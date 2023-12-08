Official COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. press release

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (the “Company”) today provided notice of a proposed settlement which is attached to this press release and has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.chs.net/investor-relations/.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies. The Company's affiliates are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 40 distinct markets across 15 states. CHS subsidiaries own or lease 71 affiliated hospitals with approximately 12,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers.

The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

