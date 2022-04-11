Community Capital Bancshares : 2022 Proxy Statement

Albany, Georgia 31707

(229) 446-2265

April 1, 2022

Dear Shareholder:

You are cordially invited to attend our annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at the main office of AB&T, 2815 Meredyth Drive, Albany, Georgia 31707. The attached notice of the annual meeting and proxy statement describes the formal business to be transacted at the meeting. We will also report on our operations during the past year and during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, as well as our plans for the future.

Please take this opportunity to become involved in the affairs of Community Capital. Please mark, date and sign the enclosed proxy card, and return it to us in the envelope provided as soon as possible. You may also vote your shares using online voting as instructed on the proxy card.

Sincerely,

R. Perry Revell

Chief Executive Officer

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD TUESDAY, MAY 24, 2022

The annual meeting of shareholders of Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at the main office of AB&T, 2815 Meredyth Drive, Albany, Georgia 31707, for the following purposes:

(1) to elect six (6) persons to serve as Class II Directors for a three-year term, and to elect one (1) person to serve as a Class III Director for a one-year term;

(2) to ratify the appointment of Mauldin & Jenkins, Certified Public Accountants, LLC, as the independent registered public accounting firm for Community Capital for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; and

(3) to transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments of the meeting.

The Board of Directors has set the close of business on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 as the record date for determining the shareholders who are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting.

We ask that you mark, date, sign, and return the enclosed proxy card as soon as possible. Promptly returning your proxy card will help ensure the greatest number of shareholders are present whether in person or by proxy.

If you attend the meeting, you may revoke your proxy at the meeting and vote your shares in person. You may revoke your proxy at any time before the proxy is exercised.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

R. Perry Revell

Chief Executive Officer

April 1, 2022

THIS PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, THE PROXY CARD,

AND THE 2021 ANNUAL REPORT ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT WWW.INVESTORVOTE.COM/COMMUNITYCAPITALBANCSHARESALBY

__________________________________________________________

PROXY STATEMENT FOR 2022 ANNUAL MEETING __________________________________________________________

INTRODUCTION

Time and Place of the Meeting

The Board of Directors of Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("Community Capital" or "us") is furnishing this proxy statement in connection with its solicitation of proxies for use at the annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at the main office of AB&T, 2815 Meredyth Drive, Albany, Georgia 31707, and at any adjournments of the meeting.

Record Date and Mailing Date

The close of business on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 is the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting. We first mailed this proxy statement and the accompanying proxy card to shareholders on or about April 11, 2022.

Number of Shares Outstanding

As of the close of business on the record date, Community Capital had 10,000,000 shares of common stock, $1.00 par value, authorized, of which 1,274,613 were issued and 1,264,503 were outstanding. Each issued and outstanding share is entitled to one vote on all matters presented at the meeting.

Community Capital also has 2,000,000 shares of preferred stock, no par value, authorized, of which no shares were issued and outstanding as of the close of business on the record date.

VOTING AT THE ANNUAL MEETING

Proposals to Be Considered

Election of Directors. Shareholders will be asked to elect six (6) persons to serve as Class II Directors for a three-year term. Due to an expansion of the number of Class III Directors, shareholders will also be asked to elect one (1) person to serve as a Class III Director for the remainder of the term of Class III Directors, which ends in 2023. The persons previously elected to serve as Class I Directors and the other persons elected to serve as Class III Directors will serve as continuing directors. All classes are described beginning on page 4.

Ratification of the Appointment of Public Accounting Firm. Shareholders will also be asked to ratify the appointment of Mauldin & Jenkins, Certified Public Accountants, LLC ("Mauldin & Jenkins") to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm for Community Capital for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, which is described beginning on page 6.