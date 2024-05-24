Market Closed -
Nyse
04:00:02 2024-05-23 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
46.41
USD
-2.36%
-3.93%
-10.94%
Community Bank System, Inc. will Change its Name to Community Financial System, Inc
May 24, 2024 at 12:00 am EDT
Effective May 24, 2024, Community Bank System, Inc. will change its name to Community Financial System, Inc.
12:00am
CI
Community Bank System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on July 10, 2024
May. 15
CI
Community Bank System Changes Name to Community Financial System
May. 15
MT
Transcript : Community Bank System, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 23, 2024
Apr. 23
Apr. 23
CI
Community Bank System, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
Apr. 23
CI
Community Bank System's Q1 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises
Apr. 23
MT
Community Bank System Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.45 a Share, Payable April 10 to Holders of Record March 15
Feb. 14
MT
Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on April 10, 2024
Feb. 14
CI
Community Bank Appoints Dan Kennell as New Commercial Banking Officer
Feb. 02
CI
Transcript : Community Bank System, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 23, 2024
Jan. 23
Community Bank System, Inc. Reports Net Charge-Offs for the Fourth Quarter 2023
Jan. 23
CI
Community Bank System, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Jan. 23
CI
Jan. 23
CI
Jan. 23
CI
Community Bank System Q4 Adjusted Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises
Jan. 23
MT
North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Steady as Earnings Season Ramps Up
Jan. 23
DJ
Community Bank System, Inc. Elects Michele Sullivan as Independent Director, Effective as of February 1, 2024
Jan. 19
CI
Community Bank Names Jeff Levy as New Chief Banking Officer
Jan. 07
CI
Dec. 30
CI
Community Bank System Insider Sold Shares Worth $498,670, According to a Recent SEC Filing
Dec. 27
MT
Community Bank System, Inc. and Community Bank, N.A. Appoint Dimitar Karaivanov to Serve as Director, Effective as of January 1, 2024
Dec. 22
CI
Community Bank System, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 2,697,000 shares.
Dec. 22
CI
Community Bank System, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
Dec. 19
CI
Community Bank System Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.45 Per Share, Payable Jan. 10 to Shareholders of Record Dec. 15
Nov. 15
MT
Community Financial System, Inc., formerly Community Bank System, Inc., is a diversified financial services company. The Company is focused on four main business lines, such as banking, employee benefit services, insurance services and wealth management. The Companyâs banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., operates approximately 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. The Companyâs Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration, and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. The Companyâs OneGroup NY, Inc. subsidiary is a United States insurance agency. The Company also offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Wealth Management operating unit.
More about the company
Last Close Price
46.41
USD
Average target price
51.86
USD
Spread / Average Target
+11.74% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
