Community Bank System : Second Quarter 2021 Report
08/19/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
STRATEGIC M&A SUPPORTS SHAREHOLDER VALUE
ON JULY 1, 2021, COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. ANNOUNCED THE ACQUISITION OF FRINGE
BENEFITS DESIGN OF MINNESOTA, INC., A PROVIDER OF RETIREMENT PLAN ADMINISTRATION AND
BENEFIT CONSULTING SERVICES WITH OFFICES IN MINNESOTA AND SOUTH DAKOTA. THE FIRM WILL BECOME A SUBSIDIARY OF BENEFIT PLANS ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES, INC. ("BPAS"),
A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM SERVING CLIENTS NATIONWIDE.
THROUGH THIS LATEST STRATEGIC FINANCIAL SERVICES ACQUISITION, BPAS WILL HAVE:
MORE THAN $100 MILLION IN ANNUAL REVENUES /MORE THAN 510,000 RETIREMENT PLAN PARTICIPANT ACCOUNTS/ 4,200 EMPLOYER CLIENTS /$13 BILLION IN DEFINED CONTRIBUTION PLAN ASSETS/ $110 BILLION OF TOTAL ASSETS IN TRUST.
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCED AN INCREASE TO ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.43 ON
JULY 21, 2021, MARKING ITS 29TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF DIVIDEND INCREASES AND REFLECTING
Q 2
C B U
2 O 2 1
S O L I D
S T R O N G
ITS COMMITMENT TO PROVIDING CONSISTENT AND FAVORABLE LONG TERM RETURNS TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS.
C O M M U N I T Y B A N K S Y S T E M , I N C . 2 O 2 1 S E C O N D Q U A R T E R R E P O R T
S T R E N G T H F R O M D I V E R S I F I C A T I O N
TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS, CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES:
Our ability to generate solid earnings results in the second quarter, including operating earnings per share growth of nearly 16% year-over-year, illustrates the strength of our diversified business
model and its robust fee generating businesses. Our results benefitted from lower credit-related costs, reflecting both continued strong credit quality and the improving economic outlook.
Second quarter 2021net income of $47.9 million, or $0.88 per fully-diluted share, was up significantly from the $35.2 million, or $0.66 per share, reported for the second quarter of 2020. On an operating basis, excluding acquisition-related costs and provisioning, the Company earned $0.88 per share,
an increase of $0.12, or 15.8%, over the second quarter of 2020.
Our financial services businesses were particularly important contributors to our second quarter performance, expanding by a combined $5.3 million, or 13.7%, from the prior year period. Revenues for our employee benefit services business of $27.5 million were up 14.2% from the second quarter of 2020, while our wealth management business grew its fees by a full 29.2% to $8.2 million and insurance revenues were stable with the prior year period at $8.2 million.
We limited year-over-year operating expense growth to a single digit rate, even as we resumed business development activities. Operating expenses grew $6.0 million, or 6.9%, to $93.5 million, compared to $87.5 million in the second quarter 2020.
Turning to the balance sheet, deposits reached a record $12.34 billion at June 30, 2021. Total assets increased to $14.80 billion at June 30, 2021, representing a $1.36 billion, or 10.1%, increase from one year ago and a $181.1 million, or 1.2%, increase over the prior quarter end. Total loans at June 30, 2021 were $7.24 billion, down $283.9 million, or 3.8%, from one year prior, driven by a net decrease in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans between the periods as well as in select consumer lending categories.
As you know, we have been active participants in both rounds of the PPP, providing necessary and efficient funding to small businesses throughout our Northeast footprint. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's business lending portfolio included 317 first draw PPP loans with a total balance of $72.5 million and 2,254 second draw PPP loans with a total balance of $212.3 million.
Our differentiated revenue model affords us the ability to reward our shareholders in meaningful ways. In July, we announced the 29th consecutive annual increase to our dividend. Our Board of Directors approved a $0.01increase to our quarterly cash dividend, bringing it to $0.43 per share, an increase of 2.4%.
The dividend is payable on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021 and represents an annualized yield of 2.41%, based on the closing share price of $71.47
on July 20, 2021.
With a disciplined and diversified business model, we will continue to work to manage through the headwinds we foresee in the second half of 2021, including margin compression amid a challenging rate environment. Looking ahead, our loan pipelines heading into the second half of the year
are strong, particularly in commercial and mortgage lending, and while we anticipate that PPP loan forgiveness and elevated payoffs will impact the rate of loan growth, we are optimistic about our ability to expand lending to customers in our markets. Our levels of capital and liquidity position us to respond to organic growth opportunities as well as acquisitive ones. As always, we thank you
for your interest and investment in Community Bank System.
