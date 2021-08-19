Log in
Community Bank System : Second Quarter 2021 Report

08/19/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
STRATEGIC M&A SUPPORTS SHAREHOLDER VALUE

ON JULY 1, 2021, COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. ANNOUNCED THE ACQUISITION OF FRINGE

BENEFITS DESIGN OF MINNESOTA, INC., A PROVIDER OF RETIREMENT PLAN ADMINISTRATION AND

BENEFIT CONSULTING SERVICES WITH OFFICES IN MINNESOTA AND SOUTH DAKOTA. THE FIRM WILL BECOME A SUBSIDIARY OF BENEFIT PLANS ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES, INC. ("BPAS"),

A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM SERVING CLIENTS NATIONWIDE.

THROUGH THIS LATEST STRATEGIC FINANCIAL SERVICES ACQUISITION, BPAS WILL HAVE:

MORE THAN $100 MILLION IN ANNUAL REVENUES / MORE THAN 510,000 RETIREMENT PLAN PARTICIPANT ACCOUNTS / 4,200 EMPLOYER CLIENTS / $13 BILLION IN DEFINED CONTRIBUTION PLAN ASSETS / $110 BILLION OF TOTAL ASSETS IN TRUST.

THE COMPANY ANNOUNCED AN INCREASE TO ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.43 ON

JULY 21, 2021, MARKING ITS 29TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF DIVIDEND INCREASES AND REFLECTING

Q 2

C B U

2 O 2 1

S O L I D

S T R O N G

ITS COMMITMENT TO PROVIDING CONSISTENT AND FAVORABLE LONG TERM RETURNS TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS.

INC.SYSTEM,Parkway1883

5790DeWitt, NY315.445.7347cbna.com BANKCOMMUNITYWidewaters-13214800.724.2262 fax

R E S I L I E N T

C O M M U N I T Y B A N K S Y S T E M , I N C . 2 O 2 1 S E C O N D Q U A R T E R R E P O R T

S T R E N G T H F R O M D I V E R S I F I C A T I O N

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS, CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES:

Our ability to generate solid earnings results in the second quarter, including operating earnings per share growth of nearly 16% year-over-year, illustrates the strength of our diversified business

model and its robust fee generating businesses. Our results benefitted from lower credit-related costs, reflecting both continued strong credit quality and the improving economic outlook.

Second quarter 2021net income of $47.9 million, or $0.88 per fully-diluted share, was up significantly from the $35.2 million, or $0.66 per share, reported for the second quarter of 2020. On an operating basis, excluding acquisition-related costs and provisioning, the Company earned $0.88 per share,

an increase of $0.12, or 15.8%, over the second quarter of 2020.

Our financial services businesses were particularly important contributors to our second quarter performance, expanding by a combined $5.3 million, or 13.7%, from the prior year period. Revenues for our employee benefit services business of $27.5 million were up 14.2% from the second quarter of 2020, while our wealth management business grew its fees by a full 29.2% to $8.2 million and insurance revenues were stable with the prior year period at $8.2 million.

We limited year-over-year operating expense growth to a single digit rate, even as we resumed business development activities. Operating expenses grew $6.0 million, or 6.9%, to $93.5 million, compared to $87.5 million in the second quarter 2020.

Turning to the balance sheet, deposits reached a record $12.34 billion at June 30, 2021. Total assets increased to $14.80 billion at June 30, 2021, representing a $1.36 billion, or 10.1%, increase from one year ago and a $181.1 million, or 1.2%, increase over the prior quarter end. Total loans at June 30, 2021 were $7.24 billion, down $283.9 million, or 3.8%, from one year prior, driven by a net decrease in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans between the periods as well as in select consumer lending categories.

As you know, we have been active participants in both rounds of the PPP, providing necessary and efficient funding to small businesses throughout our Northeast footprint. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's business lending portfolio included 317 first draw PPP loans with a total balance of $72.5 million and 2,254 second draw PPP loans with a total balance of $212.3 million.

Our differentiated revenue model affords us the ability to reward our shareholders in meaningful ways. In July, we announced the 29th consecutive annual increase to our dividend. Our Board of Directors approved a $0.01increase to our quarterly cash dividend, bringing it to $0.43 per share, an increase of 2.4%.

The dividend is payable on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021 and represents an annualized yield of 2.41%, based on the closing share price of $71.47

on July 20, 2021.

With a disciplined and diversified business model, we will continue to work to manage through the headwinds we foresee in the second half of 2021, including margin compression amid a challenging rate environment. Looking ahead, our loan pipelines heading into the second half of the year

are strong, particularly in commercial and mortgage lending, and while we anticipate that PPP loan forgiveness and elevated payoffs will impact the rate of loan growth, we are optimistic about our ability to expand lending to customers in our markets. Our levels of capital and liquidity position us to respond to organic growth opportunities as well as acquisitive ones. As always, we thank you

for your interest and investment in Community Bank System.

