  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Community Health Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYH   US2036681086

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

(CYH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COMMUNITY HEALTH : ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR (Form 8-K)

09/15/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (September 15, 2021) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced the appointment of Joseph A. Hastings, D.M.D. to its Board of Directors for a term expiring at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Dr. Hastings, age 67, is a private practice orthodontist in Mobile, Alabama, with over 37 years of healthcare experience. From 2016 until July 2020, Dr. Hastings served on the board of directors of Quorum Health Corporation, an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services, where he also served on its compensation committee, governance committee, and patient safety and quality of care committee. He has served in numerous leadership positions in local, state, and national dental and orthodontic societies. Board certified in orthodontics, Dr. Hastings has been published in several orthodontic journals and holds two United States patents. He graduated with honors from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry, and completed his post-doctoral training at the Louisiana State University School of Dentistry in New Orleans.

'Dr. Hastings brings valuable perspective as a healthcare practitioner to the CHS board,' said Wayne T. Smith, executive chairman of Community Health Systems, Inc.'s Board of Directors. 'His experience managing a healthcare practice and years as a practicing orthodontist will provide beneficial insights and strengthen an already outstanding group of directors. Our Board of Directors is committed to providing strong governance of our organization as we work to deliver value to our shareholders and quality healthcare to the communities we serve.'

As of September 15, 2021, the Company's board members are: Wayne T. Smith, John A. Clerico, Michael Dinkins, James S. Ely III, John A. Fry, Joseph A. Hastings, D.M.D., Tim L. Hingtgen, Elizabeth T. Hirsch, William Norris Jennings, M.D., K. Ranga Krishnan, MBBS, Julia B. North (Lead Independent Director), and H. James Williams, PhD.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases 84 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 13,000 licensed beds. The Company's headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'CYH.' More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

Investor Contacts:

Kevin J. Hammons

President and Chief Financial Officer

615-465-7000

or

Ross W. Comeaux

Vice President - Investor Relations

615-465-7012

-END-

Disclaimer

CHS - Community Health Systems Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 20:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 140 M - -
Net income 2021 -36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 826 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -39,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 387 M 1 387 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 62 500
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Community Health Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 10,92 $
Average target price 15,25 $
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim L. Hingtgen Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Kevin J. Hammons President & Chief Financial Officer
Wayne T. Smith Executive Chairman
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish H. Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.53.57%1 387
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION22.83%110 699
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.54.85%81 531
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS45.81%28 701
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.2.93%26 557
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-9.27%21 437