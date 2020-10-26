Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Community Health Systems, Inc.    CYH

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

(CYH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Community Health : Completes Divestiture of Two Texas Hospitals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that subsidiaries of the Company have completed the sale of two Texas hospitals – 231-bed Abilene Regional Medical Center in Abilene and 188-bed Brownwood Regional Medical Center in Brownwood and their associated assets – to subsidiaries of Hendrick Health System. The effective date of the transactions is October 27, 2020. With the divestitures completed, Community Health Systems affiliates continue to operate seven hospitals in Texas.

As part of the transaction, Hendrick has secured assignment of the long-term lease and operations of Brownwood Regional Medical Center from the Brownwood County Hospital Authority.

The hospitals in this transaction are among the planned divestitures discussed on the Company’s second quarter 2020 earnings call.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 89 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 15,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release regarding potential transactions, operating results, and other events are forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Actual future events or results may differ materially from these statements. Readers are referred to the documents filed by Community Health Systems, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify important risk factors and other uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
05:33pCOMMUNITY HEALTH : Completes Divestiture of Two Texas Hospitals
BU
10/23COMMUNITY HEALTH : Completes Divestiture of San Angelo, Texas Hospital
BU
10/13COMMUNITY HEALTH : To Broadcast Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Live On The I..
AQ
10/13Community Health Systems To Broadcast Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Live..
GL
09/30COMMUNITY HEALTH : Completes Divestiture of St. Petersburg, Florida Hospital
BU
09/02White House's Birx denies "herd immunity" policy under consideration
RE
07/29COMMUNITY HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
07/29COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
07/22HCA Healthcare posts surprise profit as elective surgery demand improves
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 476 M - -
Net income 2020 -13,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 566 M 566 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 71 500
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Community Health Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,01 $
Last Close Price 4,92 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target -18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wayne T. Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tim L. Hingtgen President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kevin J. Hammons Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.69.66%566
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.90%78 849
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-7.59%46 172
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA4.06%23 792
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS22.65%20 210
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS19.05%17 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group