Mark E. Tryniski
President and Chief Executive Officer
We believe the strength of these businesses underscores the success of our long-standing revenue diversification strategy. We also expect to continue investing in our financial services businesses through productive M&A, including our recent acquisition of Fringe Benefits Design of Minnesota. This provider of return plan administration and consulting services, with offices in Minnesota and South Dakota, strengthens our national employee benefit service subsidiary, BPAS,
which comprises nearly half of our noninterest income.
Noninterest income combined with stable net interest income delivered total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 of $151.6 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 4.6%, over the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income was relatively flat, up $154,000, or 0.2%, from the second quarter of 2020 to $92.1 million, as growth in earning assets was offset by net interest margin compression. Year-to-date total revenue of $304.1 million was $10.5 million, or 3.6%, higher than the first six months of 2020.
Our continued solid credit metrics further improved during the quarter. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021, declined by 7.0% to $70.2 million, or less than 1% of total loans, compared the end of the linked first quarter. We also recorded net recoveries on loans of $592,000 in the most recent quarter, compared to net-charge-offs during the linked quarter of $381,000. These credit trends, combined with our improving economic outlook, as many consumers and businesses in the Company's market have resumed their pre-pandemic activities, led to a net benefit in the provision for credit losses of $4.3 million favorably impacting the bottom-line. This compares to a $9.8 million provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2020.
Financial Highlights
T H R E E M O N T H S E N D E DS I X M O N T H S E N D E D
Income Statement Data
In thousands
6/30/21
6/30/20
% CHANGE
6/30/21
6/30/20
% CHANGE
Net interest income
$
92,105
$
91,951
0.2%
$
186,059
$
182,005
2.2%
Noninterest revenues
59,460
52,938
12.3%
117,991
111,560
5.8%
Operating expenses
93,539
87,531
6.9%
186,758
180,825
3.3%
Acquisition expenses
4
3,372
(99.9%)
31
3,741
(99.2%)
Total noninterest expenses
93,543
90,903
2.9%
186,789
184,566
1.2%
Net income
$
47,944
$
35,248
36.0%
$
100,794
$
75,382
33.7%
Diluted weighted average
shares outstanding
54,613
53,017
3.0%
54,523
52,818
3.2%
Common Per Share Data
Net income - diluted
$
0.88
$
0.66
33.3%
$
1.85
$
1.43
29.4%
Cash dividend declared
0.42
0.41
2.4%
0.84
0.82
2.4%
Period-end book value - stated
38.23
38.89
(1.7%)
Period-end book value - tangible
23.41
23.80
(1.6%)
Balance Sheet Data
In millions
Total assets
$
14,801
$
13,444
10.1%
Loans
7,244
7,528
(3.8%)
Deposits
12,339
10,847
13.8%
Shareholders' equity
2,061
2,081
(1.0%)
Stock Performance
This table shows the high, low and closing price for CBU's common stock in recent quarters.
QUARTER
TRADE PRICE
CLOSING
ENDING
PRICE
VOLUME
HIGH
LOW
6/ 30/21
82.10
75.31
75.65
13,148,100
3/ 31/21
82.53
61.23
76.72
16,491,300
12 /31/20
67.34
53.60
62.31
13,251,400
9/30/20
63.11
51.41
54.46
15,781,600
6/30/20
67.76
49.60
57.02
19,630,900
Investor Materials
Investor and shareholder information regarding Community Bank System, Inc., including all filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is available through the company's website: cbna.com
Copies may also be obtained without charge upon written request to:
Ms. Marguerite Geiss Investor Relations Department Community Bank System, Inc. 5790 Widewaters Parkway DeWitt, NY 13214-1883 315.445.7313 marguerite.geiss@cbna.com
Dividend Reinvestment
and Stock Purchase Plan
The corporation offers its shareholders a convenient and economical plan to increase their investment in Community Bank System, Inc. common stock. This plan provides a method of investing cash dividends and voluntary cash payments in additional shares of common stock without payment of brokerage commissions or service charges. Individuals who wish to purchase CBU stock for the first time may also participate in this plan. For additional information about the plan and a prospectus, please contact:
Community Bank System Inc. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 17:43:02 UTC.