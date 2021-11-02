Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Community Bank System, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBU   US2036071064

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.

(CBU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELMIRA SAVINGS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Elmira Savings Bank - ESBK

11/02/2021 | 06:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Elmira Savings Bank (NasdaqCM: ESBK) to Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Elmira will receive only $23.10 in cash for each share of Elmira that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-esbk/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elmira-savings-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-elmira-savings-bank---esbk-301414649.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC.
06:38pELMIRA SAVINGS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
10/25COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release
PU
10/25Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Monday
MT
10/25COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Press Release, dated October 25, 2021, issued by Community Bank Sy..
PU
10/25COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
10/25Tranche Update on Community Bank System, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Januar..
CI
10/25COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Posts Higher Q3 Profit, Revenue
MT
10/25COMMUNITY BANK : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/25COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Earnings Flash (CBU) COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM Reports Q3 EPS $0.83, v..
MT
10/25COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Earnings Flash (CBU) COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM Reports Q3 Revenue $156..
MT
More news