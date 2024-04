Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that it will webcast its first quarter 2024 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. During this call, Community Health Systems will review the Company’s financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://www.chs.net/investor-relations/investor-tools/webcasts/. An online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.

You can join the live call by dialing 1-833-630-1961 (domestic) or 1-412-317-1842 (international). Once connected, request to be joined into the Community Health Systems, Inc. call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through May 2, 2024, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 4446272.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies. The Company's affiliates are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 40 distinct markets across 15 states. CHS subsidiaries own or lease 71 affiliated hospitals with approximately 12,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

