its financial position remains strong. The Company's capital planning and management activities, coupled with its historically strong earnings performance, diversified streams of revenue and prudent dividend practices, have allowed it to build and maintain strong capital reserves. Shareholders' equity of $1.66 billion at June 30, 2022 was $399.4 million, or 19.4%, lower than one year ago despite strong earnings retention because of a $482.8 million decline in the after-tax market value adjustment on the Company's available-for-sale investment securities portfolio due to higher market interest rates. Shareholders' equity was also down $190.4 million, or 10.3%, from the end of the first quarter of 2022, driven by a $197.0 million decline in the after-tax market value adjustment of the Company's available-for-sale investment securities portfolio and $12.9 million of treasury share purchases. At June 30, 2022, all of the Company's regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeded well-capitalized standards. More specifically, the Company's tier 1 leverage ratio, a common measure used to evaluate a financial institution's capital strength, was 8.65% at June 30, 2022, which substantially exceeds the regulatory well-capitalized standard of 5.0%. The Company's net tangible equity to net tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 5.40% at June 30, 2022, down from 9.02% a year earlier and 6.98% at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in the net tangible equity to net tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) from one year prior was primarily driven by a $473.3 million, or 37.5%, decrease in tangible equity due to the aforementioned decline in the after-tax market value adjustment and a $75.2 million net increase in intangible assets due to acquisitions completed between the periods and a $612.6 million, or 4.4%, increase in tangible assets due to the aforementioned Elmira acquisition and net inflows of deposits. The decrease in the net tangible equity to net tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) from the first quarter of 2022 was driven by a $243.9 million decrease in tangible equity, which more than offset a $191.5 million decrease in tangible assets. As previously announced, in December 2021 the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 2.70 million shares of the Company's common stock during a twelve-month period starting January 1, 2022. Such repurchases may be made at the discretion of the Company's senior management based on market conditions and other relevant factors and will be acquired through open market or privately negotiated transactions as permitted under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other applicable regulatory and legal requirements. There were 250,000 shares repurchased pursuant to the 2022 stock repurchase program in the first six months of 2022, including 200,000 shares repurchased in the second quarter of 2022. Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality At June 30, 2022, the Company's allowance for credit losses totaled $55.5 million, or 0.68%, of total loans outstanding. This compares to $50.1 million, or 0.68%, at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $51.8 million, or 0.71%, at June 30, 2021. Reflective of a moderate deterioration in the economic outlook, continued low levels of net charge-offs, delinquent loans and nonperforming loans, and an increase in loans outstanding, the Company recorded a $6.0 million provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2022, including $3.9 million due to the acquisition of Elmira based on the addition of approximately $437.0 million of loans. At June 30, 2022, nonperforming (90 or more days past due and non-accruing) loans were $37.1 million, or 0.46%, of total loans outstanding. This compares to $36.0 million, or 0.49%, of total loans outstanding at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $70.2 million, or 0.97%, of total loans outstanding one year earlier. The decrease in nonperforming loans as compared to the prior year's second quarter was driven by the upgrade of several large business loans primarily operating in the hospitality industry from nonaccrual status to accruing status during the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022 whose operations were temporarily negatively impacted by the pandemic. Total delinquent loans, which includes nonperforming loans and loans 30 or more days delinquent, to total loans outstanding was 0.75% at the end of the second quarter of 2022. This compares to 1.22% at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and 0.84% at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from one year earlier was largely driven by the previously mentioned reclassification of certain business loans' status from nonaccrual to accruing during the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022. Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent (categorized by the Company as delinquent but performing), which tend to exhibit seasonal characteristics, were 0.29% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2022, down slightly from 0.35% at the end of the first quarter of 2022, but up slightly from 0.25% one year earlier. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2022. This compares to net recoveries of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.03% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2021 and net charge-offs of $0.5 million, or an annualized 0.03% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2022. The Company believes that its credit-related losses have recently been below longer-term historical levels in part due to the extraordinary Federal and State Government financial assistance provided to consumers throughout the pandemic, as well as the funding support to business customers who participated in PPP lending. Dividend Increase During the second quarter of 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share on its common stock, up 2.4% from the $0.42 dividend declared in the second quarter of 2021, representing an annualized yield of 2.6% based upon the $65.43 closing price of the Company's stock on July 22, 2022. On July 20, 2022, the Company announced an additional one cent increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.44 per share on its common stock, payable on October 10, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022. This increase marked the 30th consecutive year of dividend increases for the Company. Elmira Savings Bank On May 16, 2022, the Company announced that it completed its merger with Elmira Savings Bank, a New York state chartered savings bank, on May 13, 2022. The Company acquired Elmira in an all cash transaction representing total consideration valued at approximately $82.2 million. The merger enhances the Company's presence in five counties of New York's Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions. In connection with the acquisition, the Company added eight branch locations and acquired total deposits of approximately $522.3 million and total loans of approximately $437.0 million. Conference Call Scheduled Company management will conduct an investor call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) today, July 25, 2022, to discuss the second quarter 2022 results. The conference call can be accessed at 1-877-317-6789 (1-412-317-6789 if outside the United States and Canada). Investors may also listen live via the Internet at: https://app.webinar.net/DM5Ek1lOGWK . This earnings release, including supporting financial tables, is available within the press releases section of the Company's investor relations website at: https://ir.communitybanksystem.com . An archived webcast of the earnings call will be available on this site for one full year. About Community Bank System, Inc. Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 220 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $15.4 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company's stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or https://ir.communitybanksystem.com . # # # This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CBU's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of CBU's operations to differ materially from its expectations: the macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on public health, corporate and consumer customers, the communities CBU serves, and the domestic and global economy, including various actions taken in response by governments, central banks and others, which may have an adverse effect on CBU's business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects on housing prices, unemployment rates, high inflation, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; the effect on stock market prices on CBU's fee income businesses, including its employee benefit services, wealth management, and insurance businesses; the successful integration of operations of its acquisitions; competition; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; and the timing for receiving regulatory approvals and completing pending transactions. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from CBU's expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the discussion under "Risk Factors" as filed with the SEC and available on CBU's website at https://ir.communitybanksystem.