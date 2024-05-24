Community Financial System, Inc., formerly Community Bank System, Inc., is a diversified financial services company. The Company is focused on four main business lines, such as banking, employee benefit services, insurance services and wealth management. The Companyâs banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., operates approximately 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. The Companyâs Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration, and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. The Companyâs OneGroup NY, Inc. subsidiary is a United States insurance agency. The Company also offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Wealth Management operating unit.

Sector Banks