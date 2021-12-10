Log in
    CYH   US2036681086

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

(CYH)
  Report
COMMUNITY HEALTH : MOURNS THE DEATH OF LEAD DIRECTOR AND LONGTIME BOARD MEMBER JULIA B. NORTH - Form 8-K

12/10/2021 | 04:33pm EST
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS MOURNS THE DEATH OF

LEAD DIRECTOR AND LONGTIME BOARD MEMBER JULIA B. NORTH

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - (December 10, 2021) -Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that Julia B. North, the Company's Lead Director and a longtime member of the Board of Directors, passed away on December 9, 2021. Ms. North served as a member of the Company's Board of Directors since 2004.

Wayne T. Smith, Executive Chairman of the Community Health Systems, Inc. Board of Directors, said, "It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the loss of our dear friend and fellow Board member, Judi North. During the 17 years that she served on our Board, Judi's leadership, wisdom and influence made her a guiding force for our Board and our organization. Judi loved and supported our mission of providing quality healthcare for patients across the country and never lost sight of that most important purpose. She always upheld our values of operating with integrity and accountability. She supported our leadership team and inspired excellence at every level. Our entire company is grateful for Judi's many years of service. She will be greatly missed by all of us, her family, and everyone who knew her."

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases 83 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 13,000 licensed beds. Healthcare services are also provided in more than 1,000 outpatient sites of care including affiliated physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, imaging centers, cancer centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Company's headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CYH." More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

Investor Contacts:

Kevin Hammons, 615-465-7000

President and Chief Financial Officer

or

Ross W. Comeaux, 615-465-7012

Vice President - Investor Relations

Media Contact:

Tomi Galin, 615-628-6607

Executive Vice President, Corporate

Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs

-END-

Disclaimer

CHS - Community Health Systems Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 21:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 257 M - -
Net income 2021 103 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 550 M 1 550 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 62 500
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Community Health Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,19 $
Average target price 15,61 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim L. Hingtgen Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Kevin J. Hammons President & Chief Financial Officer
Wayne T. Smith Executive Chairman
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish H. Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.67.43%1 550
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION42.47%128 547
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.46.81%75 093
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS45.83%26 985
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED34.39%19 348
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-19.74%18 098