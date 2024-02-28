The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Community Health Systems, Inc. (“Community Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2024, Community Health disclosed that it had received a Civil Investigative Demand from the Department of Justice for “documents and information relating to a variety of subjects, including practices and procedures related to utilization review, inpatient admissions and inpatient dialysis at [the Company’s] hospitals.”

On this news, Community Health’s stock price fell $0.26, or 9%, to close at $2.64 per share on February 22, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

