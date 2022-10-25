Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Community Health Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYH   US2036681086

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

(CYH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
2.080 USD   +1.46%
05:03aBiden to get latest COVID vaccine, urge Americans to do same
RE
10/12Community Health Systems to Webcast Third Quarter Conference Call
BU
10/11Credit Suisse Trims Neutral-Rated Community Health Systems' Price Target to $4 from $5 to Account for Additional Uncertainty
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden to get latest COVID vaccine, urge Americans to do same

10/25/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Democratic National Committee Headquarters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine while launching a new push to boost the number of Americans, especially seniors, getting the shots ahead of Thanksgiving and the coming winter.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday said about 12 million Americans are now getting the updated vaccine shots, a rise of nearly 60% from the first weeks after they were rolled out last month. But more progress was needed.

"As the weather gets colder, Americans must take action to stay protected," the White House said, noting that COVID-19, flu and other respiratory illnesses spread more quickly in the winter when people spend more time indoors.

Only 20 million people in the United States have received an updated COVID vaccine, and just one in five seniors, the White House said last week.

But the virus is still spreading and claiming lives, with the United States reporting 260,808 new cases a week and 2,566 deaths, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show.

Over 1 million people have died since early 2020.

New efforts to increase vaccinations include a #VaxUp American Family Vaccine Tour to be launched by the Department of Health and Human Services, with pop-up vaccination events at Head Start centers, nursing homes and community health centers.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will also send a second email reminder about the updated vaccine to 16 million people who signed up for Medicare emails, the White House said.

Biden will call for each school district, college and university to host at least one vaccination clinic by Thanksgiving, while urging employers to offer paid time off for vaccination and host on-site vaccination clinics for employees.

"He wants to send a signal to the American people that the vaccine is safe, effective, widely available and also free," Jean-Pierre told a White House briefing on Monday.

"We need everyone to step up and get their updated vaccine as soon as possible," she said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 270 M - -
Net income 2022 -288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 911 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 269 M 269 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 58 500
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Community Health Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,08 $
Average target price 5,43 $
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim L. Hingtgen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Hammons President & Chief Financial Officer
Wayne T. Smith Executive Chairman
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish H. Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.-84.60%269
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-10.12%124 456
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-18.12%60 379
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY44.73%21 757
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-32.62%19 410
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-19.68%15 826