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and CBU undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Year-to-Date June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Earnings Loan income $77,959 $75,907 $150,473 $155,621 Investment income 28,216 19,453 53,398 37,404 Total interest income 106,175 95,360 203,871 193,025 Interest expense 3,034 3,255 5,858 6,966 Net interest income 103,141 92,105 198,013 186,059 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses 3,927 0 3,927 0 Provision for credit losses 2,111 (4,338) 3,017 (10,057) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 97,103 96,443 191,069 196,116 Deposit service and other banking fees 17,008 15,216 33,902 30,150 Mortgage banking 269 331 424 1,019 Wealth management and insurance services 17,921 16,436 36,963 32,788 Employee benefit services 28,921 27,477 58,501 54,010 Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (22) 0 (20) 24 Total noninterest revenues 64,097 59,460 129,770 117,991 Salaries and employee benefits 65,398 57,892 127,046 115,524 Data processing and communications 13,611 12,766 26,270 25,157 Occupancy and equipment 10,424 10,270 21,376 21,570 Amortization of intangible assets 3,851 3,246 7,583 6,597 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 400 0 400 0 Acquisition expenses 3,960 4 4,259 31 Other 12,780 9,365 23,297 17,910 Total operating expenses 110,424 93,543 210,231 186,789 Income before income taxes 50,776 62,360 110,608 127,318 Income taxes 10,971 14,416 23,748 26,524 Net income $39,805 $47,944 $86,860 $100,794 Basic earnings per share $0.74 $0.89 $1.61 $1.86 Diluted earnings per share $0.73 $0.88 $1.60 $1.85 Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr Earnings Loan income $77,959 $72,514 $76,909 $75,825 $75,907 Investment income 28,216 25,182 21,820 19,841 19,453 Total interest income 106,175 97,696 98,729 95,666 95,360 Interest expense 3,034 2,824 2,987 3,055 3,255 Net interest income 103,141 94,872 95,742 92,611 92,105 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses 3,927 0 0 0 0 Provision for credit losses 2,111 906 2,162 (944) (4,338) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 97,103 93,966 93,580 93,555 96,443 Deposit service and other banking fees 17,008 16,894 16,298 16,438 15,216 Mortgage banking 269 155 293 460 331 Wealth management and insurance services 17,921 19,042 16,946 17,498 16,436 Employee benefit services 28,921 29,580 30,395 29,923 27,477 Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (22) 2 3 (10) 0 Total noninterest revenues 64,097 65,673 63,935 64,309 59,460 Salaries and employee benefits 65,398 61,648 63,094 62,883 57,892 Data processing and communications 13,611 12,659 12,880 12,966 12,766 Occupancy and equipment 10,424 10,952 9,803 9,867 10,270 Amortization of intangible assets 3,851 3,732 3,751 3,703 3,246 Litigation accrual 0 0 0 (100) 0 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 400 0 200 0 0 Acquisition expenses 3,960 299 568 102 4 Other 12,780 10,517 10,617 11,015 9,365 Total operating expenses 110,424 99,807 100,913 100,436 93,543 Income before income taxes 50,776 59,832 56,602 57,428 62,360 Income taxes 10,971 12,777 13,038 12,092 14,416 Net income $39,805 $47,055 $43,564 $45,336 $47,944 Basic earnings per share $0.74 $0.87 $0.80 $0.84 $0.89 Diluted earnings per share $0.73 $0.86 $0.80 $0.83 $0.88 Profitability Return on assets 1.03% 1.22% 1.12% 1.20% 1.31% Return on equity 9.16% 9.35% 8.30% 8.55% 9.61% Return on tangible equity(2) 17.61% 15.63% 13.71% 14.00% 15.96% Noninterest revenues/operating revenues (FTE)(1) 38.3% 40.9% 40.0% 41.0% 39.3% Efficiency ratio 61.1% 59.6% 60.4% 61.7% 59.7% Components of Net Interest Margin (FTE) Loan yield 4.05% 3.99% 4.19% 4.15% 4.16% Cash equivalents yield 0.65% 0.19% 0.15% 0.15% 0.11% Investment yield 1.81% 1.74% 1.78% 1.87% 1.99% Earning asset yield 2.97% 2.81% 2.83% 2.83% 2.89% Interest-bearing deposit rate 0.12% 0.11% 0.12% 0.13% 0.14% Borrowing rate 0.44% 0.33% 0.32% 0.39% 0.45% Cost of all interest-bearing funds 0.13% 0.12% 0.13% 0.14% 0.15% Cost of funds (includes DDA) 0.09% 0.09% 0.09% 0.10% 0.10% Net interest margin (FTE) 2.89% 2.73% 2.74% 2.74% 2.79% Fully tax-equivalent adjustment $1,008 $830 $821 $805 $864 Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr Average Balances Loans $7,725,107 $7,389,290 $7,297,576 $7,268,659 $7,341,226 Cash equivalents 472,671 930,882 1,813,910 2,077,996 2,074,757 Taxable investment securities 5,760,399 5,502,965 4,445,504 3,800,978 3,547,646 Nontaxable investment securities 513,506 413,268 404,251 384,053 409,244 Total interest-earning assets 14,471,683 14,236,405 13,961,241 13,531,686 13,372,873 Total assets 15,452,712 15,596,209 15,418,880 15,027,478 14,720,084 Interest-bearing deposits 9,268,859 9,101,664 8,896,562 8,662,387 8,581,629 Borrowings 310,674 318,193 314,610 237,114 256,985 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,579,533 9,419,857 9,211,172 8,899,501 8,838,614 Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,061,738 3,968,197 3,935,586 3,841,646 3,719,592 Shareholders' equity 1,743,410 2,040,843 2,083,115 2,104,164 2,001,731 Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $197,628 $1,020,926 $1,875,064 $2,322,661 $2,205,926 Investment securities 5,643,022 5,831,616 4,979,089 4,403,398 4,057,662 Loans: Business lending 3,331,998 3,102,533 3,075,904 3,092,177 3,186,487 Consumer mortgage 2,903,822 2,592,586 2,556,114 2,470,974 2,408,499 Consumer indirect 1,309,753 1,176,373 1,189,749 1,168,378 1,109,504 Home equity 425,437 398,316 398,061 395,451 391,117 Consumer direct 