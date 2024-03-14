Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Community Health Systems, Inc. (“Community Health” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CYH). Investors who purchased Community Health securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CYH.

On February 21, 2024, Community Health disclosed in its Annual Report for 2023 that it was under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”). The Company revealed that it had received a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ on January 11, 2024, seeking “documents and information relating to a variety of subjects, including practices and procedures related to utilization review, inpatient admissions and inpatient dialysis at [the Company's] hospitals.” On this news, Community Health’s stock price fell $1.14 per share, or 28.2%, to close at $2.90 per share on February 21, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Community Health securities, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

The firm represents investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

