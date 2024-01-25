By Josh Beckerman

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block the Community Health Systems sale of two North Carolina hospitals to Novant Health.

The agency alleges the $320 million transaction would allow Novant to control nearly 65% of the market for inpatient general acute care services in the eastern Lake Norman area, and says the sale "threatens to raise prices."

Community Health Systems didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

The planned sale of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center was announced in February.