Mark E. Tryniski

President and Chief Executive Officer

We believe the strength of these businesses underscores the success of our long-standing revenue diversification strategy. We also expect to continue investing in our financial services businesses through productive M&A, including our recent acquisition of Fringe Benefits Design of Minnesota. This provider of return plan administration and consulting services, with offices in Minnesota and South Dakota, strengthens our national employee benefit service subsidiary, BPAS,

which comprises nearly half of our noninterest income.

Noninterest income combined with stable net interest income delivered total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 of $151.6 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 4.6%, over the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income was relatively flat, up $154,000, or 0.2%, from the second quarter of 2020 to $92.1 million, as growth in earning assets was offset by net interest margin compression. Year-to-date total revenue of $304.1 million was $10.5 million, or 3.6%, higher than the first six months of 2020.

Our continued solid credit metrics further improved during the quarter. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021, declined by 7.0% to $70.2 million, or less than 1% of total loans, compared the end of the linked first quarter. We also recorded net recoveries on loans of $592,000 in the most recent quarter, compared to net-charge-offs during the linked quarter of $381,000. These credit trends, combined with our improving economic outlook, as many consumers and businesses in the Company's market have resumed their pre-pandemic activities, led to a net benefit in the provision for credit losses of $4.3 million favorably impacting the bottom-line. This compares to a $9.8 million provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Highlights

T H R E E M O N T H S E N D E DS I X M O N T H S E N D E D

Income Statement Data

In thousands

6/30/21

6/30/20

% CHANGE

6/30/21

6/30/20

% CHANGE

Net interest income

$

92,105

$

91,951

0.2%

$

186,059

$

182,005

2.2%

Noninterest revenues

59,460

52,938

12.3%

117,991

111,560

5.8%

Operating expenses

93,539

87,531

6.9%

186,758

180,825

3.3%

Acquisition expenses

4

3,372

(99.9%)

31

3,741

(99.2%)

Total noninterest expenses

93,543

90,903

2.9%

186,789

184,566

1.2%

Net income

$

47,944

$

35,248

36.0%

$

100,794

$

75,382

33.7%

Diluted weighted average

shares outstanding

54,613

53,017

3.0%

54,523

52,818

3.2%

Common Per Share Data

Net income - diluted

$

0.88

$

0.66

33.3%

$

1.85

$

1.43

29.4%

Cash dividend declared

0.42

0.41

2.4%

0.84

0.82

2.4%

Period-end book value - stated

38.23

38.89

(1.7%)

Period-end book value - tangible

23.41

23.80

(1.6%)

Balance Sheet Data

In millions

Total assets

$

14,801

$

13,444

10.1%

Loans

7,244

7,528

(3.8%)

Deposits

12,339

10,847

13.8%

Shareholders' equity

2,061

2,081

(1.0%)

Stock Performance

This table shows the high, low and closing price for CBU's common stock in recent quarters.

QUARTER

TRADE PRICE

CLOSING

ENDING

PRICE

VOLUME

HIGH

LOW

6/ 30/21

82.10

75.31

75.65

13,148,100

3/ 31/21

82.53

61.23

76.72

16,491,300

12 /31/20

67.34

53.60

62.31

13,251,400

9/30/20

63.11

51.41

54.46

15,781,600

6/30/20

67.76

49.60

57.02

19,630,900

Investor Materials

Investor and shareholder information regarding Community Bank System, Inc., including all filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is available through the company's website: cbna.com

Copies may also be obtained without charge upon written request to:

Ms. Marguerite Geiss Investor Relations Department Community Bank System, Inc. 5790 Widewaters Parkway DeWitt, NY 13214-1883 315.445.7313 marguerite.geiss@cbna.com

Dividend Reinvestment

and Stock Purchase Plan

The corporation offers its shareholders a convenient and economical plan to increase their investment in Community Bank System, Inc. common stock. This plan provides a method of investing cash dividends and voluntary cash payments in additional shares of common stock without payment of brokerage commissions or service charges. Individuals who wish to purchase CBU stock for the first time may also participate in this plan. For additional information about the plan and a prospectus, please contact:

AST

Operations Center

620115th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219 astfinancial.com

General questions: 877.253.6847

Disclaimer

Community Bank System Inc. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 17:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 610 M - -
Net income 2021 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 3 968 M 3 968 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 927
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Community Bank System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 73,59 $
Average target price 75,75 $
Spread / Average Target 2,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark E. Tryniski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph E. Sutaris Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sally A. Steele Chairman
Susan S. Fox Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Aaron Friot Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.18.10%3 968
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.56%464 897
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.58%343 244
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%243 090
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.36%208 898
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.95%196 985