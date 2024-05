Community Financial System, Inc., formerly Community Bank System, Inc., is a diversified financial services company. The Company is focused on four main business lines, such as banking, employee benefit services, insurance services and wealth management. The Company’s banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., operates approximately 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration, and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. The Company’s OneGroup NY, Inc. subsidiary is a United States insurance agency. The Company also offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Wealth Management operating unit.

Sector Banks