Community Bank System : Second Quarter 2021 Report

S T R E N G T H F R O M D I V E R S I F I C A T I O N TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS, CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES: Our ability to generate solid earnings results in the second quarter, including operating earnings per share growth of nearly 16% year-over-year, illustrates the strength of our diversified business model and its robust fee generating businesses. Our results benefitted from lower credit-related costs, reflecting both continued strong credit quality and the improving economic outlook. Second quarter 2021net income of $47.9 million, or $0.88 per fully-diluted share, was up significantly from the $35.2 million, or $0.66 per share, reported for the second quarter of 2020. On an operating basis, excluding acquisition-related costs and provisioning, the Company earned $0.88 per share, an increase of $0.12, or 15.8%, over the second quarter of 2020. Our financial services businesses were particularly important contributors to our second quarter performance, expanding by a combined $5.3 million, or 13.7%, from the prior year period. Revenues for our employee benefit services business of $27.5 million were up 14.2% from the second quarter of 2020, while our wealth management business grew its fees by a full 29.2% to $8.2 million and insurance revenues were stable with the prior year period at $8.2 million.

We limited year-over-year operating expense growth to a single digit rate, even as we resumed business development activities. Operating expenses grew $6.0 million, or 6.9%, to $93.5 million, compared to $87.5 million in the second quarter 2020. Turning to the balance sheet, deposits reached a record $12.34 billion at June 30, 2021. Total assets increased to $14.80 billion at June 30, 2021, representing a $1.36 billion, or 10.1%, increase from one year ago and a $181.1 million, or 1.2%, increase over the prior quarter end. Total loans at June 30, 2021 were $7.24 billion, down $283.9 million, or 3.8%, from one year prior, driven by a net decrease in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans between the periods as well as in select consumer lending categories. As you know, we have been active participants in both rounds of the PPP, providing necessary and efficient funding to small businesses throughout our Northeast footprint. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's business lending portfolio included 317 first draw PPP loans with a total balance of $72.5 million and 2,254 second draw PPP loans with a total balance of $212.3 million. Our differentiated revenue model affords us the ability to reward our shareholders in meaningful ways. In July, we announced the 29th consecutive annual increase to our dividend. Our Board of Directors approved a $0.01increase to our quarterly cash dividend, bringing it to $0.43 per share, an increase of 2.4%.