173,686 152,445 153,811 155,602 148,540 Total loans 8,144,696 7,422,253 7,373,639 7,282,582 7,244,147 Allowance for credit losses 55,542 50,147 49,869 49,499 51,750 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 917,891 863,038 864,335 868,104 842,672 Other assets 640,138 538,197 510,399 503,852 502,630 Total assets 15,487,833 15,625,883 15,552,657 15,331,098 14,801,287 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing 4,092,073 4,036,563 3,921,663 3,864,951 3,729,355 Non-maturity interest-bearing 8,268,649 8,388,800 8,061,174 7,898,876 7,632,274 Time 997,050 892,304 928,331 959,994 977,396 Total deposits 13,357,772 13,317,667 12,911,168 12,723,821 12,339,025 Borrowings 309,226 302,395 326,608 319,675 197,823 Subordinated notes payable 3,263 3,270 3,277 3,283 3,290 Accrued interest and other liabilities 155,876 150,448 210,797 214,385 200,049 Total liabilities 13,826,137 13,773,780 13,451,850 13,261,164 12,740,187 Shareholders' equity 1,661,696 1,852,103 2,100,807 2,069,934 2,061,100 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 15,487,833 15,625,883 15,552,657 15,331,098 14,801,287 Capital Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.65% 9.09% 9.09% 9.22% 9.36% Tangible equity/net tangible assets(2) 5.40% 6.98% 8.69% 8.59% 9.02% Diluted weighted average common shares O/S 54,393 54,515 54,559 54,541 54,613 Period end common shares outstanding 53,734 53,913 53,878 53,926 53,919 Cash dividends declared per common share $0.43 $0.43 $0.43 $0.43 $0.42 Book value $30.92 $34.35 $38.99 $38.38 $38.23 Tangible book value(2) $14.69 $19.16 $23.77 $23.10 $23.41 Common stock price (end of period) $63.28 $70.15 $74.48 $68.42 $75.65 Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $31,686 $32,213 $41,665 $65,967 $68,476 Accruing loans 90+ days delinquent 5,439 3,816 3,808 1,874 1,722 Total nonperforming loans 37,125 36,029 45,473 67,841 70,198 Other real estate owned (OREO) 619 416 718 891 879 Total nonperforming assets 37,744 36,445 46,191 68,732 71,077 Net charge-offs 383 539 1,708 1,350 (592) Allowance for credit losses/loans outstanding 0.68% 0.68% 0.68% 0.68% 0.71% Nonperforming loans/loans outstanding 0.46% 0.49% 0.62% 0.93% 0.97% Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 150% 139% 110% 73% 74% Net charge-offs/average loans 0.02% 0.03% 0.09% 0.07% (0.03)% Delinquent loans/ending loans 0.75% 0.84% 1.00% 1.28% 1.22% Provision for credit losses/net charge-offs 1,577% 168% 127% (70)% 733% Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.24% 0.23% 0.30% 0.45% 0.48% Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Income statement data Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue Net income (GAAP) $39,805 $47,055 $43,564 $45,336 $47,944 Income taxes 10,971 12,777 13,038 12,092 14,416 Income before income taxes 50,776 59,832 56,602 57,428 62,360 Provision for credit losses 6,038 906 2,162 (944) (4,338) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) 56,814 60,738 58,764 56,484 58,022 Acquisition expenses 3,960 299 568 102 4 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 400 0 200 0 0 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 22 (2) (3) 10 0 Litigation accrual 0 0 0 (100) 0 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $61,196 $61,035 $59,529 $56,496 $58,026 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.73 $0.86 $0.80 $0.83 $0.88 Income taxes 0.20 0.24 0.24 0.22 0.26 Income before income taxes 0.93 1.10 1.04 1.05 1.14 Provision for credit losses 0.12 0.01 0.04 (0.01) (0.08) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share (non-GAAP) 1.05 1.11 1.08 1.04 1.06 Acquisition expenses 0.07 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Litigation accrual 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share (non-GAAP) $1.13 $1.12 $1.09 $1.04 $1.06 Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Income statement data Net income Net income (GAAP) $39,805 $47,055 $43,564 $45,336 $47,944 Acquisition expenses 3,960 299 568 102 4 Tax effect of acquisition expenses (856) (64) (131) (21) (1) Subtotal (non-GAAP) 42,909 47,290 44,001 45,417 47,947 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 400 0 200 0 0 Tax effect of acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment (86) 0 (46) 0 0 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 43,223 47,290 44,155 45,417 47,947 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses 3,927 0 0 0 0 Tax effect of acquisition-related provision for credit losses (848) 0 0 0 0 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 46,302 47,290 44,155 45,417 47,947 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 22 (2) (3) 10 0 Tax effect of unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (5) 0 1 (2) 0 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 46,319 47,288 44,153 45,425 47,947 Litigation accrual 0 0 0 (100) 0 Tax effect of litigation accrual 0 0 0 21 0 Operating net income (non-GAAP) 46,319 47,288 44,153 45,346 47,947 Amortization of intangibles 3,851 