The Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block the Community Health Systems sale of two North Carolina hospitals to Novant Health.
The agency alleges the $320 million transaction would allow Novant to control nearly 65% of the market for inpatient general acute care services in the eastern Lake Norman area, and says the sale "threatens to raise prices."
Community Health Systems didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.
The planned sale of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center was announced in February.