3,732 3,751 3,703 3,246 Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (832) (797) (864) (780) (750) Subtotal (non-GAAP) 49,338 50,223 47,040 48,269 50,443 Acquired non-PCD loan accretion (1,023) (734) (812) (906) (1,169) Tax effect of acquired non-PCD loan accretion 221 157 187 191 270 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $48,536 $49,646 $46,415 $47,554 $49,544 Return on average assets Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $48,536 $49,646 $46,415 $47,554 $49,544 Average total assets 15,452,712 15,596,209 15,418,880 15,027,478 14,720,084 Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.26% 1.29% 1.19% 1.26% 1.35% Return on average equity Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $48,536 $49,646 $46,415 $47,554 $49,544 Average total equity 1,743,410 2,040,843 2,083,115 2,104,164 2,001,731 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 11.17% 9.87% 8.84% 8.97% 9.93% Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Income statement data (continued) Earnings per common share Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.73 $0.86 $0.80 $0.83 $0.88 Acquisition expenses 0.07 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 Tax effect of acquisition expenses (0.02) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.78 0.87 0.81 0.83 0.88 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tax effect of acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.79 0.87 0.81 0.83 0.88 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses 0.07 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tax effect of acquisition-related for provision credit losses (0.01) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.85 0.87 0.81 0.83 0.88 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tax effect of unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.85 0.87 0.81 0.83 0.88 Litigation accrual 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tax effect of litigation accrual 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Operating diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 0.85 0.87 0.81 0.83 0.88 Amortization of intangibles 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.06 Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.01) (0.01) Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.90 0.92 0.86 0.89 0.93 Acquired non-PCD loan accretion (0.02) (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.02) Tax effect of acquired non-PCD loan accretion 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Diluted adjusted net earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.89 $0.91 $0.85 $0.87 $0.91 Noninterest operating expenses Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $110,424 $99,807 $100,913 $100,436 $93,543 Amortization of intangibles (3,851) (3,732) (3,751) (3,703) (3,246) Acquisition expenses (3,960) (299) (568) (102) (4) Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment (400) 0 (200) 0 0 Litigation accrual 0 0 0 100 0 Total adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $102,213 $95,776 $96,394 $96,731 $90,293 Efficiency ratio Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) - numerator $102,213 $95,776 $96,394 $96,731 $90,293 Tax-equivalent net interest income 104,149 95,702 96,563 93,416 92,969 Noninterest revenues 64,097 65,673 63,935 64,309 59,460 Acquired non-PCD loan accretion (1,023) (734) (812) (906) (1,169) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 22 (2) (3) 10 0 Operating revenues (non-GAAP) - denominator 167,245 160,639 159,683 156,829 151,260 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.1% 59.6% 60.4% 61.7% 59.7% Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Balance sheet data Total assets Total assets (GAAP) $15,487,833 $15,625,883 $15,552,657 $15,331,098 $14,801,287 Intangible assets (917,891) (863,038) (864,335) (868,104) (842,672) Deferred taxes on intangible assets 45,349 43,968 44,160 43,768 44,072 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $14,615,291 $14,806,813 $14,732,482 $14,506,762 $14,002,687 Total common equity Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $1,661,696 $1,852,103 $2,100,807 $2,069,934 $2,061,100 Intangible assets (917,891) (863,038) (864,335) (868,104) (842,672) Deferred taxes on intangible assets 45,349 43,968 44,160 43,768 44,072 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $789,154 $1,033,033 $1,280,632 $1,245,598 $1,262,500 Net tangible equity-to-assets ratio at quarter end Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) - numerator $789,154 $1,033,033 $1,280,632 $1,245,598 $1,262,500 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) - denominator 14,615,291 14,806,813 14,732,482 14,506,762 14,002,687 Net tangible equity-to-assets ratio at quarter end (non-GAAP) 5.40% 6.98% 8.69% 8.59% 9.02% (1) Excludes unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities. (2) Includes deferred tax liabilities related to certain intangible assets. # # # Attachments Original Link

